Best commuter neighborhoods for working in Ebisu!

Paths to Japan come in all different forms. Many people have the idea that the only way to move to Japan is through teaching English, but that’s not always the case.

You can find jobs in Japan that aren’t teaching jobs, such as this open position for an Interaction Designer. You can browse the rest of the GaijinPot job board for more companies in Japan looking to hire foreigners.

This particular position is offering ¥4,000,000 to ¥7,000,000 as a base yearly salary. With the old adage of spending roughly 30% of your monthly salary on rent, you can comfortably live in apartments around ¥100,000 to ¥175,000.

Don’t forget to factor in utilities and living expenses though. Depending on how you budget, this might mean you should look for more affordable housing so that you have enough to live comfortably. The average cost for utilities for a single-person household in Japan in 2019 was ¥7,265/month (Statistics Bureau of Japan). Add on top of this a wireless contract, which can range from ¥2,753/month from an MVNO (what is an MVNO?) to ¥8,452/month from one of the major wireless carriers in Japan (AU, Docomo, SoftBank) and your monthly expenditures can add up.

It’s a great idea to arm yourself with knowledge of commuter neighborhoods in Tokyo when moving for a job here. This is a pretty big task, but our goal at Real Estate Japan is to provide users with in-depth info on these topics so you can make the best decision for your Japan life.

Where should you live if you work in Ebisu?

Using the job example above, which is located in Ebisu, Shibuya Ward, let’s look at neighborhoods to commute from that would provide a good balance between commute time, neighborhood livability, and price.

Area (Station) Average rent for 1R/1K Average rent for 1LDK Commute time to Ebisu Station Ebisu ¥139,500 ¥268,100 0 min Kugayama ¥65,000 ¥116,100 23 min – 1 transfer Senkawa ¥73,500 ¥121,000 28 min – 1 transfer Kyodo ¥76,700 ¥128,100 28 min – 1 transfer Futako-Tamagawa ¥79,300 ¥147,700 24 min – 1 transfer Ookayama ¥84,000 ¥133,000 11 min – 1 transfer Hatagaya ¥87,600 ¥159,500 22 min – 1 transfer

As you can see pretty easily in the chart above, living downtown right near Ebisu is a pretty expensive ask. Of course, this is an average so you might be able to score deals depending on how dedicated you are in your apartment search. For most practical cases, you’ll enjoy a higher quality of life by choosing to spend less on rent.

In the space of this article it’s hard to go over the minute details of each area. In general, if you’re looking for a more residential area and are ok with a smaller station that still offers good livability, Kugayama, Senkawa, Kyodo, and Ookayama are all great choices. Futako-Tamagawa and Hatagaya offer shopping malls near the station which means you’ll have access to a wider variety of shopping/dining without needing to head to a major hub.

Price: ¥105,000/month – NO DEPOSIT/NO KEY MONEY

Year built: 1997

Size: 35.30 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: No

Closest station: 5 min to Kugayama Station (Keio Inokashira Line)

to Kugayama Station (Keio Inokashira Line) Closest major hub: 16 min to Shibuya Station via Kugayama Station Keio Inokashira Line

Price: ¥114,000/month

Year built: 2008

Size: 33.62 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (6th)

Closest station: 10 min to Oyama Station (Tobu-Tojo Line); 15 min to Senkawa Station (Yurakucho subway line, Fukutoshin subway line)

to Oyama Station (Tobu-Tojo Line); 15 min to Senkawa Station (Yurakucho subway line, Fukutoshin subway line) Closest major hub: 3 min to Ikebukuro Station via Senkawa Station Yurakucho subway line/Fukutoshin subway line

Price: ¥139,000/month – NO KEY MONEY

Year built: 2015

Size: 40.84 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: 2-story apartment (1st and 2nd)

Closest station: 3 min to Kyodo Station (Odakyu Line)

to Kyodo Station (Odakyu Line) Closest major hub: 14 min to Shinjuku Station via Kyodo Station Odakyu Line

Price: ¥103,100/month – NO DEPOSIT/NO RENEWAL FEE

Year built: 2010

Size: 25.69 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 6 min to Futako-Tamagawa Station (Tokyu Denentoshi Line, Tokyu Oimachi Line)

to Futako-Tamagawa Station (Tokyu Denentoshi Line, Tokyu Oimachi Line) Closest major hub: 15 min to Shinjuku Station via Futako-Tamagawa Station Tokyu Denentoshi Line

Price: ¥110,000/month

Year built: 2015

Size: 25.09 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (3rd)

Closest station: 3 min to Ookayama Station (Tokyu Meguro Line, Tokyu Oimachi Line)

to Ookayama Station (Tokyu Meguro Line, Tokyu Oimachi Line) Closest major hub: 9 min to Meguro Station via Ookayama Station Tokyu Meguro Line

Price: ¥114,000/month

Year built: 2002

Size: 28.95 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (5th) – ROOF BALCONY

Closest station: 5 min to Hatagaya Station (Keio Line)

to Hatagaya Station (Keio Line) Closest major hub: 4 min to Shinjuku Station via Hatagaya Station Keio Line

Lead photo: Nyao148 via Wikimedia Commons

