Tokyo Apartment Head-to-head Comparison: Which would you choose in the ¥130,000 Price Range?

In our last Tokyo Apartment Head-to-head Comparison we looked at two apartments in the ¥90,000/month range. This is a pretty competitive price point for 1R and 1K apartments around the city, and we were able to find two apartments in two very different neighborhoods – really highlighting the wide variety of choices you have when it comes to apartment hunting in Tokyo!

The consensus from our previous Head-to-head Comparison came down to user comments such as:

(1K Kita Ward apartment) Newer and also I prefer being in a quieter neighborhood

(1K Kita Ward apartment) I think the newer construction of the Kita Ward apartment is more appealing

Rather than the more centrally located apartment in Minato Ward, our respondents chose to go with the newer Kita Ward apartment. I wonder what the deciding factor in today’s Head-to-head Comparison will be!

Since there are so many factors that go into finding an apartment in a neighborhood you like at a price you can afford, we understand that it can get a little overwhelming at times to take in all the new information. These head-to-head comparisons are our way to help you quickly visualize how different apartments in the same price range can actually be!

Today we will take a look at three apartments in the ¥130,000/month price range. This is a step up from our last comparison, so we wanted to take a look at what ¥130,000 can look like across Tokyo.

Year built: 2013

Size: 41.02 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (4th)

Closest station: 5 min to Nishifunabashi Station (Chuo-Sobu Line, Musashino Line, Toyo Rapid Line, Tozai subway line)

Balcony, auto lock, no deposit, no key money, internet included

Ok, technically this apartment isn’t in Tokyo, but it’s always good to be aware of how much your purchasing power changes when you expand your search to areas outside Tokyo (Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa have neighborhoods that aren’t all too far from Tokyo).

Chiba can seem far away from Tokyo, but really it’s just a 30 minute train ride (either Musashino Line or Tozai subway line) to get close to Tokyo Station. That’s extremely comparable to commutes even within Tokyo’s 23 wards. If your workplace is located toward the western side of the city (Shinjuku) you’re looking at a 45 – 50 minute commute. While that’s not great by any means, it’s still quite reasonable since the average commute in Tokyo is roughly an hour (according to a poll in 2015).

Year built: 1992

Size: 54.00 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (8th)

Closest station: 1 min to Kita-Ayase Station (Chiyoda subway line)

Balcony, auto lock, no key money, gym located in same building

Up second in this head-to-head comparison is this 2SLDK apartment in Adachi Ward, Tokyo. The numbers speak for themselves: an older, but larger apartment “closer” to Tokyo. Closer is really just based off the fact that this apartment is technically in the 23 wards of Tokyo. From this station to Tokyo Station it will take roughly 30 minutes – similar to the apartment in Chiba above.

There are some very cool features of this apartment that stand out. Namely that the building is also home to a fully-equipped gym. That is a very convenient bonus, which could help you with sticking to a regular fitness plan. On top of this, the apartment is just 1 minute to Kita-Ayase Station. I don’t think there are many people who would argue that they wish they lived further away from their station.

Year built: 2016

Size: 23.30 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 8 min to Omotesando Station (Chiyoda subway line, Ginza subway line, Hanzomon subway line)

Automatically locking front entrance, no deposit, no key money, delivery box

At the same price range, here’s a completely different kind of apartment! Centrally located in the Minamiaoyama neighborhood of Minato Ward puts this apartment close to Omotesando, Roppongi, and Nishi-Azabu. Also notable nearby destinations include: Aoyama Cemetery and Meiji Jingu Gaien (complete with all new Japan National Stadium).

Our previous head-to-head comparison was a little unexpected with the central Tokyo apartment being older and larger, so it will be interesting to see how people react to this kind of discrepancy. If you are looking forward to spending most of your time exploring the city, or out and about in various cafes and parks around home, then this 1R studio apartment might make a lot of sense.

These three apartments are all within the same price range, but offer very different features which set them apart from each other. The beauty of apartment hunting in Tokyo is that there are so many factors that you can base your search around. There’s a place for you if you want to live right in downtown Tokyo, a place if you want to live in the subculture hotspots, and also a place if you want to be removed from the hustle and bustle from downtown areas! And we at Real Estate Japan want to make it easier for you to find your home in Japan. Browse the listings on our website and use the Search Tools to tailor your search to your needs!