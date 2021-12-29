Osaka Furnished Monthly Rentals – For Students and Foreigners Returning to Japan

Furnished monthly apartments are a popular option for students and people who are coming to Osaka for study or work; or who are in-between apartments and aren’t ready to sign a long-term lease.
In Japan, the standard lease term is for a two-year contract. Apartments in Japan, as a rule, also do not come furnished, so if you move into a “regular” apartment, you should budget for furniture and appliances.
Most furnished monthly apartments include utilities and WiFi in the rent, but this is not always the case, so be sure to read the listing details carefully when you’re booking a room.
In this post, we feature recommended properties at various price points, from budget to high end.
If you’d like to look at all available furnished rentals in Osaka, please click on the links below to go straight to the full listings:
In Osaka
Here’s a good example of what’s available at this price range in the city of Osaka itself. This is a listing for a private room in a share house operated by Kimi Information Center, a company that’s been around since the 1970’s (!) helping foreigners find housing and jobs in Japan.
Total monthly cost: ¥46,000($401 USD)
Furnished private room for rent in a convenient located share house near Midoribashi Stn on the subway Chuo line in Higashinari Ward, Osaka. Easy access to central Osaka, within walking distance of Osaka Castle Park. Total monthly cost ¥46,000 ($401 USD). Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire to the agent. Image: KIMI Information Center
Total estimated move-in cost: ¥102,000 ($889 USD)
Notes: All utilities (water, gas, electricity) included, WiFi included. Smoke-free building. Overseas applications OK. Minimum 3-month lease term. Please see the full listing and the details here!
Osaka Suburbs
Here’s another good example of a furnished private room for rent in a share house, located in Moriguchi, a city located north of Osaka. From the nearest station (Moriguchishi Station on the Keihan Main line), it’s about a 17-min direct ride to Umeda and about a 45-min direct ride to Kyoto City.
The agent, Apollo Properties, can help you find furnished monthly rentals in other areas of Osaka and also non-furnished longer term properties!
Total monthly cost: ¥35,000 ($305 USD)
Furnished private room for rent in a share house in Midoriguchi, Osaka. Total monthly cost ¥39,000 ($340 USD). Please click on the photo for the full listing! Image: Apollo Properties
Total estimated move-in cost: ¥70,000
Notes: Please see the full listing for more details on this property and to get in touch with the agent!
To see all furnished monthly rental apartments in Osaka at this price range, please click here.
Here’s an a good example of what you can rent in the still budget-friendly price range of ¥50,000 to ¥70,000 per month.
Total Monthly Cost: ¥55,000 ($480 USD)
Furnished apartment available for short-term rental in a great location near Kujo Station on the subway Chuo line. Total monthly cost ¥55,000. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to get in touch with the agent. Image: A&C Capital
This is a convenient location for accessing major hubs in Osaka and Kyoto, including:
- Shin-Osaka Station 22 mins by metro (1 transfer)
- Umeda Station 15 mins by metro (1 transfer)
- Shinsaibashi Station 12 mins by metro (1 transfer)
- Kyoto Station 46 mins by metro and JR (2 transfers)
Total estimated cost to move in: ¥73,000 ($636 USD)
Notes: Wifi included in rent. Building has auto lock and an elevator. Please see the full listing here for more details and to contact the agent.
To see all furnished monthly rental apartments in Osaka in the ¥50,000 to ¥70,000 price range, please click here.
In this price range, there are many great properties available near larger stations or within good commuting distance to major hubs.
Here’s a good example! This is a listing for a furnished apartment near Higashi Mikumi Station on the subway Midosuji line. This is a very convenient neighborhood with easy access to interchange stations:
- 7-min walk to Shin Osaka Station
- 8-min walk to Yodogawa Station on the JR Kyoto line
Total monthly cost: ¥73,000 ($636 USD)
Furnished apartment available for short-term rental near Higashi Mikumi Station on the subway Midosuji line. Wifi included in rent. Total monthly cost ¥73,000. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to get in touch with the agent. Image: A&C Capital Co. Ltd.
Total estimated cost to move in: ¥73,000 ($636 USD)
Notes: This is a great apartment for students and foreigners returning to Japan. The agent is offering a discount for students who rent this property long-term. Please click here and fill in the form to contact the agent for details.
To see all furnished monthly rental apartments in Osaka in the ¥70,000 to less than ¥100,000 price range, please click here.
In this price range, you’ll have the option of renting many well-appointed, conveniently located regular furnished apartments and also serviced apartments (where cleaning is provided as part of the rental).
Here is a good example of what is available:
Total monthly cost: ¥114,000 ($993 USD)
Beautifully appointed apartment for rent in an excellent location near Shin Osaka Station. This apartment also includes a full kitchen. Total monthly cost ¥114,000. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to get in touch with the agent. Image: Bolte
Total estimated cost to move in: ¥114,000 ($993 USD)
Notes: No key money, no deposit, no agency fee, no guarantor fee. Cleaning fee is required and depends on length of stay (please see the listing for details).
At the higher end of this price range, you can find very spacious properties, such as the 38-sqm apartment for rent near Juso Station on the Hankyu Takarazuka line. It can accommodate up to five people.
Total monthly cost: ¥167,000 ($1,454 USD)
Spacious 38-sqm furnished monthly apartment for rent near Juso Station on the Hankyu Takarazuka Main line. Well equipped property with full kitchen and washing machine. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to get in touch with the agent. Image: SQUEEZE Inc.
Total estimated cost to move in:¥167,000 ($1,454 USD)
Notes: No key money, no deposit, no agency fee, no guarantor fee. Total monthly rent includes all utilities (water, gas, electricity), internet, and cleaning after you move out. To see the full listing, please click here!
To see all furnished monthly rental apartments in Osaka in the ¥100,000 to less than ¥200,000 price range, please click here.
In the ¥200,000 per month and above price range, you have access to high-end serviced properties in great locations near the city center.
Here is a good example of what is available!
Total monthly cost: ¥364,000 ($3,170 USD)
Spacious 75-sqm top-floor (10th-floor) furnished apartment for short-term rental near Fukushima Station on the Osaka Loop line. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to get in touch with agent. Image: SQUEEZE
Total estimated cost to move in:¥364,000 ($3,170 USD)
Notes: No key money, no deposit, no agency fee, no guarantor fee. Total monthly rent includes all utilities (water, gas, electricity), internet, and cleaning after you move out. Walking distance to Osaka and Umeda Stations. To see the full listing, please click here!
To see all furnished monthly rental apartments in Osaka in the ¥200,000 and above price range, please click here.
