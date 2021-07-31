5 Pet-Friendly Apartments in and around Tokyo you can rent now – July 2021 Edition

In this series, we feature recommended pet-friendly apartments in and near Tokyo.
It can be difficult to find a pet-friendly apartment because pet-friendly properties represent only a fraction of apartment listings in Japan, but it’s not impossible!
A good thing to know upfront is that landlords usually require at least one month’s rent extra deposit for you to have a pet. For details on how to find a pet-friendly apartment in Japan, please see this article.
Now let’s take a look at this month’s featured properties!
1R apartment for rent in Hachioji – No deposit, no key money, no agency fee!
Total Monthly Cost: ¥66,715 ($608 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥201,241
- Please note that you may be required to pay an extra month’s rent for deposit if you’ll be moving in with a pet. Please inquire for more info.
Location:
- 15-min walk to Minami-Osawa Station on the Keio Sagamihara line
- 37-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station
- Many great amenities, near:
- Large park, Bessho Yamazakura Park
- Tokyo Metropolitan University Minami-Osawa Campus
- Mitsui Outlet shopping mall
Available from: Now
Property Highlights
- Spacious 30.20 m² (322-sqft)
- Great suburban location, for those looking to be near nature
- This unit is offered through the GaijinPot Housing Service. All English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan!
★ No guarantor required
★ Bilingual support
★ No Japanese required
★ Utility set up assistance
★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)
- Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
- Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.
1K apartment for rent near Kugahara Station – Built in 2020 -Ota Ward, Tokyo – WiFi included in rent
Total Monthly Cost: ¥104,448 ($952 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥423,848
- Please note that you may be required to pay an extra month’s rent for deposit if you’ll be moving in with a pet. Please inquire for more info.
Location: 3-min walk from Kugahara Station on the Tokyu Ikegami line
- Great neighborhood with easy access to major hubs and about a 15-min walk to the Tama River, which has open spaces for walking, jogging, and picnicking
Available from: Now
Property Highlights
- New property (2020)
- Free WiFi included in rent
- Convenient location, just 3-min walk to nearest station
- This unit is offered through the GaijinPot Housing Service. All English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan!
★ No guarantor required
★ Bilingual support
★ No Japanese required
★ Utility set up assistance
★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)
- Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
- Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.
1K apartment for rent in Kawaguchi – Saitama –
Total Monthly Cost: ¥49,550 ($452 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥161,100
- No deposit, no agency fee
- Please note that you will be required to pay an extra month’s rent for deposit if you’ll be moving in with a pet. Please inquire for more info.
Location: 12-min walk from Araijuku Station on the Saitama Rapid Railway line
- 10-min direct ride to Akabane-Iwabuchi Station in Kita Ward, Tokyo
Available from: Now
Property Highlights
- Up to 2 months FREE rent, please inquire for details
- Up to two tenants occupancy OK!
- Convenient location, just 5-min walk to nearest station
- Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
- Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.
1K apartment for rent in Yokohama – Built in 2021 – WiFi included in rent – ¥79,500/month
Total Monthly Cost: ¥79,500 ($725 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥289,650
- No deposit, no key money
- Please note that you will be required to pay an extra month’s rent for deposit if you’ll be moving in with a pet. Please inquire for more info.
Location: 5-min walk from Idogaya Station on the Keikyu Main line
- Convenient location on the Keikyu Main line, 5-stops from Yokohama Station
Available from: Now
Property Highlights
- Newly built property (2021)
- Free WiFi included in rent
- Convenient location, just 5-min walk to nearest station
- Video intercom auto lock, unit bath, BS antenna/cable pre-installed, closet
- Please click for a 3D video walkthrough of the property!
- Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
- Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.
1K apartment for rent in Ichikawa-shi – Chiba – ¥84,000/month –
Total Monthly Cost: ¥84,000 ($766 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥266,900
- No key money
- Please note that you will be required to pay an extra month’s rent for deposit if you’ll be moving in with a pet. Please inquire for more info.
Location: 6-min walk from Gyoutoku Station on the Tokyo Metro Tozai line
- Gyotoku station is located in the city of Ichikawa, Chiba. It’s a great place to live if you are looking for an easy commute to Tokyo because it’s located on the Tozai Line. “Tozai” means “East-West” in Japanese and indeed, this very convenient subway line runs east-west, all the way from Nishi Funabashi station in Funabashi, Chiba (at the eastern terminus) to Nakano station in Nakano ward, Tokyo, in the west.
Available from: Now
Property Highlights
- Built in 1997
- Free WiFi included in rent
- Convenient location, just 5-min walk to nearest station
- Near a large park, Gyoutoku Ekimae Park
- Spacious system kitchen
- Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
- Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.
