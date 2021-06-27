5 brand new (2021) apartments you can rent now in Tokyo – June Edition

What’s better than finally being able to move into a new apartment? How about moving into a brand new apartment where you’re the very first occupant.

In this article we feature five brand new (built in 2021) apartments in Tokyo that are available to rent now. If you have been thinking about moving, summer is a great time to do so. Many people in Japan move in the spring, so agents are less busy in the summer and have more time to devote to individual clients.

All of the apartments recommended below are available through the GaijinPot Housing Service.

All English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply to the GaijinPot Housing Service. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan! Features of the service include:

★ No guarantor required
★ Bilingual support
★ No Japanese required
★ Utility set up assistance
★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

If none of the properties below meet your needs, please contact the Housing Service directly through the contact form and they will help match you with a suitable apartment.

The Housing Service is also holding a free webinar on how to rent an apartment as a foreigner in Japan on Wednesday, July 7th from 6:30PM (JST). It’s free to attend, but registration is required. Learn more here!

Now let’s take a look at these brand new apartments just waiting for you to move into!

1K near Chitose Funabashi Station – 8-min direct to Shinjuku, free WiFi

Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,521 ($817 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥225,381

  • No deposit
  • No agency fee

Location: 9-minute walk from Chitose Funabashi Station on the Odakyu line, about a 19-minute direct commute to Shinjuku Station

Available from: June 27, 2021

Property Highlights

  • Designer apartment
  • Free WiFi, package delivery box in building
  • Convenience store 240-meters away, supermarket 583-meters
1K apartment for rent near Chitose Funabashi Station. Image: HIRO

Spacious interior with closet rack and great natural light. Image: HIRO

Induction heat stove. Image: HIRO

Brand new property, built in 2021. Image: HIRO

1R apartment in Koto Ward – Near Kameido Station on the JR Chuo-Sobu line, Free Internet

Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,521 ($817 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥136,281

Location: 8-minute walk from JR Osaki Station on the Yamanote line and

  • Kitashinagawa Station (Keikyū Main Line)
    • 9 min. walk
  • Osaki Station (JR Saikyō Line)
    • 8 min. walk
  • Shinagawa Station (JR Keihin-Tōhoku Line)
    • 19 min. walk

Available from: June 16, 2021

Property Highlights

  • The agent is currently running a one-month free rent campaign for this property. Please inquire for details!
  • Lofted sleeping area
  • Free internet
  • Walkable to the nearby Kinshicho neighborhood, the biggest commercial area in Tokyo east of Ueno. Plenty of shopping and restaurants here!
Convenient layout, including a closet. Image: HIRO

Lofted sleeping area. Image: HIRO

Image: HIRO

1K apartment in Shinagawa – 8-min walk from Osaki Station on the Yamanote line

Total Monthly Cost: ¥138,720 ($1,252 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥623,845

Location: 8-minute walk from JR Osaki Station on the Yamanote line and

  • Kitashinagawa Station (Keikyū Main Line)
    • 9 min. walk
  • Osaki Station (JR Saikyō Line)
    • 8 min. walk
  • Shinagawa Station (JR Keihin-Tōhoku Line)
    • 19 min. walk

Available from: June 16, 2021

Property Highlights

  • Spacious 26.78 m² designer apartment
  • 2nd floor unit in 4-story building
  • Broadband pre-installed, system kitchen
Spacious 1K designer apartment for rent in Shinagawa, building exterior. Image: SkyCourt

Sunny interior! Image: SkyCourt

Designer touches like accent wall, recessed lighting. Image: SkyCourt

Kitchen. Image: SkyCourt

 

Delivery boxes on first floor, so you don’t have to be home to get your packages. Image: SkyCourt

1LDK apartment in Hongo San Chome – Near Suidobashi, Kasuga, and Tokyo University Hongo Campus, Tokyo Dome

Total Monthly Cost: ¥232,950 ($2,103 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥549,710

  • No key money
  • No agency fee

Location: 4-minute walk from Hongo San Chome Station on the Marunouchi line,

  • Suidoubashi Station (Toei Mita Line)
    • 9 min. walk
  • Kasuga Station (Toei Ōedo Line)
    • 10 min. walk
  • Ochanomizu Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi)
    • 11 min. walk

Available from: Please inquire

Property Highlights

  • Designer apartment in convenient area near Tokyo University and Tokyo Dome shopping and entertainment
  • Easy commute to central Tokyo stations like Otemachi and Hibiya
  • Spacious 40-sqm apartment
  • Large balcony, system kitchen, auto lock with video intercom
Spacious 1LDK for rent in Hongo San Chome. Image: KK Town Housing

Spacious 1LDK for rent in Hongo San Chome. Image: KK Town Housing

1LDK apartment in Shibuya — Top floor unit in upscale Dogenzaka area

Total Monthly Cost: ¥305,216 ($2,755 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥999,507

  • No agency fee

Location: 4-minute walk from JR Shibuya Station and

  • Shinsen Station (Keiō Inokashira Line)
    • 7 min. walk
  • Yoyogi-koen Station (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line)
    • 15 min. walk
  • Meiji Jingumae Station (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line)
    • 22 min. walk

Available from: Please inquire

Property Highlights

  • Beautiful top floor (7th-floor) unit with amazing views
  • Spacious 56.49 m² apartment
  • High-grade construction
  • Broadband pre-installed, auto-lock video intercom
Spacious 1LDK for rent in Shibuya. Image: KK Town Housing

Gorgeous view! Image: KK Town Housing

Large kitchen with counter space and plenty of storage. Image: KK Town Housing

Walk in closet. Image: KK Town Housing

