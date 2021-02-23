Living in Tokyo on the Yamanote Line: Least Expensive Stations by Rent — 2021 Ranking

In this installment of our series on “what is the average rent in Tokyo” we zoom in on the least expensive stations on the Yamanote line.

The Yamanote, which has 30 stations, is the iconic loop line that goes around central Tokyo. In general, average rent is lower outside the Yamanote line. In Japan, a “studio apartment” can be a 1R, 1K or 1DK. These are all basically “one room” apartments with a kitchenette that may or may be separated from the main living space by a wall.

Depending on which (and whose) data you look at, average rent rankings can vary widely! This particular ranking is based on data from SUUMO, a Japanese real estate listing site, for “one room” apartments listed between September and November 2020.

Least expensive rent on the Yamanote line

Based on SUUMO’s data on average, the least expensive apartment you’ll be able to rent on the Yamanote line is about ¥85,000 ($810) a month for a small studio apartment, but on Real Estate Japan, you will be able to find apartments and guest houses starting as low as ¥54,000 a month for a long-term studio and ¥25,000 a month for shared guest house. All the apartments we feature below, in fact, are well below the average rent in their respective neighborhoods.

The takeaway from this is that average rent can be misleading. There are plenty of affordable apartments to be found, even on the Yamanote line.

Top 3 Least Expensive Stations on the Yamanote

In this ranking, three stations tied for first place for the lowest average rent for a 1K or 1R on the Yamanote!

Tabata Mejiro Nishi Nippori

First, we’ll cover each of the top three stations and give examples of apartments currently available for rent in these neighborhoods. All of the featured apartments have a Total Monthly Cost below the average rent for that area.

To see the 30 station Yamanote line ranking, please scroll to the bottom of the page.

Average rent for a 1R or 1K: ¥85,000 ($810 USD)

Nearest major stations:

4 stops to Ikebukuro

4 stops to Ueno

18-minutes direct to Shinjuku

16-minutes direct to Tokyo

Other train and subway lines serving Tabata:

JR Keihin-Tohoku

Highlights:

Located in Kita Ward on northernmost tip of Yamanote line

Residential vibe, calm, and quiet

Not a lot of crowds

Direct commute to Shinjuku or Tokyo in less than 20 minutes

Plenty of shopping and dining options at the Atrevie in the station building and near the station

Featured Apartment:

Featured Short-Term Apartment

Learn more:

Average rent for a 1R or 1K: ¥85,000 ($810 USD)

Nearest major stations:

Next stop to the north is Ikebukuro

3 stops to Shinjuku

7-minutes direct to Shinjuku

13-minutes direct to Shibuya

Other train and subway lines serving Mejiro:

None

Highlights

Located in Toshima Ward, between Ikebukuro and Takadanobaba Stations on the Yamanote

Upscale residential vibe

Historic significance as an enclave for the literati and well-to-do, and the elite Gakushuin University

Easily walkable to the next station south, Takadanobaba, home to many language schools and Waseda University.

Great balance between proximity to city-center convenience and residential calm

Featured Apartment

Featured Short-Term Apartment

Learn more:

Average rent for a 1R or 1K: ¥85,000 (($810 USD)

Nearest major stations:

3 stops to Ueno

14-min direct to Tokyo

20-min direct to Shinjuk

23-min to Roppongi with one transfer

Other train and subway lines serving Nishi Nippori:

JR Keihin-Tohoku line

Tokyo Metro Chiyoda line (subway)

Toei Nippori-Toneri line

Highlights

Located in Arakawa Ward, between Tabata and Nippori Stations on the Yamanote

One of Tokyo’s predominant shitamachi neighborhoods (lit. “lower city,” name given to areas of Tokyo that have roots as working class neighborhoods which retain a strong traditional Tokyo look and feel).

Home to one of Tokyo’s oldest Korean neighborhoods, Mikawashima.

Traditional, low-key vibe

Home to Akamonkai Japanese language school, Tokyo’s largest language school

Featured Apartment

Featured Short-Term Apartment:



Learn more:

Ranking of Least Expensive Stations on the Yamanote by Average Rent

Data Source: SUUMO

USD conversion 1 USD = 105 JPY

Average Rent: ¥104,083

Median Rent: ¥105,000

For a 1K or 1R apartment

Click on the links to see properties currently available for rent in the neighborhood!

Rank Station Average Rent for a 1K or 1R in JPY Average Rent for a 1K or 1R in USD Ward 1 Tabata 85,000 810 Kita 1 Mejiro 85,000 810 Toshima 1 Nishi Nippori 85,000 810 Arakawa 4 Nippori 86,000 819 Arakawa and Taito 5 Komagome 88,000 838 Toshima 5 Takadanobaba 88,000 838 Shinjuku 7 Otsuka 89,000 848 Toshima 7 Ikebukuro 89,000 848 Toshima 9 Shin Okubo 91,000 867 Shinjuku 9 Uguisudani 91,000 867 Taito 11 Sugamo 91,500 871 Toshima 12 Osaki 96,000 914 Shinagawa 13 Gotanda 99,000 943 Shinagawa 13 Takanawa Gateway 99,000 943 Minato 15 Shinagawa 103,000 981 Minato 16 Meguro 107,000 1,019 Shinagawa 17 Ueno 109,500 1,043 Taito 18 Kanda 110,000 1,048 Chiyoda 19 Yoyogi 111,000 1,057 Shibuya 20 Tokyo 112,000 1,067 Chiyoda 21 Shinjuku 112,500 1,071 Shinjuku and Shibuya 22 Tamachi 113,000 1,076 Minato 23 Akihabara 114,000 1,086 Chiyoda 24 Hamamatsucho 116,500 1,110 Minato 25 Okachimachi 117,000 1,114 Taito 26 Ebisu 124,000 1,181 Shibuya 27 Yurakucho 125,000 1,190 Chiyoda 28 Shimbashi 125,500 1,195 Minato 29 Shibuya 128,000 1,219 Shibuya 30 Harajuku 135,000 1,286 Shibuya

Source: SUUMO

Lead photo: Omoide Yokocho, Shinjuku, Tokyo taken November 4 , 2017 via iStock

