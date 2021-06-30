5 Spacious, Affordable Apartments to Ease You Back into Japan, from June to September

Here are five spacious and affordable apartments for people who are planning to move in (or to!) Japan in the next few months.
We handpicked properties that are at least 35-sqm (377-sqft), do not cost more than ¥110,000 ($996 USD) a month, and which will open up for applications starting from now until September. Our first two selections actually have a total monthly cost of less than ¥72,000 (about $650 USD).
Three of our recommendations are also made available through the GaijinPot Housing Service, which means that you can apply from overseas, get bilingual assistance throughout the application process, and can pay for everything with a credit card.
Now let’s take a look at the featured apartments!
2DK for rent near Rokucho Station – 20-min direct ride to Akihabara
Total Monthly Cost: ¥69,088 ($625 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥237,363
- No key money
Location: 23-min direct ride to Rokucho Station on the Tsuka Express line, 20-min direct ride to Akihabara
- Kitaayase Station (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line — 24 min. walk
- Rokucho Station (Tsukuba Express) — 23 min. walk
Available from: June 30, 2021
Property Highlights
- GaijinPot Housing Service property!
- ★ No guarantor required
★ Bilingual support
★ No Japanese required
★ Utility set up assistance
★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)
- Spacious 40.99 m² (441-sqft)
1LDK for rent in Kashiwa, Chiba — 3-min ride to Kashiwa Station, 21-min direct to Matsudo Station
Total Monthly Cost: ¥71,481 ($647 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥266,396
- No key money
Location: Very convenient location, 8-min direct ride to Meguro Station, 17-min direct to Shibuya
- Toyoshiki Station (Tōbu Noda Line) — 9 min. walk
- Nagareyama Otaka No Mori Station (Tsukuba Express) — 29 min. walk
- Kashiwa Station (JR Jōban Line (Ueno-Toride)) — 10 min. by car
Available from: Late July 2021
Property Highlights
- GaijinPot Housing Service property!
- ★ No guarantor required
★ Bilingual support
★ No Japanese required
★ Utility set up assistance
★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)
- Spacious 39.66 m² (427-sqft)
2DK for rent in Meguro Ward, Tokyo — 17-min direct ride to Shibuya
Total Monthly Cost: ¥96,000 ($869 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥374,000
- No key money
Location: Very convenient location, 8-min direct ride to Meguro Station, 17-min direct to Shibuya
- Nishikoyama Station (Tōkyū Meguro Line) — 7 min. walk
- Senzoku Station (Tōkyū Meguro Line) — 7 min. walk
- Ōokayama Station (Tōkyū Meguro Line — 14 min. walk
Available from: Sep 7, 2021
Property Highlights
- Spacious 2DK, 38.69 m² (416-sqft)
- Toilet, vanity, and bathtub in separate rooms
1LDK in Konan Ward, Yokohama — Brand new (2021) building, pets negotiable, no key money
Total Monthly Cost: ¥101,500 ($920 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥207,100
- No deposit
- No key money
Location: Convenient location 16-min direct to Yokohama Station on the Blue line.
- Kamiooka Station (Blue Line) — 15 min. by bus
- Kaminagaya Station (Blue Line) — 20 min. walk
- Youkoudai Station (JR Negishi Line) — 9 min. by bus
Available from: June 30, 2021
Property Highlights
- Very spacious 1LDK, 41.94 m² (451-sqft)
- Pets negotiable
- Walk-in closet!
- Toilet, vanity, and bathtub in separate rooms
2LDK near Kita Ayase Station in Adachi Ward — Spacious 49m² (527-sqft) 2-bedroom apartment
Total Monthly Cost: ¥108,800 ($985 USD)
Estimated cost to move in: ¥383,300
- No key money
Location: 1-min direct to Kita Ayase Station on the Chiyoda line, 27-min direct to Otemachi (central business district)
- Kitaayase Station (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line) — 1 min. walk
- Aoi Station (Tsukuba Express) — 19 min. walk
- Ayase Station (JR Jōban Line (Ueno-Toride)) — 25 min. walk
Available from: September 1, 2021
Property Highlights
- GaijinPot Housing Service property!
- ★ No guarantor required
★ Bilingual support
★ No Japanese required
★ Utility set up assistance
★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)
- Very spacious 2LDK, 49m² (527-sqft)
- Huge closets
- All western-style rooms
- Toilet, vanity, and bathtub in separate rooms
