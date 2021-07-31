5 Pet-Friendly Apartments in and around Tokyo you can rent now – July 2021 Edition

In this series, we feature recommended pet-friendly apartments in and near Tokyo.

It can be difficult to find a pet-friendly apartment because pet-friendly properties represent only a fraction of apartment listings in Japan, but it’s not impossible!

A good thing to know upfront is that landlords usually require at least one month’s rent extra deposit for you to have a pet. For details on how to find a pet-friendly apartment in Japan, please see this article.

Now let’s take a look at this month’s featured properties!

1R apartment for rent in Hachioji – No deposit, no key money, no agency fee!

Total Monthly Cost: ¥66,715 ($608 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥201,241

Please note that you may be required to pay an extra month’s rent for deposit if you’ll be moving in with a pet. Please inquire for more info.

Location:

15-min walk to Minami-Osawa Station on the Keio Sagamihara line 37-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station

Many great amenities, near: Large park, Bessho Yamazakura Park Tokyo Metropolitan University Minami-Osawa Campus Mitsui Outlet shopping mall



Available from: Now

Property Highlights

Spacious 30.20 m² (322-sqft)

Great suburban location, for those looking to be near nature

This unit is offered through the GaijinPot Housing Service . All English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan!

★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

1K apartment for rent near Kugahara Station – Built in 2020 -Ota Ward, Tokyo – WiFi included in rent

Total Monthly Cost: ¥104,448 ($952 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥423,848

Please note that you may be required to pay an extra month’s rent for deposit if you’ll be moving in with a pet. Please inquire for more info.

Location: 3-min walk from Kugahara Station on the Tokyu Ikegami line

Great neighborhood with easy access to major hubs and about a 15-min walk to the Tama River, which has open spaces for walking, jogging, and picnicking

Available from: Now

Property Highlights

New property (2020)

Free WiFi included in rent

Convenient location, just 3-min walk to nearest station

This unit is offered through the GaijinPot Housing Service . All English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan!

★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

1K apartment for rent in Kawaguchi – Saitama –

Total Monthly Cost: ¥49,550 ($452 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥161,100

No deposit, no agency fee

Please note that you will be required to pay an extra month’s rent for deposit if you’ll be moving in with a pet. Please inquire for more info.

Location: 12-min walk from Araijuku Station on the Saitama Rapid Railway line

10-min direct ride to Akabane-Iwabuchi Station in Kita Ward, Tokyo

Available from: Now

Property Highlights

Up to 2 months FREE rent, please inquire for details

Up to two tenants occupancy OK!

Convenient location, just 5-min walk to nearest station

Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

1K apartment for rent in Yokohama – Built in 2021 – WiFi included in rent – ¥79,500/month

Total Monthly Cost: ¥79,500 ($725 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥289,650

No deposit, no key money

Please note that you will be required to pay an extra month’s rent for deposit if you’ll be moving in with a pet. Please inquire for more info.

Location: 5-min walk from Idogaya Station on the Keikyu Main line

Convenient location on the Keikyu Main line, 5-stops from Yokohama Station

Available from: Now

Property Highlights

Newly built property (2021)

Free WiFi included in rent

Convenient location, just 5-min walk to nearest station

Video intercom auto lock, unit bath, BS antenna/cable pre-installed, closet

Please click for a 3D video walkthrough of the property!

Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥84,000 ($766 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥266,900

No key money

Please note that you will be required to pay an extra month’s rent for deposit if you’ll be moving in with a pet. Please inquire for more info.

Location: 6-min walk from Gyoutoku Station on the Tokyo Metro Tozai line

Gyotoku station is located in the city of Ichikawa, Chiba. It’s a great place to live if you are looking for an easy commute to Tokyo because it’s located on the Tozai Line. “Tozai” means “East-West” in Japanese and indeed, this very convenient subway line runs east-west, all the way from Nishi Funabashi station in Funabashi, Chiba (at the eastern terminus) to Nakano station in Nakano ward, Tokyo, in the west.

Available from: Now

Property Highlights

Built in 1997

Free WiFi included in rent

Convenient location, just 5-min walk to nearest station

Near a large park, Gyoutoku Ekimae Park

Spacious system kitchen

Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

Featured Agents

All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:

Lead photo: iStock 532912591