How to fill out an Japanese apartment lease application: Cheat Sheet with Translation

Use this cheat sheet to help you fill out a standard Japanese residential apartment lease application.

We’ve broken the translation into five parts below, but the whole application is usually just one-page long:

Part 1: Rental Conditions

賃貸入居申込書: chintai moushikomisho. Rental Application Form

個人用: kojinyou. For individuals (Note: As opposed to a corporate lease)

賃貸申込書 内容: chintai moushikomi naiyou. Description of rental application

物件: bukken. Property

物件名: Bukken mei. Property name

号室: Goushitsu. Apartment number

入居希望日: Nyuukyo kiboubi. Desired move-in date

H 年 月 日: The sample application above has an “H” in front of the kanji for “year”, this “H” means Heisei. We’re in the “Reiwa” now so if you were to write the date in the Japanese calendar format, it would be, for example, “R. 4 年” “2月” “15日” (meaning February 15, 2022 because 2022 is the fourth year of the Reiwa reign). It’s also ok to write the year as 2022.

所在地: Shozaichi. Address of the property

内容: Naiyou. Description (literally “content”)

賃貸: Chintai. Rent

町費/ 町会費: Chouhi/ Choukaihi. Neighborhood association fee

敷金: Shikikin. Deposit

保証金: Hoshoukin. Guarantor fee

共益費: Kyouekihi. Common area fee

礼金: Reikin. Key money.

火災保険: Kasai hoken. Property insurance

駐車料: Chuusharyou. Parking fee

月額合計: Getsugaku goukei. Monthly total

鍵交換: Kagi koukan. Lock exchange fee

Part 2: Applicant Information

申込者: Moushikomisha. Applicant

氏名: Shimei. Full name. Fill in your full name, including the katakana

現住所: Genjyuusho. Current address

性別: Seibetsu. Gender. 男 (Otoko) Male. 女 (Onna) Female

配偶者. Haiguusha. Spouse. 有り(Ari) Yes. 無 (Mu) No.

生年月日. Seinengappi. Birthdate

西暦. Seireki. Your birthdate using this format. For example, 2000年７月１日 means July 1, 2000.

年齢. Nenrei. Age

転居理由. Tenkyo riyuu. Why you are moving.

進学. Shingaku . For school

. For school 就職. Shuushoku . For work

. For work 転職. Tenshoku . Because you changed jobs

. Because you changed jobs 単身赴任. Tanshin funin . Because your work requires you to live in a location different than your home.

. Because your work requires you to live in a location different than your home. 住み替え. Sumikae . Re-locating.

. Re-locating. その他. Sonota. Other (Fill in the reason)

自宅TEL: Jitaku TEL. Home phone number

携帯TEL: Keitai TEL. Cell phone number

Eメールアドレス: Email address

勤務先名. Kinmusakimei. Name of company where you are employed.

業種. Gyoushu. Industry category (what type of business your company is engaged in)

勤務先所在地. Kinmusaki shozaichi. Address of company

所属・役職: Shozoku / Yakushoku. Department you work in.

勤務年数. Kinmu Nensuu. Number of years you’ve work at the company.

年収. Nenshuu. Your annual salary in yen expressed in units of 10,000yen. For example, 300万 means 3,000,000 yen.

職業: Shokugyou. Your occupation

会社員. Kaishain . Company employee

. Company employee 会社役員. Kaisha yakuin . Company executive

. Company executive 公務員. Koumuin . Civil servant

. Civil servant 自営. Jiei . Self-employed

. Self-employed 学生. Gakusei . Student

. Student パート・アルバイト: Paato / Arubaito . Part-time worker

. Part-time worker 派遣. Haken . Dispatched work

. Dispatched work 団体職員. Dantai shokuin . Employee of an association

. Employee of an association 年金受給: Nenkin jyukyuu . Pensioner

. Pensioner その他. Sonota. Other (fill in your occupation)

Part 3: Tenant Information

入居者. Nyuukyosha. Tenant(s) information.

We are omitting the fields that have already been translated above.

続柄. Sudzukigara. Relationship (to you). For example, spouse, child.

勤務先・学校. Kinmusaki / gakkou. Place of employment or school.

Part 4: Guarantor and Emergency Contact Info

連帯保証人。Rentai hoshounin. Guarantor.

緊急連絡先. Kinkyurenrakusaki. Emergency contact.

Fill in the information for your guarantor or emergency contact. The fields in this section are exactly the same as in the Applicant section.

Part 5: Your signature

Translation:

Please be aware of the following when you are filling out the application.

Please do not leave any of the fields blank. We may verify your employer and guarantor information. Your guarantor must be a close relative or someone with a stable source of income. (Editor’s note: You will not be required to have a personal guarantor but instead be asked to use a guarantor company, in which case, the guarantor company info will be provided by the agent). On principle, we cannot accept lease applications from underaged persons, part-time workers, and high school students. If your application is rejected we will not be able to tell you the reason you were rejected.

I consent to the above explanation without reservation and tender this application.

I will not object in any way in the event that I do not meet the conditions for moving into the property and my application is rejected.

Editor’s notes:

In the sample application above there is a place for you to imprint your seal (hanko, in Japanese), but many real estate agents no longer require a hanko to submit a lease application. You can simply use your signature. You should check with your agent to make sure.

The translation above is meant to be used as a general guide to a standard Japanese lease application. The application provided to you by your leasing agent may differ.