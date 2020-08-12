Tokyo Hidden Gems: Direct Connection to Shibuya in Calm and Convenient Mizunokuchi

Welcome back to another Tokyo Hidden Gems article! In this series we zoom in on a lesser-known Tokyo neighborhood and highlight some great apartments in the area as well.

I had a bit of an internal debate on whether Mizonokuchi should be regarded as a Tokyo neighborhood or not. Technically it’s in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa, but with the direct connection to Shibuya via the Denentoshi Line it really does not feel that far from downtown Tokyo (only 20 minutes away). And because of this very convenient location, I’m going to include it as a “Tokyo Hidden Gem.” It is also a popular area for those commuting to Tokyo.

Along the Tokyu Denentoshi Line, the flashier and trendier Futako-Tamagawa neighborhood tends to receive more attention from apartment seekers. But if you’re seeking value as well, Mizonokuchi might be the balance between cost and convenience that’s just right for you.

At just across the Tama River from Tokyo proper, Mizonokuchi is a very convenient location with direct access to Shibuya via the Tokyu Denentoshi Line (from Mizonokuchi Station) and Kawasaki via the JR Nambu Line (from Musashi-Mizonokuchi Station). On top of good transportation access, residents enjoy the variety of shopping malls and supermarkets nearby. Nocty Plaza and Marui Family (links to Japanese home pages with store directories) are packed with apparel shops, home goods stores, and restaurants.

The Don Qujiote discount store is a great place to check out for just about anything you can think of (beauty products, home goods, snacks and drinks, electronics, etc. you name it, you can probably find it at Don Quijote). There is also a Daiso 100 yen shop near the station, which is stocked with affordable home goods which are very useful for those trying to furnish a new apartment with things like kitchenware, organizing bins, and hangers.

And for groceries, the Ito Yokado supermarket and Maruetsu supermarket are in the area. The Maruetsu supermarket is even open until 1:00 AM on most nights.

This is just a glimpse into the convenience on hand around Mizonokuchi. And at just about 20 minutes to Shibuya it is a great fit for many apartment hunters looking for a convenient residential neighborhood with a simple commute to Tokyo.

Without further ado, here are our featured apartments in the area that we think offer something unique to residents.

Year built: 2012

Size: 28.53 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (3rd)

Closest station: 5 min to Mizonokuchi Station (Tokyu Denentoshi Line, Tokyu Oimachi Line) and 5 min to Musashi Mizonokuchi Station (JR Nambu Line)

Year built: 1989

Size: 18.90 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: No

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 10 min to Mizonokuchi Station (Tokyu Denentoshi Line, Tokyu Oimachi Line) and 10 min to Musashi Mizonokuchi Station (JR Nambu Line)

Year built: 2016

Size: 39.74 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (3-story town house)

Closest station: 5 min to Mizonokuchi Station (Tokyu Denentoshi Line, Tokyu Oimachi Line) and 5 min to Musashi Mizonokuchi Station (JR Nambu Line)

Year built: 2013

Size: 21.59 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: No

Closest station: 10 min to Mizonokuchi Station (Tokyu Denentoshi Line, Tokyu Oimachi Line) and 10 min to Musashi Mizonokuchi Station (JR Nambu Line)

Our selections cover a lot of ground price-wise (from ¥57,000 to ¥125,120), and these are just some of the apartments you can find in the very livable Mizonokuchi neighborhood. Don’t forget to check our listings for other apartments in the area, and use the Search Tools to fine-tune your search.