Average rent for an apartment in Japan by Prefecture

The average monthly rent for an apartment in Japan varies widely by location and size of the property, but on average, the rent for a one room studio apartment is about ¥70,000 in a big city and about ¥50,000 nationwide.

Rent is most costly in Tokyo, its surrounding prefectures and Osaka. The most expensive place to rent an apartment in Japan is Tokyo, with the citywide average rent coming in at ¥91,000 ($700) for a 1R apartment. The second, third, and fourth most expensive prefectures are Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba, which surround the capital. Osaka comes in fifth, with average monthly rent of ¥61,000 for the typical 1R studio apartment. Here are the top five most expensive prefectures to rent a studio apartment in Japan:

Prefecture Average rent for a 1R / 1K /1DK apartment in JPY Tokyo 91,000 Kanagawa 68,000 Saitama 63,000 Chiba 61,000 Osaka 61,000

Rural areas and Japan’s northern prefectures have the lowest average rent in the country. Tochigi, for example, a mountainous prefecture located north of Tokyo known for its hot springs resorts and Nikko National Park, has some of the lowest rents in the country, with the average rent for a studio apartment of about ¥33,000, or about 36% of the average rent in Tokyo.

Average rent also varies a lot within a city. In Tokyo, for example, rent is highest in the central six wards of Minato, Shibuya, Shinjuku, Bunkyo, Chiyoda, and Chuo. Lower rent options can be found in Tokyo’s northern wards and outside the Yamanote train line. For detailed data on Tokyo, please see this post: What is the average rent in Tokyo?

The number of rooms is another major factor affecting rent levels. Apartment layouts in Japan are described by the number of rooms + the living/dining/kitchen area, if any.

In the charts below:

1R = 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size.

1K = K stands for kitchen. One-room studio apartment with a kitchen that is usually separated from the other room by a wall. Usually between 13-sqm and 25-sqm of floor space.

1DK = D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. Two-room apartment with a kitchen and dining space that is separated from the other room. Usually between 25-sqm and 30-sqm of floor space.

1LDK = L stands for living, D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. One-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 23-sqm and 35-sqm of floor space.

2LDK = Two-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 40-sqm and 80-sqm of floor space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.

3LDK = Three-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually at least 70-sqm of living space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.

4LDK = Four-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area.

Average rent in Japan by prefecture

The chart below shows the average rent for each of Japan’s 47 prefectures as of April 30, 2022. The data is compiled from Homes (a Japanese real estate website), the National Association of Real Estate Transaction Associations of Japan website, and Real Estate Japan‘s in-house data.

Prefecture 1R / 1K /1DK 1LDK / 2K / 2DK 2LDK / 3K / 3LDK 3LDK / 4K / 4DK Hokkaido 39,000 51,000 62,000 84,000 Aomori 33,000 49,000 52,000 72,000 Iwate 48,000 44,000 56,000 70,000 Miyagi 39,000 49,000 56,000 82,000 Akita 34,000 46,000 47,000 64,000 Yamagata 38,000 45,000 53,000 64,000 Fukushima 42,000 45,000 54,000 78,000 Ibaraki 35,000 45,000 51,000 73,000 Tochigi 33,000 41,000 51,000 76,000 Gunma 45,000 60,000 63,000 137,000 Saitama 63,000 87,000 102,000 138,000 Chiba 61,000 84,000 99,000 123,000 Tokyo 91,000 157,000 221,000 240,000 Kanagawa 68,000 100,000 117,000 157,000 Niigata 44,000 64,000 85,000 106,000 Toyama 41,000 56,000 68,000 76,000 Ishikawa 47,000 62,000 65,000 125,000 Fukui 57,000 65,000 64,000 86,000 Yamanashi 39,000 71,000 70,000 108,000 Nagano 48,000 61,000 72,000 96,000 Gifu 46,000 59,000 60,000 83,000 Shizuoka 47,000 63,000 69,000 84,000 Aichi 56,000 79,000 93,000 118,000 Mie 43,000 58,000 63,000 82,000 Shiga 47,000 65,000 73,000 104,000 Kyoto 57,000 95,000 109,000 126,000 Osaka 61,000 97,000 114,000 119,000 Hyogo 56,000 77,000 82,000 112,000 Nara 43,000 71,000 69,000 84,000 Wakayama 43,000 55,000 60,000 84,000 Tottori 39,000 56,000 63,000 N/A Shimane 45,000 55,000 61,000 68,000 Okayama 46,000 64,000 70,000 101,000 Hiroshima 55,000 71,000 78,000 97,000 Yamaguchi 41,000 56,000 59,000 84,000 Tokushima 43,000 50,000 56,000 77,000 Kagawa 43,000 55,000 57,000 82,000 Ehime 42,000 57,000 66,000 89,000 Kochi 43,000 59,000 78,000 85,000 Fukuoka 48,000 70,000 79,000 102,000 Saga 41,000 56,000 78,000 84,000 Nagasaki 47,000 64,000 86,000 96,000 Kumamoto 47,000 58,000 66,000 83,000 Oita 41,000 62,000 67,000 115,000 Miyazaki 40,000 52,000 55,000 N/A Kagoshima 44,000 60,000 80,000 94,000 Okinawa 51,000 89,000 130,000 156,000

