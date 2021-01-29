Need more space to work from home in Tokyo? This Week’s Top 5 Properties

If you’re looking for more room to work from home or simply want to move into a bigger apartment, today’s feature is for you!

Spacious 2LDK Apartment in Mitaka – Easy access to the trendy neighborhood of Kichijoji — 52-sqm (559-sqft) of living space!

Where: This 2BR apartment is located in the popular neighborhood of Kichijoji in the city of Mitaka, in the western suburbs of Tokyo. It is about an 11-minute bus ride to the nearest station, Kichijoji on the JR Chuo line.

Kichijoji is known for having tons of stylish shops, cafes, restaurants, and bars for those who enjoy a lively nightlife. It is also close to Inokashira Park where you can enjoy beautiful natural scenery.

Apartment Highlights

52.00 m² (559-sqft) 2LDK (2BR), sunny south-facing apartment

No deposit, no key money, no guarantor fee

Excellent value for this amount of space and location

Broadband wiring pre-installed. You will need to get an ISP to set up a home internet connection.

Available from February 10 , 2021.

3DK Apartment in Funabashi – 56.70 m² (602-sqft) – 45-min direct to Narita Airport – Up to 2 months’ rent FREE

Where: 20-minute walk from Keisei Okubo Station on the Keisei Main line.

Convenient neighborhood. Two conbini, supermarket, noodle shop within a few minutes walking distance.

13-min direct ride to Funabashi Station

45-min direct ride to Narita Airport

About a 45-min commute, with one transfer, to Tokyo Station

Apartment Highlights

Spacious 56.70 m² (602-sqft) 3DK apartment with all Western-style rooms and lots of closet space

No key money

Agent is currently running a campaign where you can get up to 2 months’ FREE rent!

2DK Apartment in Kanagawa — About an hour to Shinjuku and an hour to Chigasaki Beach!

Where: 15-min walk to Aiko Ishida Station on the Odakyu line in Isehara-shi, Kanagawa.

57-min direct ride to Shinjuku on the Okdayu line.

on the Okdayu line. About a 53-minute ride to Chigasaki Beach!

Apartment Highlights

39.24 m² (419-sqft) 2DK 3rd-floor (top floor) apartment

No deposit, no key money

Available for move-in starting January 29th!

3DK Apartment in Hachioji – 22-min walk to Takao Station — Pets negotiable – Near Tama River – Great for hikers and nature lovers!

Where: 11-min walk from Hazama Station on the Keio Takao line. About a 50-min direct commute to Shinjuku.

22-min walk to Takao Station (JR Chūō Line (Tōkyō-Shiojiri)

23-min walk to Mejirodai Station (Keiō Takao Line)

Apartment Features

Spacious 58.32 m² (624-sqft) 3DK top floor (3rd floor) apartment

No key money

Excellent value for amount of space!

Plenty of storage, system kitchen, pets negotiable

Available in early March 2021!

2DK Apartment in Sumida Ward – Spacious 50-sqm apartment – Room Sharing up to 2 people ok!

Where:

10-min walk from Higashi Mukojima Station (Tōbu Isesaki Line)

10-min walk from Yahiro Station (Keisei Oshiage Line)

About 20-min ride to Asakusa station, 25-min ride to Ueno station, 35-min ride to Tokyo Station, 40-min ride to Shinagawa Station, 45-min ride to Shinjuku Station

Apartment Features

Spacious 50-sqm (538-sqft) 2DK apartment

No key money, no agency fee

Room sharing (up to 2 people) ok!

Great location, convenient for getting to major stations in western Tokyo

