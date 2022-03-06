Short-Term Apartments for Quarantine In Japan

Japan started easing border controls on March 1st, but returnees and foreigners coming from some countries are still required to do quarantine stays of varying periods, from three to seven days.

Below we feature examples of apartments available to rent for doing the required quarantine.

Short-Term quarantine apartments through World Potential

World Potential is a bilingual real-estate agency based in Meguro, Tokyo. They offer numerous properties throughout Tokyo specifically designed for quarantine stays. Their stylish properties are extremely well-maintained and undergo special cleaning protocols and ventilation.

They are also available for a minimum of a three-day stay, which is the minimum period currently required for returnees and foreigners from certain countries.

Below, please see examples of properties currently available for short-term stays through World Potential, with total monthly costs shown.

Please contact the agent, World Potential, for pro-rated cost for stays of less than one month.

Additional services available through World Potential: Airport transfer service, grocery and package delivery service available for additional fee.

Please contact World Potential for details on these properties and other available properties, including long-stay apartments in Japan. Please note that not all World Potential properties are available for quarantine use.

Short-Term Apartment in Omori – Popular choice for quarantines near Haneda Airport

Location: 8-min walk from Omori Station on the JR Keihin-Tohoku line

Size: 26.50 m² 1K apartment, top-floor (5th floor in 5-story building)

Total monthly cost: ¥131,100

Notes: This property is a popular choice for people doing a quarantine stay and is about 10-km north of Haneda Airport

Conveniently located and well-appointed short-term apartment available for rent now. Please the photo to contact the agent, World Potential, for more information. Image: World Potential

Kitchen, image: World Potential

Short Term Apartment in Shinjuku — Excellent location, well-appointed room

Location: 8-min walk from Higashi Shinjuku Station on the Toei Oedo line

Size: 26.53 m², 1K apartment

Total monthly cost: ¥153,000

Well-appointed short-term apartment available now for rent in Shinjuku. Please contact the agent, World Potential, for more info! Image: World Potential

Compact but fully equipped kitchen, image: World Potential

Short-Term Apartment in Setagaya — Stylish designer apartment

Location: 3-min walk from Kaminoge Station on the Tokyu Oimachi line

Total monthly cost: ¥138,000

Size: 26.43 m² apartment

Stylish designer short-term apartment available for rent now in Setagaya, Tokyo. Kaminoge is a quiet residential area in western Tokyo, near the Tama River and about a 20-min train ride to Shibuya. Please click on the photo to contact the agent for details. Image: World Potential

Kitchen, image: World Potential

Short-Term rental apartments through Rent Life

Rent Life is a bilingual real estate agent based in Yokohama, specializing in short-term rental properties in Kanagawa (Yokohama, Kawasaki, etc.) and Tokyo.

Rent Life is currently offering limited-time deals on fully furnished apartments with these great features:

  • No key money (usually one to two months’ rent)
  • No guarantor fee (usually one month’s rent or less)
  • No personal guarantor required
  • WiFi modem for free Internet access
  • No rental fee for furniture or appliances
  • You can easily move into your new home by paying the first month’s rent and a partially refundable security deposit

Rent Life apartments aren’t available for stays of shorter than one-month, but if you are looking for a place in Yokohama, Kawasaki, and other areas in Kanagawa to rent from one month to two years, we recommend contacting them!

Here are some examples of properties available now through Rent Life:

Short-Term Apartment near Shin Yokohama Station

Short-term apartment for rent near Shin Yokohama Station on the JR Yokohama line. Total monthly cost ¥123,000, with a minimum stay of one month. You can renew the lease as many times as you’d like. Easy access to two convenience stores, two supermarkets, and five medical clinics all within walking distance. This property is popular with foreigners working for the many multinational companies located near Shin Yokohama Station. No deposit, no key money, no agency fee. A partially refundable security deposit is required. Please click on the photo for more info. Image: Rent Life

Spacious short-term apartment for rent near Shin Yokohama Station

Spacious 43-sqm apartment available for short-term rental near Shin Yokohama. Total monthly cost ¥159,000. No deposit, no key money, no agency fee. A partially refundable security deposit is required. Please click on the photo for more info. Image: Rent Life

Image: Rent Life

 

Lead image: Short-term apartment available for quarantine stay in Setagaya, Tokyo, image: World Potential

How long do you have to quarantine when you enter Japan?

You may also be interested in

Tokyo short term apartments

How to rent an apartment in Japan as a foreigner

Tokyo share housesHow much can you save by staying at a share house?

How to rent an apartment in Japan from overseas

What should I budget to move to Japan?

What documents do you need to rent an apartment in Japan?

How much you should budget for move-in costs to rent an apartment in Japan?

What Japanese real estate agents want foreigners to know about renting an apartment in Japan

Questions your real estate agent will ask when you’re renting in Japan

How to find a pet-friendly apartment in Japan

Translation of Japanese apartment lease application – Japanese- English Cheat Sheet