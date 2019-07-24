This article is the first in our new series on Tokyo Short Stay Apartments that won’t cost you an arm and a leg…because it’s not cool to pay more than you have to when you have way more important things to spend your money on…like getting your life started in Tokyo.
First, a few tips on finding short-stay apartments:
- Be aware of move-in costs. These costs may include: key money, a deposit, agency fee, guarantor fee, and lock exchange fee.
- Does the monthly rent include utilities and WiFi?
- Is there a washing machine in the apartment? Some buildings have coin-operated washing machines on the first floor. If not, is there a coin laundry near the property?
- What’s in the neighborhood? How close is the nearest conbini, supermarket, etc? How far is the property from the station?
- If you are considering a share house, what are the the house rules? For example, can you have guests? Is there a curfew?
Furnished Studio Apartment in Meguro – Utilities & Internet Included
Location: Excellent central location. 8-min walk from Meguro Station on the Yamanote line, 2-stops direct to Shibuya, 5-stops direct to Shinjuku.
- Total Monthly Cost: ¥90,000 ($832)
- Total cost to move in: ¥90,000
- Key Money: None
- Deposit: None
- Agency Fee: none
- Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract
- Size: 1R studio, 17.82 m² (183-sqft)
- Floor: 1st-floor in 3-story building
- Notes: Fully furnished, recently renovated apartment. WiFi included. No guarantor required.
Furnished Apartment in Arakawa Ward – 17-min to Ueno, Utilities & WiFi included
Location: 1-min walk from from Akado Shogakko Mae Station on the Nippori-Toneri liner, 17-min ride to Akihabara and Ueno
- Total Monthly Cost: ¥89,000 ($822)
- Total cost to move in: ¥119,000
- Key Money: None
- Deposit: ¥30,000 (refundable)
- Agency Fee: None
- Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract, 2-week lease possible
- Size: 1R studio, 16.70 m² (172-sqft)
- Floor: 2nd-floor in 9-story building
- Notes: Fully furnished. WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required. Guests ok. Pay by credit card, cash, or bank transfer.
Furnished Apartment in Adachi Ward – 15-min direct to Ueno – Utilities & WiFi included
Location: 8-min walk from Gotanno Station on the Tobu Isesaki line, 15-min direct ride to Ueno
- Total Monthly Cost: ¥80,000 ($740)
- Total cost to move in: ¥79,000
- Key Money: None
- Deposit: None
- Agency Fee: None
- Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract, 2-week lease possible
- Size: 1K studio, 16.02 m² (172-sqft)
- Floor: 1st-floor in 3-story building
- Notes: Brand newish (2018) building. Fully furnished. WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required.
Private Room in Share House – Yotsuya – Easy Walk to Aoyama, Omotesando, Harajuku
Location: Excellent location in upscale residential neighborhood, 10-min walk from Meiji Jingu and easy stroll to Aoyama, Omotesando and Harajuku. Supermarket, convenience stores, and restaurants nearby.
- Total Monthly Cost: ¥67,000 ($620)
- Total cost to move in: ¥97,000
- Key Money: None
- Deposit: ¥30,000
- Agency Fee: None
- Lease Period: 1-month fixed-term contract, 2-week lease possible
- Size: Private room in share house (shared kitchen, private shower stalls)
- Floor: 6th-floor in 3-story building
- Notes: WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required. Guests ok. Pay by credit card, cash, or bank transfer.
Private Room in Share House – Jujo – 6-min ride to Ikebukuro – 12-min ride to Shinjuku
Location: 5-min walk from Jujo Station on the JR Saikyo line. 6-min ride to Ikebukuro, 12-min to Shinjuku, 17-min to Shibuya. Famous shoutengai (shopping street) near the station.
- Total cost to move in: ¥57,000
- Key Money: None
- Deposit: ¥30,000
- Agency Fee: None
- Lease Period: Minimum 3-month stay
- Size: Private room in share house (shared kitchen, private shower stalls)
- Floor: 2nd-floor in 2-story building
- Notes: Ok to apply from overseas. WiFi included. Utilities included. No guarantor required. Common area washing machine.
