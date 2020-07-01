Featured Short-term Rental: Newly-Built Furnished Apartment in Osaka

With Japan stirring back to life after a few months of hunkering down to combat COVID-19, quite a few residents in Japan are getting ready to get their summer plans back on track. Domestic travel is starting to pick up, and major vacation destinations such as Fuji-Q Highland have already reopened. Tokyo Disneyland is scheduled to reopen on July 1, so just this week those in Japan will be able to get their fix of amusement and theme parks.

Those planning a quick getaway to destinations in Japan might also find that with international travel at a low, streets normally packed with tourists are almost empty in some cases. This unique opportunity is making some people plan ahead for a domestic summer vacation. If you’re planning a quick getaway in the near future, use the listings on our website to search for apartments that are available for short-term rental.

Featured today is this 1LDK furnished apartment in Osaka! Our partners at REAH Technologies manage this beautiful (and newly built) apartment along with others in Osaka, Kyoto, and Tokyo! It features a superb location within a short walk (6 min) to Umeda Station. And at just 11 min to Osaka Station, this is super convenient for those coming to Osaka on the shinkansen (bullet train), which stops at Shin-Osaka Station. Two double beds and one sofa bed make it possible for up to 5 visitors to stay in this apartment.

Average weekly cost: ¥80,500 (split between 5 travelers that’s ¥16,100 per person for a week!) Cost varies depending on season and other factors, use the Inquire form on the listing to contact the agent for details.

Built in 2019

No smoking

Can be booked for stays as short as 2 days

Very accessible location 11 min walk to JR Osaka Station 6 min walk to Hankyu Umeda Station 11 minutes by train to Universal Studios Japan 12 minutes by train to Shinsaibashi (Dotonbori entertainment district)



This apartment has a very comfortable interior for a relaxing stay so you can recharge your batteries in between sightseeing. Speaking of which, Osaka has many great destinations that are easily accessible from this apartment!

Universal Studios Japan has been open since mid-June to those who live in the Kansai region of Japan. If you don’t live in Kansai, you’ll need to wait for an update from the theme park to hear when they will allow residents from other areas of Japan to visit the theme park again. But with the park being just 12 min away from this apartment, it’s definitely a spot to keep in mind if you’re a fan of USJ!

The Dotonbori entertainment district near Shinsaibashi is a crowd favorite when visiting Osaka. The streets are filled with restaurants, street food, and other shops that make for an unforgettable experience. When in Osaka, trying the local takoyaki (fried dough-balls with octopus) is a must!

Check out the rest of the listings from our partners at REAH Technologies for more furnished apartments that are available for short-term rental! These will make for awesome vacation accommodations, you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity. Send an inquiry to book now before it’s too late!