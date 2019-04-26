Tokyo Short Stay Apartments and Guest Houses: This Week’s Top 5 Picks

Sometimes you just need a place to hang your hat for a bit before you settle down into a more permanent situation…Here are our picks for the Top 5  Tokyo short stay apartments of the week, chosen from over 940 short stay apartments currently available in the 23 Wards.

Clean & Bright and Fully Furnished Private Apartment – 30-min to Shinjuku

Location: 5-min walk from Shimura Sanchome Station on the Mita line. Convenient, direct ride to major stations such as Sugamo, Hibya, Otemachi, and Meguro. About a 30-min ride to Shinjuku Station, with one transfer.

Fully furnished, short-stay private apartment room for rent near Shimura Sanchome Station. Please click on the photo for the full listing, more photos, and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,000 ($807), not including utilities
  • Size: 10.10-sqm (109-sqft)
  • Floor:  First floor in two-story building
  • Year built: 2015

  • Notes: Short stay available. Supermarket and drug store within 3-min walk of building. No deposit, no key money, no agency fee. No guarantor company fee. Utilities are not included in total monthly cost.

Private room in share house near Omorimachi Station – 10-min direct to Shinagawa

Location: 5-min walk from Omorimachi Station on the Keikyu Main line. A prime location for easily commuting to the Tokyo metro area’s business centers (Heiwajima, the nearest station, is an easy 7-minute walk; an alternative is Oomori station, which is a 7-minute bike ride away. Oomori station is on the same line as Yokohama, Kawasaki, Nihonbashi, Ginza, and Asakusa.)

Fully-furnished private room for rent in Cross World, a cooperative guesthouse for global-minded people. Located near Omorimachi Station on the Keikyu Main line. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

Cross World is a “cooperative guesthouse for global-minded people”. Features of this cooperative house include two English-speaking managers, Japanese residents who want to communicate in English to improve their English, and monthly cross-cultural parties to expand your personal and professional network.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥64,000 ($574), not including utilities
  • Size: 9-sqm (97-sqft)
  • Floor:  Fourth floor in 4-story building
  • Year built: 1995, recently renovated lounge space and roof

Cross World is a “cooperative guesthouse for global-minded people”. Please click on the photo for the property description and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Notes: Excellent location, make new friends. No deposit, no key money, no agency fee. Utilities not included in total monthly cost. Shared kitchen space.

Private room in guest house near Higashi Jujo Station – 16-min direct to Ueno Station — 13-min direct to Shinjuku Station

Location: 5-min walk from Higashi Jujo Station on the JR Keihin-Tohoku line, 6-min walk from Jujo Station on the Saikyo line. Excellent for getting anywhere you want to go in Tokyo, south to Shinjuku in 13-minutes direct or east to Ueno and Tokyo.

Private room for rent near Jujo Station on the JR Saikyo line, 13-min direct to Shinjuku. Please clic kno the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥55,000 ($493), utilities (electricity, gas, water) included
  • Size: 7.65-sqm (83-sqft)
  • Floor:  Second floor in 2-story building
  • Year built: 1978

Shared kitchen and dining facilities in this bright and sunny guest house near Jujo Station on the Saikyo line. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Notes: Located near Jujo Ginza shopping trade (shoutengai) 3-month fixed term contract. Utilities included in total monthly cost. Credit card payment ok. Great location for getting to major stations in Tokyo.

Private Room in Guest House – Excellent location in Yotsuya / Shinanomachi / Aoyama Itchome neighborhood – Upscale residential area – Easy access to Omotesando, Harajuku

Location: 5-min walk from Shinanomachi Station on  the JR Chuo Rapid line, 10-min walk from Yotsuya Station on the Marunouchi line, 12-min walk from Aoyama Itchome Station on the Ginza line. Upscale residential neighborhood, near Meiji Jingu Gaien stadium, sports complex, and Meiji Avenue’s golden gingko trees.

Example of one of the private rooms available for short-term rental in this excellently located guest house. Please click on the photo for the full listing, more room types, and the full listing.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥61,000 ($546), utilities (electricity, gas, water) included
  • Size: 5.54-sqm (60-sqft)
  • Floor:  Sixth floor in 6-story building
  • Year built: 2011

Common area dining and kitchen in this excellently located share house in the Shinanomachi / Aoyama Itchome neighborhood. Please click on the photo for the full listing, more photos, and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Notes: Usual minimum contract term is one month (but 2-week stay is also possible), no guarantor required, no key money, no agency fees. You can pay the first month’s rent on your move-in day and can pay by credit card, bank transfer or cash.
  • Guests are allowed and there is no curfew. Free unlimited WiFi/LAN.

Dorm Rooms for rent in Samurai Creator’s Okubo Share House – Perfect for creators and entrepreneurs who want to live in an international environment

Location: Excellent location 6-min walk from Okubo Station on the JR Chuo line, 3-min direct to Shinjuku Station

The Samurai Creator’s Okubo share house was designed by designers for designers, creators, and entrepreneurs interested in international exchange and a creative living space. Every month residents and friends come together for a party. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥40,000 ($358)
  • Size: Shared dorm-style rooms
  • Floor:  Sixth floor in 6-story building
  • Year built: 2018

Common area tatami room for hanging out with house mates. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Notes: Brand new share house (opened in July 2018), convenience stores, supermarket, Don Quijote nearby. High-speed internet. One-month fixed-term contract. No deposit, no agency fee, no guarantor required.

Samurai Creator’s Okubo share house. Please click on the photo to see the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

If none these are right for you, please see all available listings by clicking on the button below.

