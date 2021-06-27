5 brand new (2021) apartments you can rent now in Tokyo – June Edition

What’s better than finally being able to move into a new apartment? How about moving into a brand new apartment where you’re the very first occupant.
In this article we feature five brand new (built in 2021) apartments in Tokyo that are available to rent now. If you have been thinking about moving, summer is a great time to do so. Many people in Japan move in the spring, so agents are less busy in the summer and have more time to devote to individual clients.
All of the apartments recommended below are available through the GaijinPot Housing Service.
All English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply to the GaijinPot Housing Service. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan! Features of the service include:
★ No guarantor required
★ Bilingual support
★ No Japanese required
★ Utility set up assistance
★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)
If none of the properties below meet your needs, please contact the Housing Service directly through the contact form and they will help match you with a suitable apartment.
Now let’s take a look at these brand new apartments just waiting for you to move into!
1K near Chitose Funabashi Station – 8-min direct to Shinjuku, free WiFi
Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,521 ($817 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥225,381
- No deposit
- No agency fee
Location: 9-minute walk from Chitose Funabashi Station on the Odakyu line, about a 19-minute direct commute to Shinjuku Station
Available from: June 27, 2021
Property Highlights
- Designer apartment
- Free WiFi, package delivery box in building
- Convenience store 240-meters away, supermarket 583-meters
Property Highlights

- Designer apartment
- Free WiFi, package delivery box in building
- Convenience store 240-meters away, supermarket 583-meters
- Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.
1R apartment in Koto Ward – Near Kameido Station on the JR Chuo-Sobu line, Free Internet
Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,521 ($817 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥136,281
Location: 8-minute walk from JR Osaki Station on the Yamanote line and
- Kitashinagawa Station (Keikyū Main Line)
- Osaki Station (JR Saikyō Line)
- Shinagawa Station (JR Keihin-Tōhoku Line)
Available from: June 16, 2021
Property Highlights
- The agent is currently running a one-month free rent campaign for this property. Please inquire for details!
- Lofted sleeping area
- Free internet
- Walkable to the nearby Kinshicho neighborhood, the biggest commercial area in Tokyo east of Ueno. Plenty of shopping and restaurants here!
- Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
- Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.
1K apartment in Shinagawa – 8-min walk from Osaki Station on the Yamanote line
Total Monthly Cost: ¥138,720 ($1,252 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥623,845
Location: 8-minute walk from JR Osaki Station on the Yamanote line and
- Kitashinagawa Station (Keikyū Main Line)
- Osaki Station (JR Saikyō Line)
- Shinagawa Station (JR Keihin-Tōhoku Line)
Available from: June 16, 2021
Property Highlights
- Spacious 26.78 m² designer apartment
- 2nd floor unit in 4-story building
- Broadband pre-installed, system kitchen
Property Highlights

- Spacious 26.78 m² designer apartment
- 2nd floor unit in 4-story building
- Broadband pre-installed, system kitchen
- Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.
1LDK apartment in Hongo San Chome – Near Suidobashi, Kasuga, and Tokyo University Hongo Campus, Tokyo Dome
Total Monthly Cost: ¥232,950 ($2,103 USD)
Estimated cost to move in:¥549,710
- No key money
- No agency fee
Location: 4-minute walk from Hongo San Chome Station on the Marunouchi line,
- Suidoubashi Station (Toei Mita Line)
- Kasuga Station (Toei Ōedo Line)
- Ochanomizu Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi)
Available from: Please inquire
Property Highlights
- Designer apartment in convenient area near Tokyo University and Tokyo Dome shopping and entertainment
- Easy commute to central Tokyo stations like Otemachi and Hibiya
- Spacious 40-sqm apartment
- Large balcony, system kitchen, auto lock with video intercom
- Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
- Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.
1LDK apartment in Shibuya — Top floor unit in upscale Dogenzaka area
Total Monthly Cost: ¥305,216 ($2,755 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥999,507
- No agency fee
Location: 4-minute walk from JR Shibuya Station and
- Shinsen Station (Keiō Inokashira Line)
- Yoyogi-koen Station (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line)
- Meiji Jingumae Station (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line)
Available from: Please inquire
Property Highlights
- Beautiful top floor (7th-floor) unit with amazing views
- Spacious 56.49 m² apartment
- High-grade construction
- Broadband pre-installed, auto-lock video intercom
- Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
- Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.
Lead photo: Interior of apartment for rent in Hongo San Chome, Image: KK Town Housing