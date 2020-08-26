What can you rent in Tokyo for ¥100,000 along the Chuo Line?

Welcome to this installment in our series on “what can you rent for” in popular price ranges.

Chuo Line

Today we’re looking at around the ¥100,000/month (approx. $910 USD) price range on the Chuo Line, one of the major commuter train lines in the greater Tokyo metropolitan area.

This convenient train line extends east-west, starting in Tokyo, heading through Shinjuku, and out west towards Kichijoji, Tachikawa, and Hachioji. There’s definitely a distinction between the neighborhoods in the Tokyo suburbs out west compared to those in the 23 wards of Tokyo: generally the suburbs offer more green space and less crowded streets. And if you can find an apartment close to a station on the Chuo Line you’ll enjoy quick transportation into downtown Tokyo when you need it.

At ¥100,000/month you’re going to be looking at a lot of 1K apartments and some 1LDK apartments as well. In general, this price range provides flexibility in terms of building age, distance to nearest station, and other apartment features. Our lineup for this selection should help show a diverse set of apartments available in Tokyo! If you’re interested in a particular apartment, click on the title or photos to get to the listing.

Price: ¥107,000/month

Year built: 1995

Size: 30.0 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 8 min to Kichijoji Station (Chuo Line, Chuo-Sobu Line, Keio Inokashira Line)

Other features: 2-story, skylight

Price: ¥101,000/month

Year built: 2018

Size: 27.84 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (4th)

Closest station: 6 min to Kokubunji Station (Chuo Line, Seibu Kokubunji Line, Seibu Tamako Line)

Other features: Top floor, no deposit, corner unit, balcony

Price: ¥105,000/month

Year built: 2007

Size: 33.32 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 4 min to Ogikubo Station (Chuo Line, Chuo-Sobu Line, Marunouchi subway line)

Other features: Corner unit, balcony

Price: ¥95,000/month

Year built: 1983

Size: 40.00 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: No

Closest station: 16 min to Koenji Station (Chuo Line, Chuo-Sobu Line)

Other features: Corner unit, yard area, bay window

Price: ¥90,000/month

Year built: 2008

Size: 19.66 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (4th)

Closest station: 3 min to Koenji Station (Chuo Line, Chuo-Sobu Line)

Other features: Corner unit, balcony

Price: ¥106,150/month

Year built: 1994

Size: 38.00 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd )

Closest station: 9 min to Higashikoganei Station (Chuo Line)

Other features: Sun corner, balcony, three-burner range