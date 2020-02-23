Shibuya Monthly Rental Apartments: What’s Trending With Apartment Hunters in Tokyo

In this new series, we drill down on what’s trending with people looking to rent an apartment in Tokyo. In January, which is the start of the busy season for moving in Japan, users on Real Estate Japan looked at millions of apartment listing page views. But there were a few clear popular stations.

January Top Five

The ranking below is based on an analysis of the properties people viewed and inquired on. Click on the station name for a more a detailed area guide or more information on apartments near the station.

What can you rent in Shibuya for your budget?

Shibuya is one Tokyo’s major hub stations and one of the city’s best entertainment and shopping destinations. For these reasons, it’s not inexpensive to live in Shibuya!

On Real Estate Japan, you can find listings for regular long-term apartments (with a lease term of two years) and short-term apartments or monthly rental apartments. In January, we saw strong interest from users searching for both types of apartments.

Below, we drill down on what’s available and what people are searching for at various price points when browsing Shibuya monthly rentals.

If you are in Tokyo on short-term work assignment, taking an extended vacation, or do not want to commit to a standard two-year lease, you may want to consider a Tokyo monthly rental, rather than a hotel. This is because the average daily cost will tend to be lower than for a comparably sized hotel room. Also, with a monthly rental, you will have your own kitchenette, which can be a plus, depending on your eating habits.

Monthly rentals, in general, do not charge key money or an agency fee, but some do charge a deposit. They also do not require a guarantor. Be sure to check the details on the property detail page so you know what you’ll actually be paying for.

The inventory on Real Estate Japan is always changing because agents continuously upload properties on our site. However, on average, for a monthly rental near Shibuya you should expect to pay about ¥150,000 ($1,350) for a furnished private apartment, with WiFi included. Please note that the owners or property managers of some monthly rentals charge extra for utilities and linens. Some properties also charge a cleaning fee when you move out.

Budget short-term rentals in Shibuya average about ¥70,000 per month. At this price point, you are mostly likely to find a private room in a guest house, with shared kitchen and bathroom, and WiFi included. In some cases, you will also have to pay a deposit. Please check for details on the property detail page so you know exactly what you’re getting.

This is a popular price range for people searching for short-term Shibuya apartments, and in fact you can find some nicely renovated rooms in this budget range. But it’s good to know that it’s below the average market price, so pickings can be limited. If you find a place you’re interested in, you should also inquire as soon as you nail down your travel schedule. This is because rental applications are screened on a first-come-first-served basis.

In this price range you will find many more short-term apartment options near Shibuya because the market average is about ¥150,000 per month.

If your budget allows you to look in the ¥200,000 to ¥250,000 price range, you can find many beautifully renovated short-term rentals in Shibuya. Properties in this price range tend to be newer properties or properties that have been recently renovated, and in many cases will require a deposit and some will charge an agency fee.

In this price range, you will have access to very nicely renovated, spacious (30-sqm to 45-sqm) short-term rentals in Shibuya. Serviced apartments are also in this price range. Serviced apartments are private apartments that include many hotel amenities, for example, front-desk service and regular room cleaning and linen service.

Dive Deeper

Lead photo: Shibuya scramble via iStock