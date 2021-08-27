Looking for more room to work from home in Tokyo? This month’s top 5 WFH properties

Here are five spacious and affordable apartments for folks looking for a little more space to work from home or just to have a bit more legroom!

We handpicked properties that are at least 35-sqm (377-sqft). Monthly rent for our featured properties start as low as ¥69,088 ($628 USD) per month.

Several of our recommendations are also made available through the GaijinPot Housing Service, which means that you can apply from overseas, get bilingual assistance throughout the application process, and can pay for everything with a credit card. Here are the benefits of going with a GaijinPot Housing Service property:

★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

Now let’s take a look at the featured apartments!

2DK Apartment in Rokucho, Adachi Ward – ¥69,088 ($628 USD)/month

Total Monthly Cost: ¥69,088 ($548 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥237,363

No key money!

Location: 23-min walk from Rokucho Station on the Tsukuba Express line

Available from: August 27, 2021

Property Highlights

Spacious 39.66 m² layout with two rooms in addition to kitchen/dining room; all Western-style rooms

Two large closets

Toilet room separate from bath and vanity

This is a GaijinPot Housing Service property, which means ★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

property, which means Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

1DK Apartment near Umeyashiki Station – No key money, no agency! Pets negotiable, too!

Total Monthly Cost: ¥87,700 ($798 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥253,100

No key money, no agency fee

Location: 3-min walk from Umeyashiki Station on the Keikyu Main line, about a 17-min direct ride to Shinagawa Station

Available from: Currently available

Property Highlights

Spacious 37.00 m² 5th-floor 1DK (1 room + dining/kitchen) apartment

Pets negotiable!

Earthquake-resistant building structure

Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

1LDK Apartment Waseda Station – ¥90,000 ($817 USD)/month, 13-min ride to Shinjuku!

Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,000 ($818 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥407,800

No key money!

Location: 6-min walk from Waseda Station on the Tokyo Metro Tozai line, about a 13-min ride to Shinjuku Station

Available from: September 30, 2021

Property Highlights

Spacious 35.28 m² 1LDK (1-bedroom) apartment

Great location near Waseda University!

Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

2DK Apartment near Hatagaya Station – 4-min direct ride to Shinjuku

Total Monthly Cost: ¥100,000 ($909 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥340,000

No key money!

Location: 3-min walk from Hatagaya Station on the Keio line, about a 3-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station

Available from: Currently available

Property Highlights

Spacious 38.60 m² 2DK (2 rooms in addition to dining room/kitchen)

Excellent central location within a few minutes commute of Shinjuku Station

Please see the full listing on the property detail page and fill in the inquiry form to learn more about this property

Or click on any of the images below to get more details about this apartment.

1LDK Apartment in Hino-shi – Spacious 40-sqm (430-sqft) 1-bedroom apartment

Total Monthly Cost: ¥102,619 ($933 USD)

Estimated cost to move in:¥271,295

No deposit, no key money!

Location: 7-min walk from Manganji Station on the Tama Monorail, about a 45-min ride to Shinjuku Station

Available from: Mid-July, 2021

Property Highlights