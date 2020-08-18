Tokyo Hidden Gems: Oji in Kita Ward Has it All

In our ongoing Hidden Gems series we take a closer look at areas in Tokyo that we think deserve a shoutout. For example, the Oji neighborhood located in Kita Ward. This family-friendly residential area offers a combination of large parks and quick transportation into downtown hubs.

If you’re familiar with the neighborhoods in the northern part of Tokyo (Kita Ward, Adachi Ward, Arakawa Ward) then you might also be aware of the great value you can find around these areas. These areas tend to be less flashy compared to places like Shibuya, Roppongi, and even Ueno. This can work in your favor for apartment hunting, since there are very livable neighborhoods just far enough away from busy city centers to strike a nice, comfy balance between commute time and monthly rent.

Adjacent to the station is Asukayama Park. This large open space is very popular with families since there is a playground area as well as a water feature that children are allowed to play in. There’s also a short cable car that goes from the station up to the park, as majority of the park is located at the top of a small hill where visitors can enjoy a garden and walking paths.

Oji Shrine is one of ten shrines designated as “Tokyo Jissha,” or shrines that protect Tokyo. It is a popular location for newlyweds and expecting mothers to pray and receive blessings.

The Tobu supermarket next to the station is open until 2:00 AM, which provides plenty of time for grabbing a midnight snack even. Slightly north of the station is a Summit supermarket open until 1:00 AM.

In terms of features you could want in a neighborhood, Oji pretty much has it covered. All this with transportation access via the Keihin-Tohoku Line and Namboku subway line. This gives residents a quick, direct route to Ueno (12 min), Tokyo (20 min), and Roppongi-Itchome (23 min).

So what kind of apartments can you find in Oji? Here’s a look at a few apartments across different price points to get you started.

Year built: 2012

Size: 24.25 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 6 min to Oji Station (Keihin-Tohoku Line, Namboku subway line)

Year built: 1989

Size: 52.06 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 7 min to Oji Station (Keihin-Tohoku Line, Namboku subway line)

to Oji Station (Keihin-Tohoku Line, Namboku subway line) Other features: Balcony, tatami room

Year built: 2008

Size: 45.56 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: 2-story apartment (1st/2nd floors)

Closest station: 10 min to Oji Station (Keihin-Tohoku Line, Namboku subway line)

to Oji Station (Keihin-Tohoku Line, Namboku subway line) Other features: Pets negotiable, balcony

Year built: 2019

Size: 26.96 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 13 min to Oji Station (Keihin-Tohoku Line, Namboku subway line)

to Oji Station (Keihin-Tohoku Line, Namboku subway line) Other features: Furnished, no deposit, Wi-Fi included

This should give you a good idea of the variety of apartments available in the Oji area. For more apartments, head to our listings in Oji. And remember to fill out the Inquire form on the listing to contact the agent if you have any question or want to schedule a room viewing.