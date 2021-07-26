5 spacious, affordable apartments to ease you back into Japan, from now to this fall

Here are five spacious and affordable apartments for all of you out there who are planning to move in (or around) Japan in the next few months.

We handpicked properties that are at least 35-sqm (377-sqft), do not cost more than ¥100,000 ($907 USD) a month, and which will open up for applications starting from now until this fall. Monthly rent for our featured properties start as low as ¥60,470 ($548 USD).

All of our recommendations are also made available through the GaijinPot Housing Service, which means that you can apply from overseas, get bilingual assistance throughout the application process, and can pay for everything with a credit card. Here are the benefits of going with a GaijinPot Housing Service property:

★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

Now let’s take a look at the featured apartments!

2DK apartment in Machida — Convenient for commuting to Machida, Hachioji and Shinjuku

Total Monthly Cost: ¥60,470 ($548 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥172,970

No key money

Location: 22-min walk from Fuchinobe Station on the JR Yokohama line

6-min direct ride to Machida Station

19-min direct ride to Hachioji

56-min ride to Shinjuku with one transfer (at Machida Station)

Available from: July 26, 2021

Property Highlights

Spacious 39.75 m² layout with two rooms in addition to kitchen/dining room; all Western-style rooms

Large closet

Toilet room separate from bath and vanity

Convenient neighborhood (conbini and supermarket within 300 to 400-meters of the apartment)



2DK apartment in Adachi Ward, Tokyo — No deposit, no key money, no agency fee!

Total Monthly Cost: ¥79,641 ($722 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥158,401

No deposit, no key money, no agency fee!

Location: 11-min walk from Umejima Station on the Tobu Isesaki (SkyTree) line

9-min direct to Kita Senju Station

17-min direct to Oshiage Station

24-min direct to Asakusa Station

Available from: August 21, 2021

Property Highlights

Spacious 40.38 m² 2DK apartment

Top floor (2nd-floor) unit

Dining/kitchen room, plus one Western-style (flooring) room and one tatami room

Located near the Arakawa River, greenery and paved walking/biking path along the river

Lots of small shops, convenience stores, and supermarket right nearby

Perfect for commuting to work or school at major nearby stations like Kita Senju, Oshiage, and Asakusa

1LDK apartment in Tama – Pets ok + living/dining room opens to private garden!

Total Monthly Cost: ¥68,544 ($621 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥162,194

No key money, no agency fee

Location: 29-min walk from Keiou Nagayama Station on the Keio Sagamihara Line

Located in Tama-shi, a western suburb of Tokyo

Quiet residential neighborhood near many parks

2-minute walk to Kokushikan University

Adjacent station to Keio Tama Center Station

14-min direct ride to Chofu Station

46-min ride to Shinjuku Station

Available from: September 11, 2021

Property Highlights

Spacious 39.64 m² 1LDK (1-bedroom) apartment

Two occupants ok!

Pets ok with 2-months additional deposit

Private garden/yard space connects to living/dining room

Open kitchen counter between living room and kitchen

Large closet – plenty of storage space!

2DK near Koiwa Station – Renovation to be finished at beginning of August…move into a newly renovated apartment!

Total Monthly Cost: ¥77,248 ($700 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥276,198

No key money

Location: 18-min walk from Koiwa Station on the JR Chuo-Sobu Line

Great location for commuting to school or work in Chiba

5-min direct ride to Motoyawata Station

10-min direct ride to Nishi Funabashi Station

17-min direct ride to Akihabara

Available from: August 1, 2021

Property Highlights

Sunny, spacious 39.74 m² corner unit apartment

Lots of storage space

Lots of shopping (convenience stores, supermarkets) nearby

3DK near Funabori Station – Great location between downtown Tokyo and Chiba

Total Monthly Cost: ¥91,489 ($829 USD)

Estimated cost to move in: ¥325,718

No key money

Location: 13-min walk from Funabori Station on the Toei Shinjuku Line

Great location in Edogawa Ward, between downtown Tokyo and Chiba

19-minute direct ride to Jimbocho (central business district in Tokyo)

11-minute direct ride to Motoyawata Station in Ichikawa, Chiba

Available from: Please inquire

Property Highlights

Spacious 48.19 m² 3DK layout (dining/kitchen room plus 3 additional rooms)

A lot of closet space

Large balcony runs the length of one side of the apartment

Two Japanese-style rooms, one Western-style room in addition to kitchen/dining area

Lead photo: People crossing the street in Machida, iStock 589971250