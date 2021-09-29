I’m coming to Tokyo to study, help me find an apartment: Commuting to Yoyogi

In this installment of the “study here, live here” series, we feature neighborhoods that offer a great balance of short commute time to Yoyogi as well as high livability and affordable rent.

Today’s featured school is the Tokyo School of Business, located in Yoyogi!

The Tokyo School of Business is one of schools available through the GaijinPot Study program. The curriculum is focused on helping you start your own business in Japan or work at a globally recognized corporation in Japan.

The school has three departments Business Management, IT Business, and AI Systems. To apply for these programs you need a minimum of JLPT Level N2. To learn more about the school and how you can apply through GaijinPot Study, please visit: Tokyo School of Business.

Yoyogi is a a central Tokyo neighborhood which borders Shinjuku Station to the south and Shibuya ward to the north.

It’s best known for being home to Yoyogi Park and the National Stadium, which was the main venue for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and the main hub for the Tokyo 2020 games.

Yoyogi has a reputation as a high-end, family-friendly residential neighborhood with lots going on all year round. In the summer, there are many ethnic festivals held at Yoyogi Park. The vibe is attractive and upscale in Yoyogi Uehara but it’s also just adjacent to the excitement of Shinjuku and Shibuya.

For more on this neighborhood, please click: Yoyogi Area Guide

As a very central neighborhood located on the JR Yamanote line, it is a bit pricey in terms of rent and cost-of-living.

There are many neighborhoods from which you could commute to Yoyogi. In this post, we feature three highly recommended ones:

Station: Shin Egota on the Toei Oedo line

Time to Yoyogi: 17-minutes direct

We recommend apartments near Shin Egota Station because it is a neighborhood known for having excellent value (below market average monthly rent), high livability, and a very commuter-friendly distance to Yoyogi.

This neighborhood is popular with all demographics: families, couples, and single people. Right by the station exit is a Maruetsu supermarket and a Drug Papas (drugstore and daily goods), so you can easily pick up all your essentials.

Average Rent in Shin Egota

Average rent in Shin Egota by room layout:

1R: ¥67,800 ($606 USD)

1K: ¥71,400 ($638 USD)

1LDK: ¥145,200 ($1,299 USD)

Featured Property in Shin Egota

Total Monthly Cost: ¥41,500 ($371 USD)/month

Total estimated move-in costs: ¥61,500 ($550 USD)/month

No deposit, no key money, no agency fee

Internet: Internet included in rent

Utilities: Water and gas included in rent; electricity charged based on usage in room (usually about ¥1,000 to ¥2,000/month)

Station: Koenji Station on the JR Chuo Shobu line

Time to Yoyogi: 11-minutes direct

Koenji is sometimes referred to as an artists’ haven because of the many live music venues, laid back cafes, and quaint shops. It is just 10 minutes west of Shinjuku on the JR Chou Sobu line, which is known for being congested during peak commute hours. But since the commute time to Yoyogi is just 10 minutes, we recommend Koenji for its great balance of proximity to Yoyogi and high livability.

This is a relaxed neighborhood with a fun vibe, while only being a short train ride to downtown Tokyo. There is also plenty of shopping and restaurants near the station, including a SEIYU supermarket, so you can pick up dinner ingredients on the way from the station.

Learn more about Koenji here: Koenji Area Guide

Average Rent in Koenji

Average rent in Koenji by room layout:

1R: ¥72,800 ($651 USD)

1K: ¥80,800 ($722 USD)

1LDK: ¥150,670 ($1,347 USD)

Featured Property

Total Monthly Cost: ¥57,550 ($515 USD)/month

Total estimated move-in costs: ¥70,680 ($1,167 USD)/month

No deposit, no key money, no agency fee

Internet: Internet for additional ¥2,310 per month

Station: Nishi Shinjuku on the Toei Oedo line

Time to Yoyogi: 5-minutes direct to Yoyogi

Nishi Shinjuku Go-Chome is a station on the Toei Oedo metro line in Nishi (West) Shinjuku. It is centrally located just west of Shinjuku Chuo (Central) Park and the Nishi Shinjuku skyscraper district. It’s also just one stop from Shinjuku Station.

What is it like to live here? Here’s the opinion of a language school student, who lived in Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome:

“It’s very quiet. I can walk to Shinjuku station in about 25 minutes if I have time or feel like a longer walk, and there are many stores and things to do in the Shinjuku station area. I can also walk south about 20 minutes to the Hatsudai station area There is a very cute shopping street down there that has a bit of an older-Japan feel and a lot of restaurants. At Hatsudai station there is also the Tokyo Opera City building complex, which hosts the New National Theater as well as a lot of restaurants on the upper floors. It’s one of the tallest buildings in Shinjuku so it has some great views. In a 30-40 minute walk or a 15-20 minute bus ride, you can get to Yoyogi park and the Yoyogi Hachiman station shopping area, which is more upscale.”

To see the full interview, please click: Where I live in Tokyo: Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome

We recommend this neighborhood because of it’s proximity to Shinjuku and very fast commute to Yoyogi. Average rent in Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome is a lot higher than Shin Egota because of its central location. If you are someone who wants to be close to the convenience and hyper-activity of Shinjuku, the trade-off in rent may be worth it; but if you want to save your yen then it makes sense to be further out on the Oedo line.

Average Rent in Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome

Average rent in Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome by room layout:

1R: ¥60,600 ($755 USD)

1K: ¥94,100 ($840 USD)

1LDK: ¥166,700 ($1,489 USD)

Featured Property in Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome

1R Apartment for Rent in Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome

Total Monthly Cost: ¥60,000 ($536 USD)/month

Total estimated move-in costs: ¥61,500 ($550 USD)/month

No deposit, no key money

Internet: Internet not included in rent

Utilities: No included in rent

