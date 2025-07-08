Tokyo Monthly Rentals: Guide to Short-Term Rentals from Plaza Homes

[SPONSORED CONTENT]

In Japan, short-term rentals are fully-furnished apartments available for lease starting from just one month. Unlike traditional rental housing, these flexible accommodations offer the major advantage of low upfront costs and the convenience of moving in with minimal belongings.

There’s no need to set up utilities like water, gas, or electricity—everything is typically ready to use. Plus, many short-term rentals come with internet access already installed, making the moving process smooth and stress-free.

In this guide, prepared with insight from our partner Plaza Homes, a bilingual real estate agency in Tokyo with over 55 years of experience helping expat buyers, sellers and renters.

Video Guide to Tokyo Monthly Rentals

The video below provides a concise guide to monthly rental apartments, how they differ from traditional rental housing and the advantages for renters who are looking for more flexible lease options with low move-in costs.

Room tours of typical Tokyo monthly rental

What does a typical Tokyo monthly rental actually look like? In the video you’ll be able to tour two typical examples.

A spacious 44.96 sqm 1-bedroom apartment in the western Tokyo neighborhood of Sakurajosui that is just a 12-min train ride to Shinjuku and Shibuya

that is just a 12-min train ride to Shinjuku and Shibuya A very spacious 57-sqm 2-bedroom apartment located in Shibuya Honmachi, just a 10-min train ride to Shinjuku

What Tokyo monthly rentals are available now?

Is a Tokyo short-term rental right for you?

Short-term rental apartments offer a number of features that make them much more attractive than a long-term rental, depending on how long you will be staying in Tokyo and what you are looking for in your accommodation. Here are the most noteworthy features:

1. Flexible Contracts Without Long-Term Commitment

Short-term rentals typically offer leases starting at just one month, which means no year-long commitments like traditional leases. It’s perfect for temporary work assignments, extended vacations, or those in-between life stages when flexibility matters most.

2. Fully Furnished

Forget the stress of furniture shopping or appliance setup. Most monthly apartments in Tokyo come fully equipped with everything you need—beds, tables, chairs, refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and air conditioning. You can move in and start living immediately. When it’s time to move out, there’s no hassle of selling or disposing of bulky items.

3. Utilities and Internet are already taken care of

Water, gas, electricity, and internet are often included in the rent. No need to sign individual contracts or wait for installations. While some properties may have utility caps or specific TV requirements, most make it incredibly easy to get connected.

4. Prime locations close to everything

Many short-term apartments are located in central areas like Shibuya, Shinjuku, Ikebukuro, and Ueno—giving you easy access to public transport, shopping, dining, and entertainment. With Tokyo’s top-notch transit system, you’re never far from where you need to be.

5. Feels Like Home, Not a Hotel

Unlike hostels or hotels, short-term rentals give you a real living space—your own kitchen, your own laundry, and a more spacious, private environment. You can cook your meals, do your laundry, and settle into a rhythm that feels just like home.

Living in a local neighborhood also lets you experience Tokyo like a resident—shopping at local markets, discovering neighborhood cafes, and truly immersing yourself in daily life.

6. Something for Everyone

Short-term rentals come in all shapes and sizes, from cozy studio apartments to spacious 2LDK and 3LDK units suitable for families or groups. Whether you’re after sleek modern design, minimalist Japanese aesthetics, or something luxurious, there’s a space that fits your taste and budget.

7. Lower Upfront Costs

While the monthly rent may be slightly higher due to furnishings and included services, you’ll actually save a lot upfront. Traditional rentals in Japan often come with hefty deposits, key money, and agent fees. Short-term rentals typically skip all that, making move-in far more affordable.

8. Hassle-Free Move-In, Mostly Online

No need to physically visit a real estate office—everything from application to contract can usually be handled online. Submit your documents, sign the fixed-term lease, and you’re good to go. Some agents offer virtual tours or detailed photos, so even if you can’t visit in person, you can still make an informed choice.

9. No Guarantor? No Problem

Unlike long-term leases that often require a Japanese guarantor or guarantor company (a common hurdle for foreigners), short-term rentals generally don’t require one. This makes them an especially attractive option for international residents and travelers.

If you’re heading to Tokyo and want the freedom to live comfortably without the many hurdles of traditional renting, a short-term apartment is an excellent choice.

