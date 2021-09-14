What can you rent for $500 or less in metropolitan Tokyo?

In this installment of the “what can you rent” series, by popular request, we take a look at what you can rent at the very economical price point of $500 USD (about ¥55,000) or less a month in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The average rent in the 23 Wards of Tokyo varies widely, depending on the location of the apartment and layout, among many other factors.

Here is a breakdown of average rent in the Tokyo 23 as a whole, by room layout:

1R: ¥71,583 ($652 USD)

1K: ¥81,217 ($739 USD)

1LDK: ¥120,974 ($1,101 USD)

2LDK: ¥181,996 ($1,657 USD)

3LDK: ¥266,352 ($2,425 USD)

4LDK: ¥456,886 ($4,159 USD)

If you look outside the city of Tokyo, however, you will find that there are many properties available below the Tokyo city-center averages. In today’s article, we feature three properties in three neighborhoods that are worth considering if you are looking for affordable and very livable alternatives to living in the city of Tokyo itself.

Now let’s take a look at the featured properties!

1R Apartment in Saitama Shintoshin — ¥38,000 ($347 USD)/month, no deposit, no key money

Total Monthly Cost: ¥38,000 ($347 USD)/month

Total estimated move-in costs: ¥127,800 ($1,167 USD)/month

No deposit, no key money

Property highlights

Neighborhood highlights

This very economical 1R apartment is located about a 7-min walk from Kita Yono Station on the JR Saikyo line and 14-minute walk from Saitama Shintoshin Station on the JR Keihin-Tohoku line.

Saitama Shintoshin is a mega-complex consisting of a shopping center (Cocoon City), restaurants, the MOVIX movie theater, supermarket (Ito Yokado), and entertainment venues all conveniently linked to Saitama Shintoshin Station, a stop on the JR Keihin-Tohoku and Takasaki lines. This is a very family-friendly neighborhood, with many family-oriented restaurants and play areas for kids.

It is about a 25-minute direct ride from Ueno Station to Saitama Shintoshin on the JR Takasaki line, but the plethora of name-brand boutiques, electronic stores, and restaurants means that you don’t have to leave the neighborhood for the big-city shopping experience. There are also a number of language schools and cram schools nearby.

Saitama Super Area, one of the largest indoor arenas in the world, is a short walk away. The arena hosts a variety of concerts but is most known for as a venue for pro-wrestling and MMA tournaments.

Kita Yono Station on the JR Saikyo line is a smaller station but is still very urban and is conveniently linked to Saitama Shintoshin by an elevated pedestrian walkway.

This is a convenient station for commuting to Omiya (3-min direct ride) and even all across the way to Ikebukuro (about a 30-min direct on the JR Saikyo line).

This property would also be a great option for people studying at the Yono Gakuin Japanese Language School, which is located just a few blocks north of the central Saitama Shintoshin area.

1R Apartment for Rent in Tsudanuma, Funabashi-shi, Chiba – ¥35,446 ($323 USD)/month, no deposit, no key money

Total Monthly Cost: ¥35,446 ($323 USD)/month

Total estimated move-in costs: ¥88,246 ($805 USD)/month

No deposit, no key money

This is a GaijinPot Housing Service property, which means that all English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan!

★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

Property highlights

Location and neighborhood highlights

Location: 2 min. walk to the nearest bus stop, then 15 min. by bus to Tsudanuma Station JR Chūō-Sōbu Line

The Tsudanuma neighborhood is a great option for those looking for an economical alternative to living right by Funabashi Station. Tsudanuma Station, located on the JR Chuo Sobu line is a 4-minute direct ride to Funabashi. It is also just two stops in the other direction to Makuhari.

Tsudanuma is a very convenient transportation hub because it also includes the Keisei-Tsudanuma Station (Keisei Main line and Shin-Keisei line) and Shin-Tsudanuma Station (Shin-Keisei line). Keisei-Tsudanuma Station gives you direct access to Keisei-Ueno Station (55-min direct ride) and Narita Airport (about a 47-min direct ride).

The neighborhood itself has plentiful shopping and dining, including a large AEON mall and PARCO mall. In addition to these mega-chains there are also the Mina and Morisia shopping malls near the station. For your supermarket needs, there is the requisite Ito Yokado, as well as a Tower Record and a large sporting goods store. The Chiba Institute of Technology also has a large campus near the station.

1K Apartment in Kawasaki – ¥50,000 ($456 USD)/month, no deposit, no key money

Total Monthly Cost: ¥50,000 ($456 USD)/month

Total estimated move-in costs: ¥164,500 ($1,500 USD)/month

No deposit, no key money

Property highlights

Location and neighborhood highlights

This apartment is located about a 10-minute walk from Saginuma Station on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi line in Kawasaki.

The Tokyu Den-en-toshi line is one of the main lines that connects Kanagawa prefecture to Tokyo, and more specifically Shibuya! If you want to live in the suburbs and have easy access to the city center, this would be one of our top picks in terms of train lines.

Saginuma Station is a smaller station on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi but there are all the usual conveniences nearby, including a shopping mall (the Fullel Saginuma).

Just a 19-minute walk from the apartment will bring you to a larger station, also on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi line, Tama Plaza Station. Tama Plaza has more shopping options, including the Tokyu Tama Plaza shopping center. It is also the closest station to the Tama Plaza campus of Kokugakuin University.

