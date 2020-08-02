Kyoto Furnished Apartments: What You Can Rent Within a 5-Min Walk of Kyoto Station

Furnished apartments are an often overlooked resource when looking for accommodations in Japan. If you’re eager to start your new life in Japan, or if you’re moving to a new city, it can be beneficial to spend a month or two in a furnished apartment while you get accustomed to the lay-of-the-land.

What I mean by this is that while you might find an apartment that looks like it meets all your requirements online, it is hard to imagine things like nearby conveniences, parks, stations, etc. from your computer monitor. A furnished apartment gives you the opportunity to test the waters and explore the city so you can find the best neighborhood and apartment for you.

And it only makes sense to look for a furnished apartment that will give you the best opportunity to check out a variety of neighborhoods.

Enter these very reasonably priced furnished apartments in Kyoto, just 5-min from Kyoto Station! Our partner agent Choei Co., Ltd. has graciously selected a few of their apartments to feature in this article.

Just look at how close this neighborhood is to Kyoto Station! From Kyoto Station you’ll have access to many different train/subway lines in the city. This makes for an ideal “home-base” of sorts for understanding the different neighborhoods and how to navigate around them. As a central hub for all things Kyoto, you’ll also develop a sense for getting around the station – a priceless skill that can’t be taught, only learned from experience. This will also give you a sense of distance from Kyoto Station as a reference.

You can even take advantage of the central location to visit touristy destinations like Kyoto Aquarium (currently famous for the romantic escapades of its penguin inhabitants), Kyoto Tower, and Porta underground shopping mall – all also within walking distance from this apartment.

Low move-in costs (no deposit, no key money, no agency fee, etc.) are one of the major advantages to staying in a short apartment. The featured apartments below have zero move-in costs, so you only pay the total monthly cost and no fees above that amount.

Year built: 2006

Size: 24.32 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (3rd)

Closest station: 5 min to Kyoto Station (Tokaido Shinkansen Line, Tokaido Main Line, Sanin Line, Nara Line, Kosei Line, Kintetsu Kyoto Line, Karasuma subway line)

Other features: Non-smoking, fully furnished, bedding, Wi-Fi

Year built: 2001

Size: 22.40 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (4th)

Closest station: 3 min to Kyoto Station (Tokaido Shinkansen Line, Tokaido Main Line, Sanin Line, Nara Line, Kosei Line, Kintetsu Kyoto Line, Karasuma subway line)

Other features: Non-smoking, fully furnished, bedding, Wi-Fi

Year built: 2006

Size: 27.00 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (3rd)

Closest station: 5 min to Kyoto Station (Tokaido Shinkansen Line, Tokaido Main Line, Sanin Line, Nara Line, Kosei Line, Kintetsu Kyoto Line, Karasuma subway line)

Other features: Non-smoking, fully furnished, bedding, Wi-Fi

To see the full list of Kyoto Apartments currently available for rent, please visit our listing pages.