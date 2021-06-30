5 Spacious, Affordable Apartments to Ease You Back into Japan, from June to September

Here are five spacious and affordable apartments for people who are planning to move in (or to!) Japan in the next few months.

We handpicked properties that are at least 35-sqm (377-sqft), do not cost more than ¥110,000 ($996 USD) a month, and which will open up for applications starting from now until September. Our first two selections actually have a total monthly cost of less than ¥72,000 (about $650 USD).

Three of our recommendations are also made available through the GaijinPot Housing Service, which means that you can apply from overseas, get bilingual assistance throughout the application process, and can pay for everything with a credit card.

Now let’s take a look at the featured apartments!

2DK for rent near Rokucho Station – 20-min direct ride to Akihabara

Total Monthly Cost: ¥69,088 ($625 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥237,363

No key money

Location: 23-min direct ride to Rokucho Station on the Tsuka Express line, 20-min direct ride to Akihabara

Kitaayase Station (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line — 24 min. walk

Rokucho Station (Tsukuba Express) — 23 min. walk

Available from: June 30, 2021

Property Highlights

GaijinPot Housing Service property!

★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

1LDK for rent in Kashiwa, Chiba — 3-min ride to Kashiwa Station, 21-min direct to Matsudo Station

Total Monthly Cost: ¥71,481 ($647 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥266,396

No key money

Location: Very convenient location, 8-min direct ride to Meguro Station, 17-min direct to Shibuya

Toyoshiki Station (Tōbu Noda Line) — 9 min. walk

9 min. walk Nagareyama Otaka No Mori Station (Tsukuba Express) — 29 min. walk

Kashiwa Station (JR Jōban Line (Ueno-Toride)) — 10 min. by car

Available from: Late July 2021

Property Highlights

GaijinPot Housing Service property!

★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

2DK for rent in Meguro Ward, Tokyo — 17-min direct ride to Shibuya

Total Monthly Cost: ¥96,000 ($869 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥374,000

No key money

Location: Very convenient location, 8-min direct ride to Meguro Station, 17-min direct to Shibuya

Nishikoyama Station (Tōkyū Meguro Line) — 7 min. walk

7 min. walk Senzoku Station (Tōkyū Meguro Line) — 7 min. walk

Ōokayama Station (Tōkyū Meguro Line — 14 min. walk

Available from: Sep 7, 2021

Property Highlights

Spacious 2DK, 38.69 m² (416-sqft)

Toilet, vanity, and bathtub in separate rooms

Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

1LDK in Konan Ward, Yokohama — Brand new (2021) building, pets negotiable, no key money

Total Monthly Cost: ¥101,500 ($920 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥207,100

No deposit

No key money

Location: Convenient location 16-min direct to Yokohama Station on the Blue line.

Kamiooka Station (Blue Line) — 15 min. by bus

15 min. by bus Kaminagaya Station (Blue Line) — 20 min. walk

20 min. walk Youkoudai Station (JR Negishi Line) — 9 min. by bus

Available from: June 30, 2021

Property Highlights

Very spacious 1LDK, 41.94 m² (451-sqft)

Pets negotiable

Walk-in closet!

Toilet, vanity, and bathtub in separate rooms

Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

2LDK near Kita Ayase Station in Adachi Ward — Spacious 49m² (527-sqft) 2-bedroom apartment

Total Monthly Cost: ¥108,800 ($985 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥383,300

No key money

Location: 1-min direct to Kita Ayase Station on the Chiyoda line, 27-min direct to Otemachi (central business district)

Kitaayase Station (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line) — 1 min. walk

1 min. walk Aoi Station (Tsukuba Express) — 19 min. walk

Ayase Station (JR Jōban Line (Ueno-Toride)) — 25 min. walk

Available from: September 1, 2021

Property Highlights

GaijinPot Housing Service property!

★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

Huge closets

All western-style rooms

Toilet, vanity, and bathtub in separate rooms

Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

