Tokyo Furnished Monthly Rentals – From ¥39,000 ($340 US) a Month

Furnished monthly apartments are a popular option for people who are new to Tokyo or who are in-between apartments and aren’t ready to sign a long-term lease.

In Japan, the standard lease term is for a two-year contract. Apartments in Japan, as a rule, also do not come furnished, so if you move into a “regular” apartment, you should budget for furniture and appliances.

Most furnished monthly apartments include utilities and WiFi in the rent, but this is not always the case, so be sure to read the listing details carefully when you’re booking a room.

In this post, we feature recommended properties at various price points, from budget to high end. Many of the agents are currently running promotional campaigns for discounted rent and/or discounted move-in costs, so now is a great time to move into a furnished monthly apartment.

If you’d like to look at all available properties, please click on the links below to go straight to the full listings:

Outside city center – Total monthly cost starting from about ¥39,000/month

Here’s a good example of what’s available at this price range outside central Tokyo, but still within reasonable commuting distance to major stations. This share house is located near Yotsugi Station on the Keisei Oshiage line, which is about 17-min direct to Nihombashi.

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥83,100 ($724, USD)

Notes: All utilities (water, gas, electricity) included, WiFi included

Special promotion: This agent is currently offering first month rent fee, no deposit, no key money, and no agency fee. Please click here for more information and fill out the inquiry form to get in touch with the agent.

To see all furnished monthly rental apartments in Tokyo at this price range, please click here.

In this price range, you can find great furnished apartments closer to major stations.

Here’s an example of what you can rent near Shibuya and Yoyogi for a total monthly cost of ¥70,000.

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥70,000 ($610 USD)

Special promotion: The owner of this property a special discount on this apartment. The regular rent is ¥125,000 plus ¥20,000/month for utilities. If you book this room by January 31st, the total monthly cost is ¥70,000 (with utilities included). Discounted prices are only valid for the first 3 months of your stay. Please see the details on this offer here.

To see all furnished monthly rental apartments in Tokyo in the ¥50,000 to ¥70,000 price range, please click here.

This is the sweet spot for short-term rentals. In this price range you can find more modern properties and even some serviced apartments.

Here’s an example of what you can rent in a very central location, near Sangubashi Station on the Odakyu line. This is a very desirable downtown residential area near Meiji Jingu and Yoyogi Park. From here is about a 15-min walk to Shinjuku.

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥118,500 ($1,032 USD)

Notes: You can easily lease this property using electronic document signing, so no need to visit the agent’s office.

This room can be leased from 14 days to three months.

In the case of rental periods of 30 days or more, a deposit of one-month rent and one-month maintenance fee is required. The deposit will be refunded after confirmation of no lost or damaged items.

Utilities (gas, water, electricity) and WiFi included in rent.

Please see other details and requirements for this apartment, please see the property detail page here.

To see all furnished monthly rental apartments in Tokyo in the ¥70,000+ to ¥100,000 or less price range, please click here.

Many high-quality and great value short-term rentals can be found in this price range, as well as high-end properties.

Here’s an example of a great value at the lower end of this price point. This is a fully furnished 1R apartment for rent in an excellent location near Meguro Station. Total monthly rent is ¥119,100/month.

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥118,500 ($1,032 USD)

Notes: ¥207,600 ($1,807 USD)

Internet and utilities are included in the total monthly cost of ¥119,100.

Special Promotion: If you sign a lease for five months or more, you will get 50% off the first month’s rent. Please see the property detail page for the full listing.

To see all furnished monthly rental apartments in Tokyo in the ¥100,000 to less than ¥200,000 or less price range, please click here.

Properties in this price range will be more spacious (usually at least 25-sqm and very often around 50-sqm or above). They offer stylish high-end furnishings and designer touches. You can also find very centrally located properties in this range.

At luxury price ranges of ¥300,000 and above, our parter agents offer properties in very desirable neighborhoods like Omotesando, Aoyama, Akasaka, Shinjuku, among others.

Here are a few examples of what you can rent.

Spacious and stylish, near popular tourist area of Nippori, two stops from Ueno

To see all furnished monthly rental apartments in Tokyo in the ¥200,000+ price range, please click here.

You may also be interested in

How to rent an apartment in Japan from overseas

What documents do you need to rent an apartment in Japan?

Translation of Japanese apartment lease application

How much you should budget for move-in costs to rent an apartment in Japan?

What Japanese real estate agents want foreigners to know about renting an apartment in Japan

What should I budget to move to Japan?

Lead image: Stylish furnished short-term apartment for rent in Nippori, two stops from Ueno Station, Image WACLASS