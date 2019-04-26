Tokyo Short Stay Apartments and Guest Houses: This Week’s Top 5 Picks

Sometimes you just need a place to hang your hat for a bit before you settle down into a more permanent situation…Here are our picks for the Top 5 Tokyo short stay apartments of the week, chosen from over 940 short stay apartments currently available in the 23 Wards.

Clean & Bright and Fully Furnished Private Apartment – 30-min to Shinjuku

Location: 5-min walk from Shimura Sanchome Station on the Mita line. Convenient, direct ride to major stations such as Sugamo, Hibya, Otemachi, and Meguro. About a 30-min ride to Shinjuku Station, with one transfer.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,000 ($807), not including utilities

Size: 10.10-sqm (109-sqft)

Floor: First floor in two-story building

Year built: 2015

Notes: Short stay available. Supermarket and drug store within 3-min walk of building. No deposit, no key money, no agency fee. No guarantor company fee. Utilities are not included in total monthly cost.

Private room in share house near Omorimachi Station – 10-min direct to Shinagawa

Location: 5-min walk from Omorimachi Station on the Keikyu Main line. A prime location for easily commuting to the Tokyo metro area’s business centers (Heiwajima, the nearest station, is an easy 7-minute walk; an alternative is Oomori station, which is a 7-minute bike ride away. Oomori station is on the same line as Yokohama, Kawasaki, Nihonbashi, Ginza, and Asakusa.)

Cross World is a “cooperative guesthouse for global-minded people”. Features of this cooperative house include two English-speaking managers, Japanese residents who want to communicate in English to improve their English, and monthly cross-cultural parties to expand your personal and professional network.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥64,000 ($574), not including utilities

Size: 9-sqm (97-sqft)

Floor: Fourth floor in 4-story building

Year built: 1995, recently renovated lounge space and roof

Notes: Excellent location, make new friends. No deposit, no key money, no agency fee. Utilities not included in total monthly cost. Shared kitchen space.

Private room in guest house near Higashi Jujo Station – 16-min direct to Ueno Station — 13-min direct to Shinjuku Station

Location: 5-min walk from Higashi Jujo Station on the JR Keihin-Tohoku line, 6-min walk from Jujo Station on the Saikyo line. Excellent for getting anywhere you want to go in Tokyo, south to Shinjuku in 13-minutes direct or east to Ueno and Tokyo.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥55,000 ($493), utilities (electricity, gas, water) included

Size: 7.65-sqm (83-sqft)

Floor: Second floor in 2-story building

Year built: 1978

Notes: Located near Jujo Ginza shopping trade (shoutengai) 3-month fixed term contract. Utilities included in total monthly cost. Credit card payment ok. Great location for getting to major stations in Tokyo.

Private Room in Guest House – Excellent location in Yotsuya / Shinanomachi / Aoyama Itchome neighborhood – Upscale residential area – Easy access to Omotesando, Harajuku

Location: 5-min walk from Shinanomachi Station on the JR Chuo Rapid line, 10-min walk from Yotsuya Station on the Marunouchi line, 12-min walk from Aoyama Itchome Station on the Ginza line. Upscale residential neighborhood, near Meiji Jingu Gaien stadium, sports complex, and Meiji Avenue’s golden gingko trees.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥61,000 ($546), utilities (electricity, gas, water) included

Size: 5.54-sqm (60-sqft)

Floor: Sixth floor in 6-story building

Year built: 2011

Notes: Usual minimum contract term is one month (but 2-week stay is also possible), no guarantor required, no key money, no agency fees. You can pay the first month’s rent on your move-in day and can pay by credit card, bank transfer or cash.

Dorm Rooms for rent in Samurai Creator’s Okubo Share House – Perfect for creators and entrepreneurs who want to live in an international environment

Location: Excellent location 6-min walk from Okubo Station on the JR Chuo line, 3-min direct to Shinjuku Station

Total Monthly Cost: ¥40,000 ($358)

Size: Shared dorm-style rooms

Floor: Sixth floor in 6-story building

Year built: 2018

Notes: Brand new share house (opened in July 2018), convenience stores, supermarket, Don Quijote nearby. High-speed internet. One-month fixed-term contract. No deposit, no agency fee, no guarantor required.

