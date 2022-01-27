It’s the busy season and here’s where people are moving this month in Tokyo

January is the start of the busy moving season in Japan. In this post, we rank the most popular stations in Tokyo on Real Estate Japan. The ranking is based on the number of property views and actual number of inquiries people made for rental properties near those stations.

This month, stations around Shinjuku dominate the top part of the list, but a few stations a little further out also made the list.

Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome Shinjuku Sasazuka Shin Okubo Kinshicho

There was a seven-way tie for 6th place! Please scroll to the bottom to see the full list and examples of properties currently available nearby.

Nishi means “west” and Nishi Shinjuku indeed lies just west of central Shinjuku. Nishi Shinjuku is known for its high concentration of skyscrapers and the iconic twin Tokyo Metropolitan Government Buildings.

Nishi Shinjuku is a very popular residential area because it is very central and well-connected to major train lines. There are many major stations nearby, including the mother of all hub stations — JR Shinjuku — which is just a 20-minute walk (or a 5-min train ride) away. The station is also well connected by bus lines to Shibuya, Nakano, and Eifukucho.

Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome Station itself offers plenty of conveniences, including a conbini (covenience store), Japanese bento shop, drug store, and and curry restaurant, all within a 5-min radius of the station.

Toho Gakuen Film Techniques Training College’s campus is also right by the station. Shinjuku is also home to many language schools, which are very accessible from Nishi Shinjuku. For example, the JCLI Japanese Language School is 14-min away by bus or 21-min on foot (about 1.7-km).

From Nishi Shinjuku, it is about a 20 minute walk to the Hatsudai station area There is a very cute shopping street down there that has a bit of an older-Japan feel and a lot of restaurants. At Hatsudai station there is also the Tokyo Opera City building complex, which hosts the New National Theater as well as a lot of restaurants on the upper floors. It is also about a 20-minute walk to Yoyogi.

Being right on the Oedo line means you can shoot directly to popular stations like Roppongi (which is a direct 13-min train ride away). Other major stops on the Oedo line include Iidabashi, Kasuga, and Ryogoku.

You can also easily walk to JR Shinjuku Station, which gives you access to seven different rail lines and infinite shopping, dining, and entertainment options. From an in-depth guide to Shinjuku, please see: Shinjuku Area Guide

For a local’s perspective, please see this post (Nishi Shinjuku Go Chome: Where I live in Tokyo), written by a local resident.

Shinjuku is a city unto itself within the metropolis of Tokyo. The crowds may not be your cup of tea, but it is hard to beat Shinjuku for its sheer convenience and accessibility.

For an in-depth guide, please see our Shinjuku Area Guide.

There are many expensive neighborhoods near Shinjuku and luxury rental apartments in high-end developments abound, but there are also many great values to be had. Here is a good example:

Sasazuka is a laid back but very conveniently located neighborhood in Shibuya Ward that is just a 5-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station on the Keio line. It is also about a 15-minute ride to Shibuya and about 30-minutes across town to Tokyo Station.

Shin Okubo is renowned as Tokyo’s Korea Town. This is a very popular and trendy tourist and residential area and offers an international vibe close to Shinjuku. An added benefit of this diverse environment is the selection of import supermarkets.

For an in-depth guide, please see our Shin Okubo Area Guide

Because of its convenient location and proximity to Shinjuku, there are many high-priced apartments in this neighborhood, but it’s also possible to find good value properties here.

Kinshicho is an entertainment district in Sumida Ward, Tokyo. It’s considered Sumida Ward’s equivalent to Ikebukuro – a bustling urban center, where you’ll find a variety of shopping malls. The shopping and entertainment in the area results in many of Sumida Ward’s young adults choosing to spend their free time in the Kinshicho area. For those who are keen on living right in the thick of urban city living in Tokyo, the Kinshicho area offers a lot of the same downtown conveniences as other larger stations (Ikebukuro, Ueno, Takadanobaba), but in the eastern edge of the 23 wards of Tokyo.

In January, there was a 7-way tie for sixth place! We included Uraga Station, as an honorary mention even though it is in Kanagawa, not Tokyo.

#6 Ebisu (JR Yamanote line), Shibuya Ward

#6 Shibuya (JR Yamanote line), Shibuya Ward

#6 Hatsudai (Keio line), Shibuya Ward

#6 Nishi Waseda (Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line), Shinjuku Ward

#6 Hatagaya (Keio line), Shibuya Ward

#6 Kuramae (Toei Oedo line), Taito Ward

#6 Uraga (Keikyu Main line), Yokosuka, Kanagawa

