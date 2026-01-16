5 Essential Rules for Living in a Japanese Apartment

[SPONSORED]

It is a cliche that there are many unwritten rules for living in Japan, but fortunately, most of the rules for living in a Japanese apartment are spelled out in your lease. For the ones that aren’t, it helps to ask a friend or observe what your neighbors do. Better yet, it’s good to do a little research before you move in.

In this article, written in collaboration with Plaza Homes, we go over five essential rules for living in a Japanese apartment. Plaza Homes is a bilingual real estate agency with a 50-year-plus track record of helping expats rent, buy and sell property in Tokyo and is a long-time partner of Real Estate Japan.

Knowing these things in advance can make your apartment living experience more enjoyable and help avoid misunderstandings or potential conflicts with your neighbors.

1. Common Area Etiquette

Image credit: iStock/orsakarin The entrance, hallways, elevators and areas in front apartments are considered common areas or shared spaces.

This means that you should not leave personal belongings, such as bicycles or strollers in these areas.

Perhaps a little confusing but very important to know is that if your apartment has a balcony, it is also considered a common area and not part of your private living space. As such, you are not allowed to use your balcony for engaging in activities like barbecuing or fireworks with open flames, which of course, are also fire hazards.

2. Noise Etiquette

It is also common sense to be respectful of your neighbors in regards to excessive noise. In Japan, it is generally considered good manners to tone down noisy activities between the hours of 10pm and 8am. This includes conversation, TV volume and music. It is also recommended that vacuuming and laundry be done during the day.

An important thing to be aware of is that many rental properties in Japan prohibit indoor musical instruments. If you play a musical instrument, you should make it a part of your apartment search criteria that the building allow instruments or use a rental practice studio.

However, what if it is a noisy neighbor who is disturbing your quality of life? Plaza Homes suggests not overreacting to a single noisy incident, but if a neighbor is frequently and continuously noisy, you can file a complaint to building management.

This will often result in a general notice being sent to all apartments. If the complaints continue, a more specific notice may be sent to the apartment in question, or they may be contacted directly by the management. It is also common for police to be called for noise complaints.

3. Tenant and occupancy rules

Next, let’s cover a few rules related to living in your apartment itself.

In general, you should always follow the terms of your lease. With respect to occupancy, this means that subleasing your rental unit without permission is strictly prohibited and may result in eviction or legal consequences.

It’s also important to keep your landlord informed if anything changes during your stay. Whether a new tenant plans to move in or the number of occupants increases, advance notice and formal approval are required.

Changing the number of people living with you, without permission can be considered a breach of the lease and may result in penalties or even contract termination.

No unauthorized renovations

It is natural to want to make your living space as comfortable and personalized as possible, but another strict rule to be aware of is that changes to apartment interiors, such as painting walls or installing fixtures, require landlord approval in advance. Always get permission before making modifications.

4. What to report to your property manager or landlord

If something breaks in your apartment, you should promptly report the issue to your landlord or property manager and not try to fix it yourself. The contact information is always included in the packet of information you received when you moved in. Your landlord or property manager also typically covers the repair cost.

Image credit: iStock/LumineImages The same rule applies to the lock on your apartment. In the move-in packet that you received, there will be a detailed guide on how to handle lost keys and the potential costs for key recovery and replacement. An important thing to remember is that you are not allowed to replace the locks without the landlord’s permission.

5. Tenant responsibility and duty of care

Your lease includes a clause that obligates you to maintain your rental unit with reasonable care.

Examples of duty of care violations include:

Allowing mold buildup due to negligence

Leaving liquids or condensation to sit, causing stains

Failing to report water leaks, which lead to property damage

The cost of damage that is caused by negligence – duty of care violations – is borne by the tenant, not the landlord.

More rules to know about

There are more rules and general etiquette related to apartment living in Japan than we’re able to cover in this overview.

It is a good idea to familiarize yourself with the norms for living in Japan – from things like what you definitely should not flush the toilet to disposing of garbage and how to properly use a delivery locker – so that you can live comfortably and amicably with your neighbors! We recommend checking this article on Plaza Homes’s “Japan Living Guide” website for a more in-depth discussion: Japanese Apartment Etiquette: Essential Rules for Expats.

