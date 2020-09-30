Furnished short stay apartments for rent in Tokyo: For About $50 A Day!

You might think that it’s a truism to have to sacrifice convenience for affordability when you’re looking for a place to stay in Tokyo. But, no!

We’d like to introduce a great series of furnished, short-stay apartments that may just tick all the boxes for convenience, flexibility and affordability.

Today’s featured apartments basically offer the privacy of your own space, at a price that is much less expensive than a hotel stay. None of these properties charge key money, deposit, or agency fee, so the move-in cost is the same as the total monthly cost.

If you’re in a situation where you can’t (or are not ready to) commit to the typical two-year lease, then your options are to stay in a share house, AirBnB-style short-term rental, or business hotel (or to crash on a friend’s couch, but that’s another story!).

The least expensive of these options will be a share house, but you’ll be giving up privacy for budget. At the other end of the spectrum would be to stay in a business hotel, where you’ll be paying about ¥10,000 ($95) a night for a small room.

This may be ok for a few days, but if you need short-term accommodation of at least a few weeks, it may be much more economical to look at short-stay apartments. With short-term rentals, which usually have a minimum lease term of one month, you will have your own furnished room, including a kitchenette, washing machine (or coin laundry in the building), and a private balcony. You’ll be able to heat up food or cook your own food, rather than having to always eat out.

While the total monthly cost may seem high, the daily cost for these properties often work out to about $50 a day. This is a great value compared to a hotel stay and even to a share house, when you consider the private space you’ll have.

Below, we introduce our Featured Five fully furnished, short-term rentals in convenient locations around Tokyo, from Nishi Shinjuku to Minami Aoayma and Shinagawa. These properties are managed by our parter agent U&R Hotel Management.

Let’s take a look at what’s available for about $50 a day.

Furnished apartment for rent in Nishi Shinjuku – About $49/day

Total monthly cost: ¥156,000 ($1,477)

Total to move-in: Pay just the total monthly cost to move in. No key money, no agency fee, no deposit.

Approximately daily cost for a monthly stay: ¥5,200 ($49) per day

Please note that the minimum contract term is one month!

Highlights:

Excellent location in Nishi Shinjuku

Easy access to the city via nearby stations Nishishinjuku Go Choume Station (Toei Ōedo Line) — 4 min walk Hatsudai Station (Keiō Line) — 4 min walk

Top-floor apartment (7th-floor in 7-story building)

About a 10-min walk to Shinjuku Central Park and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government buildings

Furnished apartment for rent near Tokyo Dome and University of Tokyo – About $62/day

Total monthly cost: ¥195,000 ($1,846)

Total to move-in: Pay just the total monthly cost to move in. No key money, no agency fee, no deposit.

Approximately daily cost for a monthly stay: ¥6,500 ($62) per day

Please note that the minimum contract term is one month!

Highlights:

Walking distance to University of Toyo and Tokyo Dome attractions

Walking distance to three major stations Korakuen Station (Tokyo Metro Marunouchi) — 10-min walk Kasuga Station (Toei Oedo Line) — 10-min walk Iidabashi Station (Toei Oedo Line) — 15-min walk

Top-floor apartment (3rd-floor in 3-story building)

Furnished apartment for rent in Minami Aoyama – About $49/day

Total monthly cost: ¥156,000 ($1,477)

Total to move-in: Pay just the total monthly cost to move in. No key money, no agency fee, no deposit.

Approximately daily cost for a monthly stay: ¥5,200 ($49) per day

Please note that the minimum contract term is one month!

Super central location, within easy walking distance of Omotesando and Tokyo MidTown

Perfect for a short- to medium-term business stay

Walking distance to three major stations Aoyamaicchoume Station (Tokyo Metro Ginza Line) — 2 min. walk Gaien Mae Station (Tokyo Metro Ginza Line) — 2 min. walk Shinanomachi Station (JR Chūō Line (Rapid)) –10 min. walk

Top-floor apartment (3rd-floor in 3-story building)

Coin-laundry in building

Furnished apartment for rent in Shinagawa – About $44/day

Total monthly cost: ¥138,000 ($1,306)

Total to move-in: Pay just the total monthly cost to move in. No key money, no agency fee, no deposit.

Approximately daily cost for a monthly stay: ¥4,600 ($49) per day

Please note that the minimum contract term is one month!

Excellent location for anyone who wants to be on the Toyko Bay side of the city

Right by the Shinagawa canals

Perfect for a short- to medium-term business stay

Walking distance to three major stations Shinagawa Station (Keikyū Main Line) — 8 min. walk Kitashinagawa Station (Keikyū Main Line) — 8 min. walk Tennozu Isle Station (Tokyo Monorail) — 16 min. walk

Top-floor apartment (3rd-floor in 3-story building)

Furnished apartment for rent in Nakano – About $50/day

Total monthly cost: ¥159,000 ($1,504)

Total to move-in: Pay just the total monthly cost to move in. No key money, no agency fee, no deposit.

Approximately daily cost for a monthly stay: ¥5,300 ($50) per day

Please note that the minimum contract term is one month!

Laid back, residential vibe but very convenient location near Nakano shopping arcades

Easy direct commute to Shinjuku on the JR Chuo line

Walking distance to two major stations Nakano Station (JR Chūō Line (Rapid)) — 4 min. walk Araiyakushimae Station (Seibu Shinjuku Line) — 9 min. walk

Top-floor apartment (3rd-floor in 3-story building)

