Looking for more room to work from home in Tokyo? This month’s top 5 WFH properties

Here are five spacious and affordable apartments for folks looking for a little more space to work from home or just to have a bit more legroom!

We handpicked properties that are at least 35-sqm (377-sqft). Monthly rent for our featured properties start as low as ¥69,088 ($628 USD) per month.

Several of our recommendations are also made available through the GaijinPot Housing Service, which means that you can apply from overseas, get bilingual assistance throughout the application process, and can pay for everything with a credit card. Here are the benefits of going with a GaijinPot Housing Service property:

  • ★ No guarantor required
    ★ Bilingual support
    ★ No Japanese required
    ★ Utility set up assistance
    ★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
    ★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

Now let’s take a look at the featured apartments!

2DK Apartment in Rokucho, Adachi Ward – ¥69,088 ($628 USD)/month

Total Monthly Cost:  ¥69,088 ($548 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥237,363

  • No key money!

Location: 23-min walk from Rokucho Station on the Tsukuba Express line

Available from: August 27, 2021

Property Highlights

  • Spacious 39.66 m² layout with two rooms in addition to kitchen/dining room; all Western-style rooms
  • Two large closets
  • Toilet room separate from bath and vanity
  • This is a GaijinPot Housing Service property, which means
  Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
  • Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

Spacious 3DK apartment for rent in Adachi Ward, Tokyo. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire to the agent. Image: Nakagawa Fudosan

Convenient 2DK layout: “DK” stands for “dining/kitchen” There are two other rooms in addition to the dining/kitchen room, each with a large closet. Plenty of room for one person and still very livable for two. Image: Nakagawa Fudosan

1DK Apartment near Umeyashiki Station – No key money, no agency! Pets negotiable, too!

Total Monthly Cost:  ¥87,700 ($798 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥253,100

  • No key money, no agency fee

Location: 3-min walk from Umeyashiki Station on the Keikyu Main line, about a 17-min direct ride to Shinagawa Station

Available from: Currently available

Property Highlights

  • Spacious 37.00 m² 5th-floor 1DK (1 room + dining/kitchen) apartment
  • Pets negotiable!
  • Earthquake-resistant building structure
  Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
  • Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

Spacious 1DK apartment for rent near Umeyashiki Station on the Keikyu Main line. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire to the agent. Image: BOC

1LDK Apartment Waseda Station – ¥90,000 ($817 USD)/month, 13-min ride to Shinjuku!

Total Monthly Cost:  ¥90,000 ($818 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥407,800

  • No key money!

Location: 6-min walk from Waseda Station on the Tokyo Metro Tozai line, about a 13-min ride to Shinjuku Station

Available from: September 30, 2021

Property Highlights

  • Spacious 35.28 m² 1LDK (1-bedroom) apartment
  • Great location near Waseda University!
  Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
  • Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

Spacious 1-bedroom apartment for rent near Waseda University. This property has a Japanese-style (tatami) bedroom adjoining the living room room. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire to the agent. Image: Aonissin

Waseda University gate, image: Aonissin

2DK Apartment near Hatagaya Station – 4-min direct ride to Shinjuku

Total Monthly Cost:  ¥100,000 ($909 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥340,000

  • No key money!

Location: 3-min walk from Hatagaya Station on the Keio line, about a 3-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station

Available from: Currently available

Property Highlights

  • Spacious 38.60 m² 2DK (2 rooms in addition to dining room/kitchen)
  • Excellent central location within a few minutes commute of Shinjuku Station
  Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
  • Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

Spacious and conveniently located 2DK apartment for rent near Hatagaya Station. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire to the agent. Image: Agartha

Floorplan of 2DK apartment for rent near Hatagaya Station, image: Agartha

1LDK Apartment in Hino-shi – Spacious 40-sqm (430-sqft) 1-bedroom apartment

Total Monthly Cost:  ¥102,619 ($933 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥271,295

  • No deposit, no key money!

Location: 7-min walk from Manganji Station on the Tama Monorail, about a 45-min ride to Shinjuku Station

Available from: Mid-July, 2021

Property Highlights

  • Spacious 40.25 m² 1LDK layout (1-bedroom apartment)
  • All western-style rooms, including a large walk-in closet
  • Convenient neighborhood, convenience and supermarket nearby
  • This is a GaijinPot Housing Service property!
    ★ Bilingual support
    ★ No Japanese required
    ★ Utility set up assistance
    ★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
    ★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)
  Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property
  • Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

When you live outside the city center, it’s easier to find an affordable, spacious home. This is the living room in a 40-sqm 1-bedroom apartment available for rent now, in Hino-shi. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire to the agent. Photo: KK Town Housing

Kitchen, with a flattop stove and plenty of counter space. Image: KK Town Housing

Bedroom with lots of closet space. Image: KK Town Housing

Lead photo: A streetcar on the Toden Arakawa line, via iStock 1299518927 Credit:ranmaru_