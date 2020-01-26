What can you rent for $700 in Tokyo? With No Key Money, Agency Fee or Deposit

In this installment of the “what can you rent” series, we focus on Tokyo, including short-term options available now for $700 (¥75,000) a month or less. No one likes to pay high move-in costs, so the examples below all feature apartments that don’t charge key money, a deposit, and agency fees.

Let’s take a look at the featured listings!

Furnished Private Room in Share House in Hatsudai – One Stop from Shinjuku – Short-Term ok

Location: Excellent location, 9-min walk from Hatsudai Station on the Keio Line, one stop from Shinjuku. This is a very central neighborhood, with convenience stores and supermarket nearby. Perfect for both longer term business stays as well as the casual traveller looking for a centrally-located apartment near Shinjuku.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥75,000 ($690)/month – Negotiable

Size: 1R studio, 10-m² (108-sqft)

5th-floor in 10-story building Notes: Bright, clean furnished room with bed, desk, A/C. Well-equipped kitchen, shower stall, washing machine for communal use. Short-term stays are available. Rent negotiable.

1R Apartment in Koenji – Fun, artsy neighborhood – Room sharing, up to 2 people ok – 10-min direct to Shinjuku

Location: 10-min walk from Koenji Station on the JR Chuo line. Koenji is known for its laid back atmosphere, many mom-and-pop shops and cafes, and is considered one of the best places in all of Tokyo for independent live music. Popular with young singles and couples. Just a 10-min direct ride to Shinjuku.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥75,550 ($692)/month

Size: 1K studio, 16.3m² (175-sqft)

1st-floor in 2-story building Notes: Partially furnished room (bed, low table, TV), small kitchen, closet. Room sharing (up to 2 people) ok! Internet available for an additional ¥2,310 per month. Available from February 23, 2020. Inquire now to be the first in line for a room view!

1R Apartment in Nakano – Utilities and Internet Included – Short-Term ok!

Location: Great location, 8-min walk to Nakano Station on the JR Chuo Sobu, 6-min direct ride to Shinjuku!

Total Monthly Cost: ¥75,000 ($687)/month

Size: 1R studio, 13.75m² (148-sqft)

1st-floor in 5-story building Notes: This is a great value apartment in a great location. No guarantor required, utilities and internet included in rent.

1K Apartment near Funabori Station – Edogawa Ward – Convenient for commuting to Chiba

Location: Great location for those looking for a good-value apartment in eastern Tokyo, in Edogawa Ward. You will be a 12-min walk from Funabori Station on the Toei Shinjuku line, 4-stops direct to Motoyawata Station, a major interchange station in Chiba. Also a 20-min direct ride to downtown Tokyo (Jimbocho Station).

Total Monthly Cost: ¥74,550 ($682)/month

Size: 1K studio, 19.87m² (204-sqft)

1st-floor in 2-story building Notes: Available from January 31, 2020. Inquire now to be first in line for a room view!

1K Apartment near Kanamachi Station – No Guarantor Required!

Location: Great location for those looking for an apartment in northern Tokyo (Katsushika Ward), with convenient access to both Chiba and Tokyo. You will be a 9-min walk from Kanamachi Station on the JR Joban Line, 23-min ride to Ueno with one transfer.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥63,000 ($577)/month

2-year lease Size: 1K studio, 22.15 m² (237-sqft)

3rd-floor in 3-story building Notes: Available from January 26, 2020. Inquire now to be first in line for a room view!

Available from January 26, 2020. Inquire now to be first in line for a room view! This unit is offered through the GaijinPot Housing Service. All English-speaking applicants are welcome to apply. You can even apply from overseas, and have your place set up before you arrive in Japan!

★ No guarantor required

★ Bilingual support

★ No Japanese required

★ Utility set up assistance

★ Bilingual concierge service after move in

★ All payments via credit card and debit card (1-month security deposit is required for debit card payment)

Lead photo: By Scott Kouchi. Looking down Pal shopping arcade to the south of Koenji Station.