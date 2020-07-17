Top 5 Reasons to Stay in a “One Bag” Tokyo Short-Term Apartment

When you’re in between things (jobs, school, a relationship…countries), it can be really hard to make a long-term commitment to anything else.

Hopefully, the least of your worries is a place where you can relax and recharge. However, this is easier said than done when you’re in a foreign country and still trying to figure out your next step. In Japan the standard rental lease is a two-year commitment. That’s is a big leap to take, both financially and psychologically.

This is where short-term housing options can really help. In general, you have three main choices with respect to short-term rentals in Japan. Guest houses, also called share houses, tend to be the least expensive option. The downside is that you will have to share common areas (including the kitchen and bathroom) with other residents. On the high-end are serviced apartments, which cater to international business people and other travelers who want the privacy of an apartment, combined with the concierge and housekeeping services of a hotel.

In between are furnished short-term apartments. They offer you the comfort of a private apartment along with the flexibility of a short commitment, usually a one-month lease. Short-term apartments are the perfect in-between choice. You’ll have your own space, without having to plunk down a lot of cash upfront for move-in costs, furniture and appliances.

Our partners at S-fit Stay, a bilingual real estate agency based in Roppongi, have put together a series of properties, which they’ve dubbed One Bag properties. These apartments may very well be the perfect in-between choice, if you’re not yet ready to make a long-term commitment.

What exactly is a “One Bag” apartment?

S-Fit Stay‘s One Bag apartments are properties that take all the hassle out of moving to Japan or moving between places in Japan. The idea is that all you need is one bag (or backpack or suitcase!) to move-in. Everything else is already taken of. Here are the Top 5 reasons to consider these short-term stay apartments:

Pay for everything with a credit card

No guarantor required

No deposit

Convenient locations

Furniture, appliances, and WiFi included

1K Apartment in Ota Ward – Easy access to major stations in Tokyo and Kanagawa – 40-min to Haneda Airport

Year built: 2019

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes

Included furniture: 1 bed, TV, air conditioner (cool/heat), hair dryer, electric kettle, fridge, microwave, washing machine

Closest station: 7 min to Ikegami Station (Tokyu Ikegami Line)

to Ikegami Station (Tokyu Ikegami Line) Other features: Balcony, no deposit, credit card payment accepted, near Tama River

Ota Ward is located just south of major business districts in Tokyo (Shinagawa, Shimbashi, etc.) and is also where you’ll find Haneda Airport. This means it can be very simple to go from arriving at Haneda Airport to finding your new apartment in Tokyo. This specific apartment is located 7 min from Ikegami Station, which means it will take roughly 40 minutes to get to Haneda Airport.

This recently built apartment building (built in 2019) features new and modern appliances for a cozy living environment. From Ikegami Station it’s a 5 minute train ride to Kamata Station, where you can transfer lines to head north to Shinagawa (9 min) and Tokyo Station (22 min).

Around the apartment you can find convenience stores, supermarkets, drug stores, and restaurants which will provide a good mix of daily necessities nearby. And heading into Kamata you can then access Tokyu Plaza and Granduo Kamata shopping malls in addition to a Don Quijote (discount goods store, famous for its comically packed aisles of a wide variety of goods) and Aplico concert hall.

Year built: 2019

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes

Included furniture: 1 bed, TV, air conditioner (cool/heat), hair dryer, electric kettle, fridge, microwave, washing machine

Closest station: 6 min to Honjo Azumabashi Station (Asakusa subway line), 9 min to Asakusa Station (Asakusa subway line, Ginza subway line, Tobu Skytree Line)

to Honjo Azumabashi Station (Asakusa subway line), to Asakusa Station (Asakusa subway line, Ginza subway line, Tobu Skytree Line) Other features: Balcony, no deposit, credit card payment accepted, near Sumida River

This apartment is located just slightly closer to downtown Tokyo compared to the first apartment in this article, which can prove to be a very convenient feature if your work or school is more centrally located in Tokyo. Located along the Sumida River, this is also a great choice for those who enjoy taking leisurely walks to explore their surroundings! There are pedestrian paths along the Sumida River which make for very calm walking/jogging paths.

This apartment building was also built in 2019, so you can enjoy a very clean, modern, and comfortable home. Not having to worry about moving/purchasing appliances in Japanese is a pretty nice bonus for those coming to Japan for the first time. It really is as simple as bringing just you and your luggage to start your life in Tokyo in one of the furnished apartments.

The above apartment is 9 min to Asakusa Station. This is a hotspot destination in Tokyo since it is the home to the oldest temple in Tokyo: Sensoji Temple. The area around it has a traditional Tokyo vibe, and it is a common area to enjoy a relaxing walk while exploring the various sights (and tastes). Plenty of local restaurants and shops nearby for a livable neighborhood.

On the flip side, this apartment is also within walking distance to Tokyo Skytree, the world’s tallest freestanding broadcasting tower. There is a shopping center at the base of this tower where you’ll find a variety of restaurants and shops as well. This duality of Tokyo sights (the traditional Asakusa and the modern Tokyo Skytree) gives those staying here a great chance to really explore the various facets of Tokyo living all from their doorstep!

Check out all the listings from our partner agent S-Fit Stay and feel free to send them an inquiry with any question you might have regarding renting one of their apartments!