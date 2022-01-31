Top 5 No key money, No deposit, No agency fee apartments to Rent in Tokyo Now

High move-in costs can make it hard to move into a better apartment or to a location you want to live. On average, move-in costs in Tokyo can add up to between five and seven months’ rent. So one of the best ways to save money on housing is to look for apartments that don’t charge key money, deposit or agency fees.

In this post, we culled through the listings to find some of the best apartments available now to rent in Tokyo. All of the recommended properties are no key money, no deposit, and no agency fee properties. In addition, some of these properties also include utilities and WiFi in the monthly rent and/or are running special campaigns for one month’s free rent.

Total monthly cost for a private furnished room in one of our selected share houses is only ¥40,000 ($347 USD), so you can also minimize your monthly running costs!

Scroll down to see if any of these places could be your new home in Tokyo!

Serviced apartment for rent near Sangubashi Station — 15-min walk to Shinjuku — ¥90,000/month

Total monthly cost: ¥90,000 ($781 USD)

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥118,500 ($1,028 USD)

Notes:

Can be leased from 14-days to 3 months

Room sharing (up to two people) ok

Utilities (water, gas, electricity) included in rent

WiFi included in rent

Equipped with full kitchen, washing machine, two beds, tables & chairs

Very convenient location: 6-mim walk to Sangubashi Station, 15-min walk to Shinjuku, 15-min walk to Meiji Jingu, 19-min walk to Yoyogi Park

For more information, please click here: Serviced apartment for rent in Sangubashi

Private room for rent in share house – ¥64,000/month- First month’s rent free – Near Heiwajima Station

Total monthly cost: ¥64,000 ($555 USD)

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥64,000 ($555 USD)

Notes:

Campaign on now: Zero move-in costs and first month’s rent free!

Two English-speaking house managers

Utilities included in rent

Very convenient location on the Keikyu Main line, 5-min walk from Heiwajima Station, 7-min direct ride to Shinagawa Station

Great option for short-term rental

Furnished room for rent in share house — ¥40,000/month, first month’s rent free!

Total monthly cost: ¥40,000 ($347 USD)

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥86,300 ($747 USD)

Notes:

12-min walk to Chikatetsu Akatsuka Station on the Fukutoshin line, 14-min direct ride to Ikebukuro

All utilities included

WiFi included

First month’s rent free!

Great option for short-term rental

Please see the details here!

Furnished 1K apartment for rent – ¥79,550/month – Near Magome Station on the Toei Asakusa line

Total monthly cost: ¥79,550 ($690 USD)

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥193,600 ($1,678 USD)

Notes:

The agent is currently running a free rent campaign! Please inquire here for the details.

8-min walk from Magone Station on the Toei Asakusa line. About a 15-min ride (with one transfer) to Shinagawa, about 10-min direct commute to Takanawadai Station.

Furnished apartment for rent in Shinagawa Ward – 5-min direct ride to Meguro – ¥88,550/month

Total monthly cost: ¥88,550 ($767 USD)

Total estimated move-in cost: ¥101,680 ($880 USD)

Notes:

Room sharing (up to 2 people) ok!

Furnished with kitchenette, washing machine, bed, desk, TV, closet

Internet available for small additional fee

Near Hoshi University, Musashi Koyama shopping street

Please click here to see the full listing.

Lead image: Furnished private room for rent in share house, Image: Miyoshi Real Estate Co.,Ltd.