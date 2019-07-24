This article is the first in our new series on Tokyo Short Stay Apartments that won’t cost you an arm and a leg…because it’s not cool to pay more than you have to when you have way more important things to spend your money on…like getting your life started in Tokyo.

First, a few tips on finding short-stay apartments:

Be aware of move-in costs. These costs may include: key money, a deposit, agency fee, guarantor fee, and lock exchange fee. Does the monthly rent include utilities and WiFi? Is there a washing machine in the apartment? Some buildings have coin-operated washing machines on the first floor. If not, is there a coin laundry near the property? What’s in the neighborhood? How close is the nearest conbini, supermarket, etc? How far is the property from the station? If you are considering a share house, what are the the house rules? For example, can you have guests? Is there a curfew?

Below are just a few examples of what’s currently available. To see a full list of Tokyo short stay apartments, please visit the listing page: List of Tokyo short stay apartments.

Furnished Studio Apartment in Meguro – Utilities & Internet Included

Location: Excellent central location. 8-min walk from Meguro Station on the Yamanote line, 2-stops direct to Shibuya, 5-stops direct to Shinjuku.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,000 ($832)

¥90,000 ($832) Total cost to move in: ¥90,000

¥90,000 Key Money: None

None Deposit: None

None Agency Fee: none

none Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract

Size: 1R studio, 17.82 m² (183-sqft)

1R studio, 17.82 m² (183-sqft) Floor: 1st-floor in 3-story building

1st-floor in 3-story building Notes: Fully furnished, recently renovated apartment. WiFi included. No guarantor required.

Furnished Apartment in Arakawa Ward – 17-min to Ueno, Utilities & WiFi included

Location: 1-min walk from from Akado Shogakko Mae Station on the Nippori-Toneri liner, 17-min ride to Akihabara and Ueno

Total Monthly Cost: ¥89,000 ($822)

¥89,000 ($822) Total cost to move in: ¥119,000

¥119,000 Key Money: None

None Deposit: ¥30,000 (refundable)

¥30,000 (refundable) Agency Fee: None

None Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract, 2-week lease possible

Size: 1R studio, 16.70 m² (172-sqft)

1R studio, 16.70 m² (172-sqft) Floor: 2nd-floor in 9-story building

2nd-floor in 9-story building Notes: Fully furnished. WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required. Guests ok. Pay by credit card, cash, or bank transfer.

Furnished Apartment in Adachi Ward – 15-min direct to Ueno – Utilities & WiFi included

Location: 8-min walk from Gotanno Station on the Tobu Isesaki line, 15-min direct ride to Ueno

Total Monthly Cost: ¥80,000 ($740)

¥80,000 ($740) Total cost to move in: ¥79,000

¥79,000 Key Money: None

None Deposit: None

None Agency Fee: None

None Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract, 2-week lease possible

Size: 1K studio, 16.02 m² (172-sqft)

1K studio, 16.02 m² (172-sqft) Floor: 1st-floor in 3-story building

1st-floor in 3-story building Notes: Brand newish (2018) building. Fully furnished. WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required.

Private Room in Share House – Yotsuya – Easy Walk to Aoyama, Omotesando, Harajuku

Location: Excellent location in upscale residential neighborhood, 10-min walk from Meiji Jingu and easy stroll to Aoyama, Omotesando and Harajuku. Supermarket, convenience stores, and restaurants nearby.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥67,000 ($620)

¥67,000 ($620) Total cost to move in: ¥97,000

¥97,000 Key Money: None

None Deposit: ¥30,000

¥30,000 Agency Fee: None

None Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract, 2-week lease possible

Size: Private room in share house (shared kitchen, private shower stalls)

Private room in share house (shared kitchen, private shower stalls) Floor: 6th-floor in 3-story building

6th-floor in 3-story building Notes: WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required. Guests ok. Pay by credit card, cash, or bank transfer.

Private Room in Share House – Jujo – 6-min ride to Ikebukuro – 12-min ride to Shinjuku

Location: 5-min walk from Jujo Station on the JR Saikyo line. 6-min ride to Ikebukuro, 12-min to Shinjuku, 17-min to Shibuya. Famous shoutengai (shopping street) near the station.

Total cost to move in: ¥57,000

¥57,000 Key Money: None

None Deposit: ¥30,000

¥30,000 Agency Fee: None

None Lease Period: Minimum 3-month stay

Size: Private room in share house (shared kitchen, private shower stalls)

Private room in share house (shared kitchen, private shower stalls) Floor: 2nd-floor in 2-story building

2nd-floor in 2-story building Notes: Ok to apply from overseas. WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required. Common area washing machine.

You may also be interested in: Top 8 reasons why it’s hard for foreigners to rent an apartment in Japan