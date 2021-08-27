Looking for more room to work from home in Tokyo? This month’s top 5 WFH properties

Here are five spacious and affordable apartments for folks looking for a little more space to work from home or just to have a bit more legroom!
We handpicked properties that are at least 35-sqm (377-sqft). Monthly rent for our featured properties start as low as ¥69,088 ($628 USD) per month.
Several of our recommendations are also made available through the GaijinPot Housing Service, which means that you can apply from overseas, get bilingual assistance throughout the application process, and can pay for everything with a credit card. Here are the benefits of going with a GaijinPot Housing Service property:
- ★ No guarantor required
★ Bilingual support
★ No Japanese required
★ Utility set up assistance
★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)
Now let’s take a look at the featured apartments!
2DK Apartment in Rokucho, Adachi Ward – ¥69,088 ($628 USD)/month
Total Monthly Cost: ¥69,088 ($548 USD)
Estimated cost to move in:¥237,363
- No key money!
Location: 23-min walk from Rokucho Station on the Tsukuba Express line
Available from: August 27, 2021
Property Highlights
- Spacious 39.66 m² layout with two rooms in addition to kitchen/dining room; all Western-style rooms
- Two large closets
- Toilet room separate from bath and vanity
- This is a GaijinPot Housing Service property, which means
- ★ No guarantor required
1DK Apartment near Umeyashiki Station – No key money, no agency! Pets negotiable, too!
Total Monthly Cost: ¥87,700 ($798 USD)
Estimated cost to move in:¥253,100
- No key money, no agency fee
Location: 3-min walk from Umeyashiki Station on the Keikyu Main line, about a 17-min direct ride to Shinagawa Station
Available from: Currently available
Property Highlights
- Spacious 37.00 m² 5th-floor 1DK (1 room + dining/kitchen) apartment
- Pets negotiable!
- Earthquake-resistant building structure
1LDK Apartment Waseda Station – ¥90,000 ($817 USD)/month, 13-min ride to Shinjuku!
Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,000 ($818 USD)
Estimated cost to move in:¥407,800
- No key money!
Location: 6-min walk from Waseda Station on the Tokyo Metro Tozai line, about a 13-min ride to Shinjuku Station
Available from: September 30, 2021
Property Highlights
- Spacious 35.28 m² 1LDK (1-bedroom) apartment
- Great location near Waseda University!
2DK Apartment near Hatagaya Station – 4-min direct ride to Shinjuku
Total Monthly Cost: ¥100,000 ($909 USD)
Estimated cost to move in:¥340,000
- No key money!
Location: 3-min walk from Hatagaya Station on the Keio line, about a 3-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station
Available from: Currently available
Property Highlights
- Spacious 38.60 m² 2DK (2 rooms in addition to dining room/kitchen)
- Excellent central location within a few minutes commute of Shinjuku Station
1LDK Apartment in Hino-shi – Spacious 40-sqm (430-sqft) 1-bedroom apartment
Total Monthly Cost: ¥102,619 ($933 USD)
Estimated cost to move in:¥271,295
- No deposit, no key money!
Location: 7-min walk from Manganji Station on the Tama Monorail, about a 45-min ride to Shinjuku Station
Available from: Mid-July, 2021
Property Highlights
- Spacious 40.25 m² 1LDK layout (1-bedroom apartment)
- All western-style rooms, including a large walk-in closet
- Convenient neighborhood, convenience and supermarket nearby
- This is a GaijinPot Housing Service property!
★ Bilingual support
★ No Japanese required
★ Utility set up assistance
★ Bilingual concierge service after move in
★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)
