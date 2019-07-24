Tokyo Short Stay Apartments: That Won’t Cost You an Arm and a Leg

This article is the first in our new series on Tokyo Short Stay Apartments that won’t cost you an arm and a leg…because it’s not cool to pay more than you have to when you have way more important things to spend your money on…like getting your life started in Tokyo.

First, a few tips on finding short-stay apartments:

  1. Be aware of move-in costs. These costs may include: key money, a deposit, agency fee, guarantor fee, and lock exchange fee.
  2. Does the monthly rent include utilities and WiFi?
  3. Is there a washing machine in the apartment? Some buildings have coin-operated washing machines on the first floor. If not, is there a coin laundry near the property?
  4. What’s in the neighborhood? How close is the nearest conbini, supermarket, etc? How far is the property from the station?
  5. If you are considering a share house, what are the the house rules? For example, can you have guests? Is there a curfew?

Below are just a few examples of what’s currently available. To see a full list of Tokyo short stay apartments, please visit the listing page: List of Tokyo short stay apartments.

Furnished Studio Apartment in Meguro – Utilities & Internet Included

Location: Excellent central location. 8-min walk from Meguro Station on the Yamanote line, 2-stops direct to Shibuya, 5-stops direct to Shinjuku.

Furnished studio apartment for rent in Meguro. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,000 ($832)
  • Total cost to move in: ¥90,000
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: None
  • Agency Fee: none
  • Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract
  • Size: 1R studio, 17.82 m² (183-sqft)
  • Floor: 1st-floor in 3-story building
  • Notes: Fully furnished, recently renovated apartment. WiFi included. No guarantor required.

Furnished Apartment in Arakawa Ward – 17-min to Ueno, Utilities & WiFi included

Location: 1-min walk from from Akado Shogakko Mae Station on the Nippori-Toneri liner, 17-min ride to Akihabara and Ueno

Furnished apartment for rent in Arakawa Ward. Easy commute to Akihabara and Ueno. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥89,000 ($822)
  • Total cost to move in: ¥119,000
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: ¥30,000 (refundable)
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract, 2-week lease possible
  • Size: 1R studio, 16.70 m² (172-sqft)
  • Floor: 2nd-floor in 9-story building
  • Notes: Fully furnished. WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required. Guests ok. Pay by credit card, cash, or bank transfer.

Furnished Apartment in Adachi Ward – 15-min direct to Ueno – Utilities & WiFi included

Location: 8-min walk from Gotanno Station on the Tobu Isesaki line, 15-min direct ride to Ueno

Furnished apartment for rent in Adachi Ward, 15-min direct ride to Ueno. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥80,000 ($740)
  • Total cost to move in: ¥79,000
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: None
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract, 2-week lease possible
  • Size: 1K studio, 16.02 m² (172-sqft)
  • Floor: 1st-floor in 3-story building
  • Notes: Brand newish (2018) building. Fully furnished. WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required.

Private Room in Share House – Yotsuya – Easy Walk to Aoyama, Omotesando, Harajuku

Location: Excellent location in upscale residential neighborhood, 10-min walk from Meiji Jingu and easy stroll to Aoyama, Omotesando and Harajuku. Supermarket, convenience stores, and restaurants nearby.

Private room for rent in Yotsuya. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥67,000 ($620)
  • Total cost to move in: ¥97,000
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: ¥30,000
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract, 2-week lease possible
  • Size: Private room in share house (shared kitchen, private shower stalls)
  • Floor: 6th-floor in 3-story building
  • Notes: WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required. Guests ok. Pay by credit card, cash, or bank transfer.

Private Room in Share House – Jujo – 6-min ride to Ikebukuro – 12-min ride to Shinjuku

Location: 5-min walk from Jujo Station on the JR Saikyo line. 6-min ride to Ikebukuro, 12-min to Shinjuku, 17-min to Shibuya. Famous shoutengai (shopping street) near the station.

Private room for rent in a share house near Jujo Station on the JR Saikyo line. Convenient for short commute to Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, and Shibuya. Please click on the photo for the full listing, more photos, and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total cost to move in: ¥57,000
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: ¥30,000
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: Minimum 3-month stay
  • Size: Private room in share house (shared kitchen, private shower stalls)
  • Floor: 2nd-floor in 2-story building
  • Notes: Ok to apply from overseas. WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required. Common area washing machine.

