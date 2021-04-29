Moving to a bigger apartment in or near Tokyo without paying more in rent

If you’re looking for more room to work from home or simply want to move into a bigger apartment, this feature is for you!

In this post, we have selected five great properties in the Tokyo area that offer excellent value in terms of space and amenities, that are available now or soon to rent. Total Monthly Cost for the featured properties are all within the range of what it would typically cost to rent a 1R or 1K studio apartment of about 20-sqm (between ¥70,000 and ¥90,000) in central Tokyo, but offer at least double the space.

Let’s take a look at the featured apartments!

2DK Apartment in Yokohama – 12-min walk from Nishiya Station – 9-min direct to Yokohama Station – 44.72 m² of living space – ¥76,790 ($707) Total Monthly Cost

Location: 12-min walk from Nishiya Station on the Sotetsu Main line in Hokogaya Ward, Yokohama.

9-min direct ride to Yokohama

46-min direct to Shinjuku

Size: 44.72 m² (481-sqft)

About double the size of the typical 1R or 1K studio apartment typically found in central Tokyo.

The 2DK layout means two rooms in addition to the kitchen/dining area.

Notes and Highlights:

Total Monthly Cost: ¥76,790 ($707) per month

This is a GaijinPot Housing Service property, which means:

property, which means: All English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan!

★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

Available from late May 2021

Please visit the full listing to see a breakdown of costs required to move in.

1LDK Apartment in Chiba-shi — 9-min walk from Tendai Station – 40.16 m² of living space – ¥81,142 ($747) Total Monthly Cost

Location: 9-min walk from Tendai Station on the Chiba Monorail Line 2 in Inage Ward, Chiba.

16-min direct ride to Funabashi

47-min direct to Akihabara

Size: 40.16 m² (432-sqft)

Notes and Highlights:

Total Monthly Cost: ¥81,142 ($747) per month

This is a GaijinPot Housing Service property!

property! Available from April 29, 2021

Please visit the full listing to see a breakdown of costs required to move in.

3DK Apartment in Hachioji — 3-min walk from Yamada Station – 45-min direct ride to Shinjuku – Just 6-min direct to Mount Takao Station ¥62,000 ($571) Total Monthly Cost

Location: 3-min walk from Yamada Station on the Keio Takao line in Hachioji, Tokyo.

6-min direct ride to Takao Station, the nearest station to Mt. Takao!

45-min direct to Shinjuku

Size: 49.20 m² (530-sqft)

More than double the size of the typical 1R or 1K studio apartment found in central Tokyo.

Notes and Highlights:

Total Monthly Cost: ¥62,000 ($571) per month

Available from April 28, 2021

Please visit the full listing to see a breakdown of costs required to move in.

No deposit, no key money, no agency fee!

2DK Apartment near Hikarigaoka Station – Nerima Ward – 24-min direct to Shinjuku on the Oedo line – 40.92 m² of living space – ¥90,000 ($829) Total Monthly Cost

2DK Apartment in Adachi Ward — 15-min walk to Takenotsuka Station – 21-min direct to Ueno Station – 44.34 m² of living space – ¥83,500 ($769) Total Monthly Cost

Location: 15-min walk from Take no Tsuka Station on the Tobu Isesaki line in Adachi Ward, Tokyo.

21-min direct ride to Ueno Station

Size: 44.34 m² (477-sqft)

Notes and Highlights:

Total Monthly Cost: ¥83,500 ($769) per month

Please visit the full listing to see a breakdown of costs required to move in.

No deposit, no key money

Lead image: Apartment interior, Credit: Daito Kentaku E-heya Support Center