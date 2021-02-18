Top 5 Places Where Foreigners are Renting Apartments in Tokyo: January 2021 Edition

In this post, we present the Top 5 most popular stations for people searching for properties to rent on realestate.co.jp in January 2021. The ranking below is based on an analysis of property listings in the Tokyo 23 Wards that people viewed and inquired about.

Coming in at number one this month among people looking for For Rent properties is the Kamata neighborhood!

Why Kamata?

Kamata is a lively neighborhood located in Ota Ward, just west of Haneda Airport. Keikyu-Kamata Station, one of the two major stations in Kamata, directly connects to the airport, which gives residents very convenient access to both domestic and international flights. Kamata is also located just about halfway between Tokyo and Yokohama, making it perfect for people who want to be located between the two, for work, school, or family obligations.

The three main train lines serving Kamata are JR Keihin-Tohoku, Keikyu Main line, and Tokyu lines. The Keikyu Main line has a reputation for being crowded during rush hours and there’s a good reason this: Kamata is a very convenient place to live if you want to commute to central Tokyo locations in a reasonable amount of time.

Accessibility

Transportation to… Line Time Shinjuku Keihin-Tohoku (Shinagawa), transfer to Yamanote 33 min Shibuya Keihin-Tohoku (Shinagawa), transfer to Yamanote 26 min Jiyugaoka Tamagawa (Tamagawa), transfer to Toyoko 22 min Tokyo Keihin-Tohoku, direct 24 min Shinagawa Keihin-Tohoku, direct 10 min Roppongi Keihin-Tohoku (Hamamatsucho), transfer to Oedo via Daimon Station 32 min Yokohama, Kanagawa Keihin-Tohoku, direct 18 min

Livability

There is a high density of izakayas and pachinko parlors near the station, but overall, Kamata is a safe and very livable neighborhood with plentiful shopping, dining, and family-friendly parks and many rental options, from single-family homes to huge apartment complexes. Recent redevelopment projects in the area have given the station a modern look: in 2008 the station was renovated and the Gran Duo shopping mall was opened, and in 2014 renovations were completed on the Tokyu Plaza shopping mall.

Coming in at number two this month among people looking for For Rent properties is Jiyugaoka.

Why Jiyugaoka?

Jiyugaoka is a trendy, sophisticated neighborhood in Meguro Ward, where you can find more stylish bakeries and sweets shops than you could ever imagine. Located near the southern end of Meguro Ward, closer to Setagaya Ward, Jiyugaoka occupies space that makes it very accessible to downtown Tokyo. Connected to public transportation via the Tokyu Toyoko and Tokyu Oimachi Lines, it’s possible to get to Shibuya, Yokohama, and Futako-Tamagawa directly from this station. The calm residential streets are very popular with those seeking a quieter yet stylish side of Tokyo.

Why Akasaka?

Akasaka is one of Tokyo’s most central upscale commercial and residential districts. Located in North Minato ward, this area is known for its expansive shopping, office, and entertainment complexes, like Tokyo MidTown and Ark Hills, but beautiful green spaces, including Hinokicho Park and Hikawa Shrine bring the neighborhood full circle as a highly desirable residential area.

In 4th place this month (up one from the December 2020 ranking), is Roppongi (more specifically, the Itchome neighborhood of Roppongi!).

Roppongi is a unique mix of down-market (at night) and up-market (in the daytime), where locals and foreigners go to party after hours. It is also home to Tokyo’s most luxurious urban re-development projects (including Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown), some of the city’s most expensive residential real estate, and a global business district.

Many international companies have offices in the area: Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs, Google, and SAS Institute, among others. This results in Roppongi’s population being quite global compared to other parts of Tokyo. Expat and international families tend to rate Roppongi rather highly in terms of livability due to the abundance of establishments offering English services.

Even though there are many upscale neighborhoods in Minato Ward, including Minami Azabu, Hiroo, and Roppongi, the neighborhood of Shirokane stands out above the rest for its unique charm of incorporating green space with luxurious residential living. There is a serious old money side to Shirokane mixed with influence from the worlds of entertainment and politics. Still, the living here is upscale and subdued, with many designer boutiques and trendy cafes along Meguro-dori and tree-lined Platinum-dori.

