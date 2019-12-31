Top 20 Places to Live in Tokyo: 2019 Ranking of Most Popular Searches – Part 2

In this post, we present the Top 9 most popular places to live in Tokyo, based on rental properties and stations people searched for and viewed on Real Estate Japan in 2019. All of us at Real Estate Japan are sincerely grateful to each and every person who used our site this year to find your home in this amazing metropolis! Now, let’s take a look at the 2019 rankings.

The Lowdown: Naka Meguro is one of the most popular residential areas in central Tokyo, for both Japanese and foreigners. It offfers a relaxed atmosphere in a central location, an abundance of green space, cherry blossoms along the Meguro River, designer boutiques, and artistic character.

Trainline(s): JR Yamanote, Tokyo Metro Namboku, Toei Mita, Tokyu Meguro

Access: From Meguro Station on the Yamanote line:

— 12 minute direct ride to Shinjuku

— 5 minute direct ride to Shibuya

— 18 minute direct ride to Tokyo

Ward: Meguro Ward, Shinagawa Ward

For a detailed guide to living in Meguro, including average rent, please see the Meguro Area Guide.

The Lowdown: Nishi Shinjuku Go-Chome is a station on the Toei Oedo metro line in Nishi (West) Shinjuku. It is centrally located just west of Shinjuku Chuo (Central) Park and the Nishi Shinjuku skyscraper district. It’s also just one stop from Shinjuku Station.

There are many language schools in the vicinity of Shinjuku Station, and it is an easy commute to a number of nearby schools from Nishi Shinjuku Go-Chome. For example, the JCLI Japanese Language School is 14-min away by bus or 21-min on foot (about 1.7-km).

Trainline(s): Toei Oedo line

Access:

— 4-minute direct ride to Shinjuku (Toei Oedo line)

— 16-minute to Shibuya (1 transfer)

— 13-minute direct to Roppongi

Ward: Shinjuku Ward

For a local resident’s perspective on this neighborhood, please see: Nishi Shinjuku Go-Chome: Where I Live in Tokyo

The Lowdown: Hiroo is a wealthy neighborhood in Shibuya Ward, home to many international embassies. This gives it a unique international twist that is quite special, even considering Tokyo’s other globally-minded areas like Roppongi and Ebisu. Ex-pat families rate the neighborhood high for its many international schools and English-friendly shops and services.

Trainline(s): Tokyo Metro Hibiya

Access: From Hiroo Station:

— 3-minute direct ride to Roppongi

— 3- minute direct ride to Ebisu

— 20-min ride to Shinjuku (1 transfer)

Ward: Shibuya Ward

For a detailed guide to living in Hiroo, including average rent, please see the Hiroo Area Guide.

The Lowdown: Roppongi is well-known as Tokyo’s foreigner nightlife district, but major re-development projects, including Izumi Garden Tower, Roppongi Hills and Tokyo MidTown, have transformed it into an upmarket office, residential and cultural center. It’s no longer just a night time destination. Roppongi is now considered one of Tokyo’s most popular expat residential neighborhoods, offering convenient work, play, and English-friendly amenities.

Trainline(s): Tokyo Metro Hibiya, Toei Oedo lines

Access:

— 1-minute direct ride to Azabu Juban

— 1-minute direct ride to Naka Meguro

— 13-minute direct ride to Shibuya (1 transfer)

Ward: Minato Ward

For a detailed guide to living in Roppongi, including average rent, please see the Roppongi Area Guide.

The Lowdown: Home to numerous embassies, excellent public and international schools, quiet narrow streets, expat-dense, international influences vie with Edo-period appeal. Popular with ex-pats and cosmopolitan Japanese alike, this family-friendly neighborhood boasts top-class amenities.

Trainline(s): Tokyo Metro Namboku, Toei Oedo

Access:

— From Azabu Juban on the Toei Oedo Subway Line: 2-min direct to Roppongi, 12-min direct ride to Shinjuku, 17-min ride to Shibuya with one transfer

— From Azabu Juban on the Tokyo Metro Namboku lines: 17-min indirect ride to Tokyo with one transfer

Ward: Minato Ward

For a detailed guide to living in Azabu Juban, including average rent, please see the Azabu Juban Area Guide.

The Lowdown: A foodie’s paradise, Ebisu is famous for its wide range of dining options and the beautiful city-in-a-city of Yebisu Garden Place. Consistently ranked as one of Tokyo’s most desirable residential neighborhoods, Ebisu is a high-end but laid back area situated near Shibuya and very popular with ex-pat residents. Proximity to the headquarters of many global companies, nearby embassies and ease of livability are major draws.

Trainline(s): JR Yamanote, Saikyo, Shonan-Shinjuku, Tokyo Metro Hibiya

Access:

— 3-min direct to Shibuya

— 6-min direct to Roppongi

— 10-min direct to Shinjuku

Ward: Shibuya Ward

For a detailed guide to living in Ebisu, including average rent, please see the Ebisu Area Guide.

The Lowdown: Ikebukuro is a major entertainment/shopping district anchoring northwestern Tokyo, one of the city’s main transportation hubs and the second busiest train station in the world. Sunshine City is Ikebukuro’s city-in-a-city, a vertical shopping, dining, and entertainment destination complete with its own aquarium and planetarium. This chic-modern appeal is delicately balanced with Ikebukuro’s rich cultural history, making for a lively and energetic area with plenty to see and do.

Trainline(s): Numerous (Please see the Ikebukuro Area Guide for details)

Access:

— 9-minute direct ride to Shinjuku

— 15-minute direct ride to Shibuya

— 16-minute direct ride to Tokyo

Ward: Toshima Ward

For a detailed guide to living in Ikebukuro, including average rent, please see the Ikebukuro Area Guide.

The Lowdown: Shibuya is everything to everyone. Every little neighborhood around the station has its own vibe. It runs the gamut from low cost single-room micro-apartments to massive, luxurious seven-bedroom manors. Street food to Michelin-starred gourmet dining. Back alley smoking areas to young, fashionable vape cafes. Mass market department stores to one-of-a-kind designer boutiques. It’s every aspect of Tokyo life distilled into one location.

Trainline(s): Numerous (Please see the Shibuya Area Guide for details)

Access:

— 7-minute direct ride to Shinjuku

— 12-minute direct ride to Roppongi (1 transfer)

— 6-minute direct ride to Meguro

Ward: Shibuya Ward

For a detailed guide to living in Shibuya, including average rent, please see the Shibuya Area Guide.

