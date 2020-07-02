Tokyo Area Apartments Offering One Month Free Rent for July 2020 – On Real Estate Japan

Moving to a new apartment is a costly endeavor. Once you add up all the fees (moving company, extra garbage fees, key money, deposit, etc.) you might be left wondering if moving is really all that necessary.

If you’re looking at changing things up regarding your living environment, but are getting caught up on all the initial costs to move, we’ve gathered a list of apartments currently offering one month of free rent to those who sign a contract in July! Our lineup of apartments range from budget (roughly ¥30,000/month) to upscale (over ¥200,000/month) so there’s an apartment in every price range in this list!

Remember, this is a limited-time offer so act sooner rather than later if you don’t want to miss out!

Brand new apartment located in Shinjuku Ward! Very convenient for getting to downtown Tokyo quickly!

Year built: 2020

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: No

Direction facing: East

Closest station: 6 min to Nakai Station (Oedo subway line, Seibu Shinjuku Line)

Other features: Delivery box, bicycle parking, spacious shoe closet

Upscale apartment in a family-friendly neighborhood. Close to Lycée Français International de Tokyo (French International School in Tokyo).

Year built: 2013

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes

Direction facing: West

Closest station: 3 min to Nishisugamo Station (Mita subway line), 9 min to Itabashi Station (Saikyo Line)

Other features: Wide balcony, heated flooring, car parking, lounge area,

7 min from Kawagoe Station from Matoba Station. Great value for the amount of space.

Year built: 1991

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes

Direction facing: Northwest

Closest station: 8 min to Matoba Station (Kawagoe Line), 14 min to Kasumigaseki Station (Tobu-Tojo Line)

Other features: Corner apartment, two balconies, top floor (6th)

Close to the Tama River (pedestrian path for jogging/cycling and open green space). Very affordable apartment.

Year built: 1993

Separate toilet/bathroom: No

2nd floor or higher: Yes

Direction facing: East

Closest station: 5 min to Yanokuchi Station (Nambu Line)

Other features: Top floor (4th)

*The apartment is not furnished, the photo is an example of how you can furnish this studio apartment.

Year built: 1991

Separate toilet/bathroom: No

2nd floor or higher: Yes

Direction facing: Northeast

Closest station: 9 min to Sagamihara Station (Yokohama Line)

Other features: Onsite laundry machines (washers/dryers)

As always, use the Inquire form on the listings to contact the agent with any questions! Act now before these apartments are off the market!