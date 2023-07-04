Relocating to Tokyo: Video Guide by Plaza Homes

[SPONSORED CONTENT]

In this video presentation, Plaza Homes, one of Tokyo’s leading bilingual real estate brokerages, presents essential information for helping you and your family relocate to Tokyo.

If you are relocating to Tokyo for work or a change of life, this video by Plaza Homes is an excellent overview of the facts and considerations you’ll want to know to plan your move.

You’ll learn about Tokyo’s climate, money in Japan and why it’s important to carry plenty of cash, even though e-money is becoming more and more widely used and even how consumption tax varies by what you are buying. The video also covers many other topics and administrative procedures for living comfortably here, including:

Medical services

Japan’s Registry Management System

“My Number” system

Transportation

IC cards

Deciding what to pack

Finding a home and understanding leases

International schools

Plaza Homes’s website also provides comprehensive information about renting a home in Tokyo and living in Japan. Here are just a few topics they cover:

Living in Japan guide

Designed for expats living in and relocating to Japan, full of practical information and answers to everyday questions about living in Japan.

