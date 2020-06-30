Furnished Apartment for Rent in Yokohama, Free WiFi, Low Move-in Costs

In this new series, we comb through the rental listings to find great value apartments throughout Japan that are worthy enough to make you want to move!

Today’s Featured Property

Furnished Apartment Near Mitsuzawa-Shimocho Station – 1 Stop to Yokohama Station — Low move-in cost

Total Monthly Cost: ¥85,000

Total Move-in Costs: ¥168,000

Why this apartment is a great value: No key money, no agency fee, no guarantor fee. You do not need a guarantor to rent this apartment! A Wi-Fi modem is also included with the apartment, as part of your rent and no rental fee will be charged for furniture and appliances. You can easily move into your new home by paying just the initial rent and a partially refundable security deposit! Rent is paid by credit card each month.

Location: Great location in Kanagawa Ward, Yokohama. Just a 3-min walk from Mitsuzawa-Shimocho Station on the Blue Line, one stop from Yokohama Station and about a 40-minute commute (with one transfer) to Tokyo Station. The property is also located near Tanmachi Station on the Tokyu Toyoko line. There are two convenience stores, three supermarkets, and four medical clinics within walking distance of the apartment.

Access: From the Blue Line, you have easy access to Shin-Yokohama Station, which features large shopping malls, the Ramen Museum, the bullet train, Yokohama Arena, and Nissan Stadium. In the opposite direction, you have easy access to Yokohama Station where you can visit Minato Mirai, the Red Brick Warehouse, Chinatown, Motomachi, Yamashita Park, Yokohama Marine Tower, Cup Noodles Museum, Landmark Tower, Nogeyama Zoo, Yokohama Stadium, and many other museums, restaurants, shops, and department stores.

From the Tokyu-Toyoko Line, you have easy easy access to Tokyo Skytree, the Imperial Palace, Shibuya, Yokohama, Minato Mirai, Chinatown, Motomachi and much more in the cities of Tokyo, Kawasaki, and Yokohama.

The listing agent, Rent Life, says that this apartment is especially popular among students and researchers studying or working in central Yokohama and Minato Mirai.

