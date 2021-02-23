Living in Tokyo on the Yamanote Line: Least Expensive Stations by Rent — 2021 Ranking

In this installment of our series on “what is the average rent in Tokyo” we zoom in on the least expensive stations on the Yamanote line.
The Yamanote, which has 30 stations, is the iconic loop line that goes around central Tokyo. In general, average rent is lower outside the Yamanote line. In Japan, a “studio apartment” can be a 1R, 1K or 1DK. These are all basically “one room” apartments with a kitchenette that may or may be separated from the main living space by a wall.
Depending on which (and whose) data you look at, average rent rankings can vary widely! This particular ranking is based on data from SUUMO, a Japanese real estate listing site, for “one room” apartments listed between September and November 2020.
Least expensive rent on the Yamanote line
Based on SUUMO’s data on average, the least expensive apartment you’ll be able to rent on the Yamanote line is about ¥85,000 ($810) a month for a small studio apartment, but on Real Estate Japan, you will be able to find apartments and guest houses starting as low as ¥54,000 a month for a long-term studio and ¥25,000 a month for shared guest house. All the apartments we feature below, in fact, are well below the average rent in their respective neighborhoods.
The takeaway from this is that average rent can be misleading. There are plenty of affordable apartments to be found, even on the Yamanote line.
Top 3 Least Expensive Stations on the Yamanote
In this ranking, three stations tied for first place for the lowest average rent for a 1K or 1R on the Yamanote!
- Tabata
- Mejiro
- Nishi Nippori
First, we’ll cover each of the top three stations and give examples of apartments currently available for rent in these neighborhoods. All of the featured apartments have a Total Monthly Cost below the average rent for that area.
To see the 30 station Yamanote line ranking, please scroll to the bottom of the page.
#1 Tabata
Average rent for a 1R or 1K: ¥85,000 ($810 USD)
Nearest major stations:
- 4 stops to Ikebukuro
- 4 stops to Ueno
- 18-minutes direct to Shinjuku
- 16-minutes direct to Tokyo
Other train and subway lines serving Tabata:
- JR Keihin-Tohoku
Highlights:
- Located in Kita Ward on northernmost tip of Yamanote line
- Residential vibe, calm, and quiet
- Not a lot of crowds
- Direct commute to Shinjuku or Tokyo in less than 20 minutes
- Plenty of shopping and dining options at the Atrevie in the station building and near the station
Featured Apartment:
Featured Short-Term Apartment
Learn more:
- Tabata Area Guide
- For Rent: Tabata apartments
- Short-Term: Short-term apartments in Tabata
- For Sale: Tabata apartments for sale
#1 Mejiro
Average rent for a 1R or 1K: ¥85,000 ($810 USD)
Nearest major stations:
- Next stop to the north is Ikebukuro
- 3 stops to Shinjuku
- 7-minutes direct to Shinjuku
- 13-minutes direct to Shibuya
Other train and subway lines serving Mejiro:
- None
Highlights
- Located in Toshima Ward, between Ikebukuro and Takadanobaba Stations on the Yamanote
- Upscale residential vibe
- Historic significance as an enclave for the literati and well-to-do, and the elite Gakushuin University
- Easily walkable to the next station south, Takadanobaba, home to many language schools and Waseda University.
- Great balance between proximity to city-center convenience and residential calm
Featured Apartment
Featured Short-Term Apartment
Learn more:
- Mejiro Area Guide
- For Rent: Mejiro apartments
- Short-Term: Short-term apartments in Mejiro
- For Sale: Mejiro apartments for sale
#1 Nishi Nippori
Average rent for a 1R or 1K: ¥85,000 (($810 USD)
Nearest major stations:
- 3 stops to Ueno
- 14-min direct to Tokyo
- 20-min direct to Shinjuk
- 23-min to Roppongi with one transfer
Other train and subway lines serving Nishi Nippori:
- JR Keihin-Tohoku line
- Tokyo Metro Chiyoda line (subway)
- Toei Nippori-Toneri line
Highlights
- Located in Arakawa Ward, between Tabata and Nippori Stations on the Yamanote
- One of Tokyo’s predominant shitamachi neighborhoods (lit. “lower city,” name given to areas of Tokyo that have roots as working class neighborhoods which retain a strong traditional Tokyo look and feel).
- Home to one of Tokyo’s oldest Korean neighborhoods, Mikawashima.
- Traditional, low-key vibe
- Home to Akamonkai Japanese language school, Tokyo’s largest language school
Featured Apartment
Featured Short-Term Apartment:
Learn more:
- Nishi Nippori Area Guide
- For Rent: Nishi Nippori apartments
- Short-Term: Short-term apartments in Nishi Nippori
- For Sale: Nishi Nippori apartments for sale
Ranking of Least Expensive Stations on the Yamanote by Average Rent
Data Source: SUUMO
USD conversion 1 USD = 105 JPY
Average Rent: ¥104,083
Median Rent: ¥105,000
For a 1K or 1R apartment
Click on the links to see properties currently available for rent in the neighborhood!
|Rank
|Station
|Average Rent for a 1K or 1R in JPY
|Average Rent for a 1K or 1R in USD
|Ward
|1
|Tabata
|85,000
|810
|Kita
|1
|Mejiro
|85,000
|810
|Toshima
|1
|Nishi Nippori
|85,000
|810
|Arakawa
|4
|Nippori
|86,000
|819
|Arakawa and Taito
|5
|Komagome
|88,000
|838
|Toshima
|5
|Takadanobaba
|88,000
|838
|Shinjuku
|7
|Otsuka
|89,000
|848
|Toshima
|7
|Ikebukuro
|89,000
|848
|Toshima
|9
|Shin Okubo
|91,000
|867
|Shinjuku
|9
|Uguisudani
|91,000
|867
|Taito
|11
|Sugamo
|91,500
|871
|Toshima
|12
|Osaki
|96,000
|914
|Shinagawa
|13
|Gotanda
|99,000
|943
|Shinagawa
|13
|Takanawa Gateway
|99,000
|943
|Minato
|15
|Shinagawa
|103,000
|981
|Minato
|16
|Meguro
|107,000
|1,019
|Shinagawa
|17
|Ueno
|109,500
|1,043
|Taito
|18
|Kanda
|110,000
|1,048
|Chiyoda
|19
|Yoyogi
|111,000
|1,057
|Shibuya
|20
|Tokyo
|112,000
|1,067
|Chiyoda
|21
|Shinjuku
|112,500
|1,071
|Shinjuku and Shibuya
|22
|Tamachi
|113,000
|1,076
|Minato
|23
|Akihabara
|114,000
|1,086
|Chiyoda
|24
|Hamamatsucho
|116,500
|1,110
|Minato
|25
|Okachimachi
|117,000
|1,114
|Taito
|26
|Ebisu
|124,000
|1,181
|Shibuya
|27
|Yurakucho
|125,000
|1,190
|Chiyoda
|28
|Shimbashi
|125,500
|1,195
|Minato
|29
|Shibuya
|128,000
|1,219
|Shibuya
|30
|Harajuku
|135,000
|1,286
|Shibuya
Source: SUUMO
Lead photo: Omoide Yokocho, Shinjuku, Tokyo taken November 4 , 2017 via iStock
You may also be interested in:
How to rent an apartment in Japan as a foreigner
How to rent an apartment in Japan from overseas
What documents do you need to rent an apartment in Japan?
Translation of Japanese apartment lease application
How much you should budget for move-in costs to rent an apartment in Japan?
What Japanese real estate agents want foreigners to know about renting an apartment in Japan