Average rent for a 1R apartment in Japan by Prefecture

Prefecture Average rent for a 1R / 1K /1DK apartment in JPY Tokyo 91,000 Kanagawa 68,000 Saitama 63,000 Chiba 61,000 Osaka 61,000 Fukui 57,000 Kyoto 57,000 Aichi 56,000 Hyogo 56,000 Hiroshima 55,000 Okinawa 51,000 Iwate 48,000 Nagano 48,000 Fukuoka 48,000 Ishikawa 47,000 Shizuoka 47,000 Shiga 47,000 Nagasaki 47,000 Kumamoto 47,000 Gifu 46,000 Okayama 46,000 Gunma 45,000 Shimane 45,000 Niigata 44,000 Kagoshima 44,000 Mie 43,000 Nara 43,000 Wakayama 43,000 Tokushima 43,000 Kagawa 43,000 Kochi 43,000 Fukushima 42,000 Ehime 42,000 Toyama 41,000 Yamaguchi 41,000 Saga 41,000 Oita 41,000 Miyazaki 40,000 Hokkaido 39,000 Miyagi 39,000 Yamanashi 39,000 Tottori 39,000 Yamagata 38,000 Ibaraki 35,000 Akita 34,000 Aomori 33,000 Tochigi 33,000

Average rent for a 1LDK apartment in Japan by Prefecture

Prefecture Average rent for a 1LDK / 2K /2DK apartment in JPY Tokyo 157,000 Kanagawa 100,000 Osaka 97,000 Kyoto 95,000 Okinawa 89,000 Saitama 87,000 Chiba 84,000 Aichi 79,000 Hyogo 77,000 Yamanashi 71,000 Nara 71,000 Hiroshima 71,000 Fukuoka 70,000 Fukui 65,000 Shiga 65,000 Niigata 64,000 Okayama 64,000 Nagasaki 64,000 Shizuoka 63,000 Ishikawa 62,000 Oita 62,000 Nagano 61,000 Gunma 60,000 Kagoshima 60,000 Gifu 59,000 Kochi 59,000 Mie 58,000 Kumamoto 58,000 Ehime 57,000 Toyama 56,000 Tottori 56,000 Yamaguchi 56,000 Saga 56,000 Wakayama 55,000 Shimane 55,000 Kagawa 55,000 Miyazaki 52,000 Hokkaido 51,000 Tokushima 50,000 Aomori 49,000 Miyagi 49,000 Akita 46,000 Yamagata 45,000 Fukushima 45,000 Ibaraki 45,000 Iwate 44,000 Tochigi 41,000

Average rent for a 2LDK apartment in Japan by Prefecture

Prefecture Average rent for a 2LDK / 3K /3DK apartment in JPY Tokyo 221,000 Okinawa 130,000 Kanagawa 117,000 Osaka 114,000 Kyoto 109,000 Saitama 102,000 Chiba 99,000 Aichi 93,000 Nagasaki 86,000 Niigata 85,000 Hyogo 82,000 Kagoshima 80,000 Fukuoka 79,000 Hiroshima 78,000 Kochi 78,000 Saga 78,000 Shiga 73,000 Nagano 72,000 Yamanashi 70,000 Okayama 70,000 Shizuoka 69,000 Nara 69,000 Toyama 68,000 Oita 67,000 Ehime 66,000 Kumamoto 66,000 Ishikawa 65,000 Fukui 64,000 Gunma 63,000 Mie 63,000 Tottori 63,000 Hokkaido 62,000 Shimane 61,000 Gifu 60,000 Wakayama 60,000 Yamaguchi 59,000 Kagawa 57,000 Iwate 56,000 Miyagi 56,000 Tokushima 56,000 Miyazaki 55,000 Fukushima 54,000 Yamagata 53,000 Aomori 52,000 Ibaraki 51,000 Tochigi 51,000 Akita 47,000

Average rent for a 3LDK apartment in Japan by Prefecture

Prefecture Average rent for a 3LDK / 4K /4DK apartment in JPY Tokyo 240,000 Kanagawa 157,000 Okinawa 156,000 Saitama 138,000 Gunma 137,000 Kyoto 126,000 Ishikawa 125,000 Chiba 123,000 Osaka 119,000 Aichi 118,000 Oita 115,000 Hyogo 112,000 Yamanashi 108,000 Niigata 106,000 Shiga 104,000 Fukuoka 102,000 Okayama 101,000 Hiroshima 97,000 Nagano 96,000 Nagasaki 96,000 Kagoshima 94,000 Ehime 89,000 Fukui 86,000 Kochi 85,000 Hokkaido 84,000 Shizuoka 84,000 Nara 84,000 Wakayama 84,000 Yamaguchi 84,000 Saga 84,000 Gifu 83,000 Kumamoto 83,000 Miyagi 82,000 Mie 82,000 Kagawa 82,000 Fukushima 78,000 Tokushima 77,000 Tochigi 76,000 Toyama 76,000 Ibaraki 73,000 Aomori 72,000 Iwate 70,000 Shimane 68,000 Akita 64,000 Yamagata 64,000 Tottori N/A Miyazaki N/A

Sources:

Lead image: Tokyo aerial street view via iStock 483097726

