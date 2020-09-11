5 Spacious Apartments for Commuting to Jimbocho

Your commute time is definitely a factor to consider when choosing a suitable neighborhood in Tokyo. Another equally important consideration is how convenient the nearest station is in terms of transportation access. It might be the case where you’d be ok with a 5 – 10 minute longer commute if your station also offers different train/subway lines for getting around the city.

In today’s article we’re going to take a look at 5 stations and example apartments near them that you can use for commuting to Jimbocho while also taking advantage of multiple train/subway lines at home.

Jimbocho is a business district in central Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. Its claim to fame is the surprisingly large number of used bookstores in the area. Not only that, a used book auction is held in Jimbocho as well, making this area well known by bibliophiles and those with a soft spot for the written word.

In addition, its central location makes it prime for businesses. You’ll find a mix of all sorts of commercial businesses in the area taking advantage of this location.

For our focus in this article we’re looking at spacious apartments (40+ sqm) near stations that offer a convenient commute to Jimbocho. Not only that, we also limited our stations to those which are serviced by multiple lines. So, keep in mind that this might be a pretty niche search, but it just goes to show how detailed you can be in your apartment search in Tokyo.

Area (Station) Average rent for 1R/1K Average rent for 1LDK Commute time to Jimbocho Jimbocho 123,200 203,500 Oshiage 89,800 135,900 18 min – direct Morishita 99,000 151,100 9 min – direct Mita 112,300 216,500 11 min – direct Kiyosumi-shirakawa 97,900 120,900 11 min – direct Sugamo 97,300 145,900 9 min – direct

Oshiage Station is also where you’ll find the iconic Tokyo Skytree towering above the Tokyo cityscape. While it might not be practical to visit the top of the tower frequently, at the base (near the station) you’ll find the Tokyo Solamachi shopping complex, which provides a good mix of shops and restaurants. In this lineup, this apartment also stands out because it is furnished with refrigerator, microwave, and TV – a nice bonus for those moving into their first Tokyo apartment.

Year built: 2007

Size: 41.63 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (4th)

Closest station: 10 min to Oshiage Station (Hanzomon subway line, Toei Asakusa line, Tobu Skytree line, Keisei Oshiage line, Keisei Narita Skyaccess)

Closest major hub: 15 min to Otemachi Station ; 15 min to Ueno Station

This is a brand new apartment and offers a very clean, modern interior. Located just south of Ryogoku Station, the location of the Edo Tokyo Museum and the Kokugikan (sumo hall). Even if sumo and the historical aspect of Tokyo aren’t your cup of tea, the area provides plenty of great restaurants and shopping. Also nearby is the Sumida River, which is very pleasant for walking/jogging.

Price: ¥166,000/month – NO DEPOSIT

Year built: 2020

Size: 40.82 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (5th)

Closest station: 6 min to Ryogoku Station (Chuo-Sobu line, Toei Oedo line), 11 min to Morishita Station (Toei Shinjuku line, Toei Oedo line)

Closest major hub: 12 min to Ueno Station

A major bonus of apartments located near Mita Station is the additional access to Tamachi Station (Yamanote line, Keihin-Tohoku line). In terms of transportation convenience, the lines you can access from this apartment will prove to be great for getting around major hubs like Shibuya (17 min), Yokohama (33 min), and Tokyo (8 min). This neighborhood is also walking distance to popular sights like Tokyo Tower and Rainbow Bridge.

Year built: 2015

Size: 40.47 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (5th)

Closest station: 8 min to Tamachi Station (Yamanote line, Keihin-Tohoku line), 9 min to Mita Station (Toei Mita line, Toei Asakusa line)

Closest major hub: 4 min to Shinagawa Station

Recently built designer apartment. Pets negotiable and walk-in-closet are features that make this apartment stand out even in this lineup. Right next to Kiyosumi-shirakawa Station is Kiyosumi Park, and just a quick walk away will get you to the Sumida River, Kiba Park, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. This is an extremely well-balanced option for those who enjoy exploring their neighborhood.

Price: ¥195,000/month – NO KEY MONEY

Year built: 2019

Size: 49.92 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: No

Closest station: 3 min to Kiyosumi-shirakawa Station (Hanzomon subway line, Toei Oedo line)

Closest major hub: 7 min to Otemachi Station

Sugamo Station is located toward the north end of the Yamanote Line, giving residents very quick access to major hubs like Ikebukuro (5 min), Shinjuku (14 min), and Ueno (13 min). On top of this, the delightful and charming Sugamo Jizodori Shopping Street (lovingly referred to as Granny’s Harajuku) is a convenient slice of local Tokyo flavor. Definitely an option for those who are looking for simple transportation into major hubs, without actually living in the hustle and bustle of those areas.

Year built: 2017

Size: 47.47 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (3rd)

Closest station: 2 min to Sugamo Station (Yamanote line, Toei Mita line)

Closest major hub: 5 min to Ikebukuro Station

