No deposit, No key money apartments for rent on the Yamanote Line

Today we’re taking a look at no key money, no deposit apartments on the super convenient Yamanote line.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term “key money” (礼金, reikin), it’s essentially a gratuity that you pay to your landlord as an upfront cost when you move into some apartments in Japan. It will not not be returned to you when you vacate your apartment. This concept isn’t particularly unique to Japan, but if you’re unfamiliar with this practice it can really throw you for a loop when examining the initial costs of renting an apartment. Although it is seen as a traditional cultural practice here, not every apartment requires key money payment!

Yamanote Line – circling the heart of Tokyo

Since our focus is to show off the variety of neighborhoods and apartments on offer along the Yamanote line, we’re not limiting this lineup to a minimum or maximum monthly cost. The apartments in this article should be thought of as jumping-off points for your own apartment hunt – especially if you’ve been trying to find apartments with low initial move-in costs. These apartments do exist, and you can find them even along the mighty Yamanote line!

If you’re curious about the neighborhoods located on this train line, take a look at our articles diving into the average rent of these stations: Least Expensive Stations on the Yamanote Line 2019, and Most Expensive Stations on the Yamanote Line 2019.

Area (Station) Average rent for 1R/1K Average rent for 1LDK Closest major hub Yoyogi ¥105,500 ¥192,200 2 min to Shinjuku Station Meguro ¥127,700 ¥235,500 5 min to Shibuya Station Nippori ¥85,300 ¥125,500 4 min to Ueno Station Otsuka ¥94,600 ¥158,400 3 min to Ikebukuro Station Tamachi ¥110,200 ¥214,100 4 min to Shinagawa Station

This recently built apartment is a real find for those looking to stay close to downtown Tokyo hubs. It is just northwest of the open green space of Yoyogi Park, which makes for a great jogging path or even just for a casual stroll to stretch your legs. Yoyogi Station is just one stop away from the major hub of Shinjuku, meaning that from this apartment it is also possible to walk to all the excitement to be had in one of Tokyo’s biggest destinations.

Price: ¥131,100/month – NO KEY MONEY/NO DEPOSIT

Year built: 2019

Size: 22.90 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (3rd)

Closest station: 12 min to Yoyogi Station (Yamanote line, Chuo line, Toei Oedo line), 7 min to Minami-Shinjuku Station (Odakyu line)

Closest major hub: 2 min to Shinjuku Station

Browse more listings near Yoyogi Station

This 1DK apartment offers a blend of comfortable amount of space and livable neighborhood. Located in a residential part of Meguro Ward (Kamimeguro). Residents can enjoy peace and quiet at home while also being just 14 min away from the Yamanote line at Meguro Station. Meguro Station also provides great access through other train/subway lines as well, making for a very convenient home. The cherry blossoms along the Meguro River are a sight to behold every year as many take to the streets to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

also provides great access through other train/subway lines as well, making for a very convenient home. The cherry blossoms along the Meguro River are a sight to behold every year as many take to the streets to enjoy the beautiful scenery. Price: ¥120,000/month – NO KEY MONEY/NO DEPOSIT

Year built: 2012

Size: 33.40 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: No

Closest station: 14 min to Meguro Station (Yamanote line, Tokyu Meguro line, Namboku subway line, Mita subway line)

Closest major hub: 5 min to Shibuya Station

Browse more listings near Meguro Station

It is possible to find spacious apartments that don’t require key money or a deposit! This 2LDK apartment is a perfect example of what you can find if you fine tune your apartment search criteria. Around Nippori Station you’ll find the Yanaka Ginza Shopping Street, a laid-back and cozy nook of Tokyo with a retro atmosphere. The family-owned business here have a lot of charm that you don’t see in the bustling city centers. Nippori Station also offers direct access to Narita Airport via the Keisei Skyliner, making getting to and from the airport a breeze.

Price: ¥169,000/month – NO KEY MONEY/NO DEPOSIT

Year built: 2018

Size: 74.94 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: No

Closest station: 16 min to Nippori Station (Yamanote line, Keihin-Tohoku line, Joban line, Keisei Main Line, Keisei Skyliner, Nippori-Toneri Liner), 6 min to Mikawashima Station (Joban line)

Closest major hub: 4 min to Ueno Station

Browse more listings near Nippori Station

This furnished apartment in Otsuka can provide tons of value for those moving into their first Tokyo apartment. Not having to deal with purchasing/moving/selling furniture is a huge convenience. From this apartment, it would be a quick bicycle ride into Ikebukuro and all the restaurants, shops, and entertainment it offers. Also nearby is Sugamo Jizodori Shopping Street which gives residents a very old-school Tokyo selection of shops. Nice balance of modern and retro here with terrific transportation access thanks to the Yamanote line.

Price: ¥90,000/month – NO KEY MONEY/NO DEPOSIT + FURNISHED

Year built: 2008

Size: 20.44 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (8th)

Closest station: 9 min to Otsuka Station (Yamanote line), 10 min to Shinotsuka Station (Marunouchi subway line)

Closest major hub: 3 min to Ikebukuro Station

Browse more listings near Otsuka Station

If living closer to Tokyo Bay is a must for you, this is a great apartment to consider. Walking distance to Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower give residents plenty of options for getting out of the house for a quick stroll. 11th floor unit with balcony sets this apartment away from street level noise. Nearby Mita Station provides additional transportation options.

Price: ¥114,000/month – NO KEY MONEY/NO DEPOSIT

Year built: 2014

Size: 20.80 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (11th)

Closest station: 8 min to Tamachi Station (Yamanote line, Keihin-Tohoku line), 4 min to Mita Station (Toei Mita line)

Closest major hub: 4 min to Shinagawa Station

Browse more listings near Tamachi Station

You might also be interested in

Top 3 Insider Tips for Getting Your Apartment Application in Japan Approved

What is the average rent in Tokyo?

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Japanese Apartment 101 Guides