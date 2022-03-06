Short-Term Apartments for Quarantine In Japan

Japan started easing border controls on March 1st, but returnees and foreigners coming from some countries are still required to do quarantine stays of varying periods, from three to seven days.

Below we feature examples of apartments available to rent for doing the required quarantine.

World Potential is a bilingual real-estate agency based in Meguro, Tokyo. They offer numerous properties throughout Tokyo specifically designed for quarantine stays. Their stylish properties are extremely well-maintained and undergo special cleaning protocols and ventilation.

They are also available for a minimum of a three-day stay, which is the minimum period currently required for returnees and foreigners from certain countries.

Below, please see examples of properties currently available for short-term stays through World Potential, with total monthly costs shown.

Please contact the agent, World Potential, for pro-rated cost for stays of less than one month.

Additional services available through World Potential: Airport transfer service, grocery and package delivery service available for additional fee.

Please contact World Potential for details on these properties and other available properties, including long-stay apartments in Japan. Please note that not all World Potential properties are available for quarantine use.

Short-Term Apartment in Omori – Popular choice for quarantines near Haneda Airport

Location: 8-min walk from Omori Station on the JR Keihin-Tohoku line

Size: 26.50 m² 1K apartment, top-floor (5th floor in 5-story building)

Total monthly cost: ¥131,100

Notes: This property is a popular choice for people doing a quarantine stay and is about 10-km north of Haneda Airport

Short Term Apartment in Shinjuku — Excellent location, well-appointed room

Location: 8-min walk from Higashi Shinjuku Station on the Toei Oedo line

Size: 26.53 m², 1K apartment

Total monthly cost: ¥153,000

Short-Term Apartment in Setagaya — Stylish designer apartment

Location: 3-min walk from Kaminoge Station on the Tokyu Oimachi line

Total monthly cost: ¥138,000

Size: 26.43 m² apartment

Rent Life is a bilingual real estate agent based in Yokohama, specializing in short-term rental properties in Kanagawa (Yokohama, Kawasaki, etc.) and Tokyo.

Rent Life is currently offering limited-time deals on fully furnished apartments with these great features:

No key money (usually one to two months’ rent)

No guarantor fee (usually one month’s rent or less)

No personal guarantor required

WiFi modem for free Internet access

No rental fee for furniture or appliances

You can easily move into your new home by paying the first month’s rent and a partially refundable security deposit

Rent Life apartments aren’t available for stays of shorter than one-month, but if you are looking for a place in Yokohama, Kawasaki, and other areas in Kanagawa to rent from one month to two years, we recommend contacting them!

Here are some examples of properties available now through Rent Life:

Lead image: Short-term apartment available for quarantine stay in Setagaya, Tokyo, image: World Potential

