What can you rent in Chiba for $650 or less a month? With No Key Money, No Deposit and No Agency Fee

In this installment of the popular “what can you rent” series, we focus on Chiba, including short-term options available now for $650 (¥70,000) a month or much less. No one likes to pay high move-in costs, so the examples below all feature apartments that don’t charge key money, a deposit, and agency fees.

Let’s take a look at the featured listings!

Spacious Apartment Near Inage Station – No guarantor required, full English support, pay with a credit card

Location: Excellent location 3-min walk from Inage Station on the JR Chuo-Sobu line, 5-min direct commute to Chiba Station, 16-min direct to Funabashi Station. 13-min walk from Keisei Inage Station on the Keisei Chiba line.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥65,940 ($596)/month

¥65,940 ($596)/month Key Money: None

None Deposit: None

None Agency Fee: None

None Lease Period: Two-year lease

Two-year lease Size: 1K studio, 23.18-m² (247-sqft)

1K studio, 23.18-m² (247-sqft) Floor: 2nd-floor in 2-story building

2nd-floor in 2-story building Notes: Bright 2nd-floor room. Near an AEON supermarket, 7-Eleven, and hospital. This is a privileged and exclusive listing by K.K. Town Housing and handled by the GaijinPot Housing Service. With the Housing Service, you will get b ilingual support. Can pay for everything with a credit card . Don’t need a guarantor . And can apply from overseas! Click here to see the listing and to contact the Housing Service: Apartment for rent near Inage Station.

Furnished Apartment Near Shin Kemigawa Station – Utilities and WiFi Included!

Location: 11-min walk from Shin Kemigawa Station on the JR Chuo-Sobu line. Excellent location for commuting to Funabashi Station (13-min direct), Nishi Funabashi Station (16-min direct), Ichikawa Station (23-min direct), and eastern Tokyo hub stations, including Kinshicho Station (38-min direct). Perfect for anyone who needs or wants to be on the ultra-convenient JR Chuo-Sobu line.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥70,000 ($633)/month

¥70,000 ($633)/month Key Money: None

None Deposit: None

None Agency Fee: None

None Lease Period: Short-term ok

Size: 1K studio, 29.7-m² (319-sqft)

1K studio, 29.7-m² (319-sqft) Floor: 2nd-floor in 2-story building

2nd-floor in 2-story building Notes: Bright, clean furnished room with bed, low table, A/C. Well-equipped kitchen with counter, washing machine, vacuum cleaner. Short-term (one-month) contracts ok! No guarantor required.

Furnished Apartment Near Makuhari Station – Up to 2 Month’s Free Rent!

Location: 8-min walk from Makuhari Station on the JR Chuo-Sobu line. Excellent location for commuting on the JR Chuo-Sobu line in Chiba and eastern Tokyo, 11-min direct o Funabashi Station, 16-min direct to Nishi Funabashi Station, 10-min direct to Chiba Station. Also, 8-min walk from Keisei Makuhari Station on the Keisei Chiba line.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥69,550 ($629)/month

¥69,550 ($629)/month Key Money: None

None Deposit: None

None Agency Fee: None

None Lease Period: Two-year lease

Size: 1K studio, 19.87-m² (214-sqft)

1K studio, 19.87-m² (214-sqft) Floor: 1st-floor in 3-story building

1st-floor in 3-story building Notes: Bright, clean furnished room with lofted bed, table, chairs, kitchenette. WiFi available for additional fee of ¥2,310 per month. Room sharing (up to two people) possible. Agent speaks Japanese, English, and Spanish. Please inquire for details on the two-month’s free rent campaign!

Furnished Apartment Near Funabashi Station – Top floor…Bright, clean, fully furnished!

Location: Excellent location, 8-min walk from Funabashi Station on the JR Chuo-Sobu line, a major hub station on the JR Chuo-Sobu line. 29-min direct to Akihabara Station, 22-min direct to Chiba Station. Perfect for commuting to and in between Chiba and eastern Tokyo locations!

Total Monthly Cost: ¥69,040 ($624)/month

¥69,040 ($624)/month Key Money: None

None Deposit: None

None Agency Fee: None

None Lease Period: Two-year lease

Size: 1K studio, 19.87-m² (214-sqft)

1K studio, 19.87-m² (214-sqft) Floor: 1st-floor in 3-story building

1st-floor in 3-story building Notes: Bright, clean furnished room with lofted bed, table, chairs, kitchenette, A/C, washing machine. WiFi available for additional fee of ¥2,268 per month.

Spacious 2DK apartment near Kemigawa Hama Station – Rent $542 a Month!

Location: Excellent location, 13-min walk from Kemigawa Hama Station on the JR Keiyo line; 14-min walk from Inage Kaigan Station on the JR Keiyo line; and 17-min walk from Keisei Inage Station on the Keisei Chiba line. About a 20-min commute to Nishi Funabashi Station, with one transfer; 39-min direct to Tokyo Station.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥60,000 ($624)/month

¥60,000 ($624)/month Key Money: None

None Deposit: None

None Agency Fee: None

None Lease Period: Two-year lease

Size: 2DK apartment, 38.46-m² (413-sqft)

2DK apartment, 38.46-m² (413-sqft) Floor: 2nd-floor in 5-story building

2nd-floor in 5-story building Notes: Family-sized apartment in a great residential neighborhood, easy commute to major Chiba stations and slightly long (40-min) commute to Tokyo Station. Many supermarkets, public schools nearby.

Lead photo: iStock, helicopter view of Chiba City