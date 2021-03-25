Best places to live in Kansai – 2021 Survey

These neighborhoods were chosen as the best three places to live in the Kansai area, based on a recent survey of locals, conducted by SUUMO, a Japanese real estate listing site.

Kansai is the region in western Japan that includes Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe.

Key Highlights:

Ideally situated between Kobe and Osaka on a major train line in Kansai, the Hankyu Kobe line

Excellent shopping and entertainment right near the station, including two giant shopping malls ACTA Nishinomiya and Hankyu Nishinomiya Gardens; and the Hyogo Performing Arts Center

Konan University, Nishinomiya campus

This was the fourth consecutive year that Nishinomiya Kitaguchi took first place in the survey!

Two words come to mind when describing this area: central and convenient. Nishinomiya Kitaguchi station is located in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture, about equidistant between central Osaka and Kobe.

From here, it is a about a 13-minute direct ride to Umeda Station (in Osaka) and 14 minutes to Kobe Sannomiya Station, making it an ideal location for being literally at the center of the Kansai region. The station is served by two major lines: the Hankyu Kobe and Imazu lines.

After the Great Hanshin Earthquake of 1995, the area around Nishinomiya Kitaguchi station was re-developed as a center for the revitalization of Nishinomiya City, which is perhaps most well known as the home of Koshien Stadium, where the Hanshin Tigers baseball team plays home games and where Japan’s annual high school baseball championship is held.

Where: Nishinomiya City, Hyogo

Lines: Hankyu Kobe, Hankyu Imazu

Access:

20-min direct ride to Umeda Station in Osaka

23-min direct ride to Kobe Station in Kobe

1 hour 15-min ride to Kyoto Station in Kyoto, with one transfer

Average Rent in Nishinomiya Kitaguchi

As of March 2021

1R: ¥56,500 ($518 USD)

1K: ¥56,900 ($522 USD)

1LDK: ¥88,200 ($808 USD)

2LDK: ¥127,300 ($1,166 USD)

3LDK: ¥156,500 ($1,434 USD)

Here’s a good example of of a budget apartment currently available for rent near Nishinomiya Kitaguchi Station:

Key highlights

Umeda is one of Osaka’s two main city centers. It is the main commercial, shopping, and entertainment district in northern Osaka and the city’s busiest transportation hub. The Namba area is Umeda’s counterpart in the southern part of the city. Umeda is also referred to as Kita (which means “north”), while Namba is also called Minami (which means “south”).

Seven different stations can be found in the Umeda area, all of which are connected by underground passageways.

For an in-depth guide to the Umeda station area, please see this article: Where to stay near Umeda

Where: Osaka City, Osaka

Lines: As mentioned above, seven different stations can be found in the Umeda area, which give you almost limitless possibilities for getting around Osaka and greater Kansai.

JR Osaka Station is actually located within the same sprawling complex as Umeda station, so there is no functional difference between the two, and they are often referred to as “Osaka-Umeda” station.

JR Osaka Station is officially served by three train lines:

JR Kobe Line

JR Kyoto Line

Osaka Loop Line

Umeda Station is directly connected to Osaka Station. Umeda is served by two railway companies:

Hanshin Main Line:

Hankyu Railway: Hankyu operates three main trunk lines (originating at Umeda) connecting Osaka with Kobe, Takarzuka, and Kyoto.

Here are just a few examples of travel times from Osaka-Umeda station:

12-min direct ride to Shin Osaka Station on the Midosuji line

14-min direct ride to Namba on the Midosuji line

48-min direct to Kobe Station on the JR Kobe line

53-min direct to Kyoto Station on the Tokaido Sanyo line

Average Rent in Umeda

As of March 2021

1R: ¥56,500 ($518 USD)

1K: ¥65,600 ($601 USD)

1LDK: ¥137,200 ($1,257 USD)

2LDK: ¥229,600 ($2,103 USD)

3LDK: ¥270,400 ($2,477 USD)

Umeda offers innumerable residential options in the way of apartment complexes, from budget to high-end. Here is a beautiful 1-bedroom (1LDK) currently being offered for rent.

Highlights

Kobe-Sannomiya is Kobe’s main railway station.

The Sannomiya area is also the main shopping and dining district in Kobe. Live here to experience all that is fashionable and stylish about the city: unique boutiques, import stores, patisseries, department stores, and a huge array of restaurants.

Where: Kobe City, Hyogo

Lines:

Hanshin Electric Railway (Main Line) – Kobe-Sannomiya Station (Hanshin)

Hankyu Railway (Kobe Line, Kobe Kosoku Line) – Kobe-Sannomiya Station (Hankyu)

Kobe New Transit (Port Island Line, K01) – Sannomiya Station

Kobe Municipal Subway (Seishin-Yamate Line) – Sannomiya Station

Kobe Municipal Subway (Kaigan Line) – Sannomiya-Hanadokeimae Station

JR West – Sannomiya Station

Access:

Just a few examples of travel times from Kobe-Sannomiya Station

7-min direct on the Seishin Yamate subway line

32-min direct to Umeda on the Hanshin line

Average Rent in Kobe-Sannomiya

As of March 2021

1R: ¥65,200 ($597 USD)

1K: ¥62,500 ($573 USD)

1LDK: ¥115,200 ($1,055 USD)

2LDK: ¥157,100 ($1,439 USD)

3LDK: ¥192,300 ($1,761 USD)

