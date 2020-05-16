Tokyo Hidden Gems: Easy Access to Downtown Tokyo from This Spacious Iwamotocho Apartment

There are many factors to consider when searching for an apartment in Tokyo. Apartment size, monthly rent, key money/deposit fees, transportation access are just a few!

In our Hidden Gems series we feature great apartments in out-of-the-way neighborhoods that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Today’s featured apartment is a 2K apartment in centrally located Chiyoda Ward. Nearby business districts like Kanda, Nihombashi, and Yurakucho are very easy to access from this location, making it a cinch to commute to downtown Tokyo.

This apartment offers a very comfortable amount of space (37-sqm or about 398-sqft). With two closets (a rarity in apartments of this size), this property could also be a great option for a couple looking to move close to downtown Tokyo! Be sure to check out other apartments managed by LINC, Inc. by checking out our website here. Our partners at LINC have extensive experience in guiding foreigners along the renting (and home-buying) process in Japan!

Chiyoda Ward is most notable for being home to the Imperial Palace and for its high concentration of government and administrative offices and corporate headquarters. This central location provides very convenient transportation access to major business districts in downtown Tokyo. The Iwamotocho neighborhood where this apartment is located is quite relaxed and livable for being so close to downtown hotspots. From this apartment it’s just a 4-minute walk to Akihabara Station on the Yamanote Line, Chuo-Sobu Line, and Hibiya subway line. This is an awesome boost to livability, since access to a variety of train/subway lines will make getting around the city that much easier.

With two rooms, this apartment can be a terrific option for couples looking to share a place in the city without feeling too cramped. There are also two closets, which helps you maximize the actual living space.

The partition between the rooms can be opened up to create one large, flowing space! It’s up to you to decide how to set up your rooms for maximum comfort and relaxation!

A large mirror and sink in the washroom are ideal for helping you get ready in the morning. Having enough space to hold your toiletries means you don’t have to do any awkward balancing acts in the morning when you’re rushing out the door!

Why are we classifying this apartment as a Hidden Gem? It seems like other centrally located neighborhoods tend to get more attention when apartment seekers are looking to make the move to Tokyo. We’re talking about neighborhoods like Azabu-juban, Akasaka, Hiroo, etc. which are all very livable, fantastic neighborhoods in their own rights, but the aim of this article is to shed some light on an equally livable area that might be under the radar for some apartment seekers.

From this apartment, you’ll be within walking distance from the Kanda River and the Sumida River. Having natural features like these can give you a more balanced living environment, which can help with living in a dense city like Tokyo. Along the banks of the Sumida River is a pedestrian path that is popular for leisurely strolls and jogging. Small bonuses like this can make a neighborhood really feel comfy and livable.

Some of the larger neighborhoods nearby include Akihabara, Kanda, and Ryogoku. These areas will provide a good mix of restaurants and bars for those interested in Tokyo’s nightlife. The unique benefit of this kind of mix of areas is that you’ll be between the modern, pop-culture rich Akihabara area and the historical, traditional side of Tokyo in Ryogoku! And for those who are very interested in Tokyo’s nightlife, getting to Roppongi (one of Tokyo’s main entertainment and nightlife districts) is easy thanks to the direct access via the Hibiya subway line.

Make sure to read through our Area Guides for more information on Tokyo’s various neighborhoods. Becoming familiar with the different parts of Tokyo will help you make a more informed decision when it comes to searching for your perfect apartment. And definitely keep an eye out for any hidden gems such as this apartment!