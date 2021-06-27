5 brand new (2021) apartments you can rent now in Tokyo – June Edition

What’s better than finally being able to move into a new apartment? How about moving into a brand new apartment where you’re the very first occupant.

In this article we feature five brand new (built in 2021) apartments in Tokyo that are available to rent now. If you have been thinking about moving, summer is a great time to do so. Many people in Japan move in the spring, so agents are less busy in the summer and have more time to devote to individual clients.

All of the apartments recommended below are available through the GaijinPot Housing Service.

All English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply to the GaijinPot Housing Service. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan! Features of the service include:

★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

If none of the properties below meet your needs, please contact the Housing Service directly through the contact form and they will help match you with a suitable apartment.

The Housing Service is also holding a free webinar on how to rent an apartment as a foreigner in Japan on Wednesday, July 7th from 6:30PM (JST). It’s free to attend, but registration is required. Learn more here!

Now let’s take a look at these brand new apartments just waiting for you to move into!

1K near Chitose Funabashi Station – 8-min direct to Shinjuku, free WiFi

Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,521 ($817 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥225,381

No deposit

No agency fee

Location: 9-minute walk from Chitose Funabashi Station on the Odakyu line, about a 19-minute direct commute to Shinjuku Station

Available from: June 27, 2021

Property Highlights

Designer apartment

Free WiFi, package delivery box in building

Convenience store 240-meters away, supermarket 583-meters

1R apartment in Koto Ward – Near Kameido Station on the JR Chuo-Sobu line, Free Internet

Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,521 ($817 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥136,281

Location: 8-minute walk from JR Osaki Station on the Yamanote line and

Kitashinagawa Station (Keikyū Main Line) 9 min. walk

Osaki Station (JR Saikyō Line) 8 min. walk

Shinagawa Station (JR Keihin-Tōhoku Line) 19 min. walk



Available from: June 16, 2021

Property Highlights

The agent is currently running a one-month free rent campaign for this property. Please inquire for details!

Lofted sleeping area

Free internet

Walkable to the nearby Kinshicho neighborhood, the biggest commercial area in Tokyo east of Ueno. Plenty of shopping and restaurants here!

1K apartment in Shinagawa – 8-min walk from Osaki Station on the Yamanote line

Total Monthly Cost: ¥138,720 ($1,252 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥623,845

Location: 8-minute walk from JR Osaki Station on the Yamanote line and

Kitashinagawa Station (Keikyū Main Line) 9 min. walk

Osaki Station (JR Saikyō Line) 8 min. walk

Shinagawa Station (JR Keihin-Tōhoku Line) 19 min. walk



Available from: June 16, 2021

Property Highlights

Spacious 26.78 m² designer apartment

2nd floor unit in 4-story building

Broadband pre-installed, system kitchen

1LDK apartment in Hongo San Chome – Near Suidobashi, Kasuga, and Tokyo University Hongo Campus, Tokyo Dome

Total Monthly Cost: ¥232,950 ($2,103 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥549,710

No key money

No agency fee

Location: 4-minute walk from Hongo San Chome Station on the Marunouchi line,

Suidoubashi Station (Toei Mita Line) 9 min. walk

Kasuga Station (Toei Ōedo Line) 10 min. walk

Ochanomizu Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi) 11 min. walk



Available from: Please inquire

Property Highlights

Designer apartment in convenient area near Tokyo University and Tokyo Dome shopping and entertainment

Easy commute to central Tokyo stations like Otemachi and Hibiya

Spacious 40-sqm apartment

Large balcony, system kitchen, auto lock with video intercom

1LDK apartment in Shibuya — Top floor unit in upscale Dogenzaka area

Total Monthly Cost: ¥305,216 ($2,755 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥999,507

No agency fee

Location: 4-minute walk from JR Shibuya Station and

Shinsen Station (Keiō Inokashira Line) 7 min. walk

Yoyogi-koen Station (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line) 15 min. walk

Meiji Jingumae Station (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line) 22 min. walk



Available from: Please inquire

Property Highlights

Beautiful top floor (7th-floor) unit with amazing views

Spacious 56.49 m² apartment

High-grade construction

Broadband pre-installed, auto-lock video intercom

