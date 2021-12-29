Osaka Furnished Monthly Rentals – For Students and Foreigners Returning to Japan

Furnished monthly apartments are a popular option for students and people who are coming to Osaka for study or work; or who are in-between apartments and aren’t ready to sign a long-term lease.

In Japan, the standard lease term is for a two-year contract. Apartments in Japan, as a rule, also do not come furnished, so if you move into a “regular” apartment, you should budget for furniture and appliances.

Most furnished monthly apartments include utilities and WiFi in the rent, but this is not always the case, so be sure to read the listing details carefully when you’re booking a room.

In this post, we feature recommended properties at various price points, from budget to high end.

If you’d like to look at all available furnished rentals in Osaka, please click on the links below to go straight to the full listings:

In Osaka

Here’s a good example of what’s available at this price range in the city of Osaka itself. This is a listing for a private room in a share house operated by Kimi Information Center, a company that’s been around since the 1970’s (!) helping foreigners find housing and jobs in Japan.

Total monthly cost: ¥46,000($401 USD)

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥102,000 ($889 USD)

Notes: All utilities (water, gas, electricity) included, WiFi included. Smoke-free building. Overseas applications OK. Minimum 3-month lease term. Please see the full listing and the details here!

Osaka Suburbs

Here’s another good example of a furnished private room for rent in a share house, located in Moriguchi, a city located north of Osaka. From the nearest station (Moriguchishi Station on the Keihan Main line), it’s about a 17-min direct ride to Umeda and about a 45-min direct ride to Kyoto City.

The agent, Apollo Properties, can help you find furnished monthly rentals in other areas of Osaka and also non-furnished longer term properties!

Total monthly cost: ¥35,000 ($305 USD)

Here’s a good example! This is a listing for a furnished apartment near Higashi Mikumi Station on the subway Midosuji line. This is a very convenient neighborhood with easy access to interchange stations:

7-min walk to Shin Osaka Station

8-min walk to Yodogawa Station on the JR Kyoto line

Total monthly cost: ¥73,000 ($636 USD)