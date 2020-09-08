What can you rent in Tokyo for ¥100,000 within 30 minutes of Shibuya Station?

Welcome to this installment in our series on “what can you rent for” in popular price ranges.

In today’s article we are going to explore options close to Shibuya Station. Since Shibuya is such a well-connected station and one of Tokyo’s major hubs, the list of stations that can be considered “commutable” to it is quite extensive. There’s a wide variety of apartments in all layouts that you can select if your commute length is around the 50 – 60 min range. However, a commute of this length can really start to eat away at one’s mental wellbeing.

Today, we’re focusing on apartments within a 30-minute commute to give you an idea of what’s possible for getting to Shibuya Station without feeling like a complete slog.

In general, in the 100,000 yen monthly price range apartments you’ll be looking at 1K apartments. Depending on factors like year built and distance from station, you might be able to find 1LDK apartments in this range as well.

Keep in mind that the stations adjacent to the ones in this article would also be good jumping-off points for your Tokyo apartment hunt.

Area (Station) Average rent for 1R/1K Average rent for 1LDK Commute time to Shibuya Shibuya ¥145,600 ¥260,400 Yoga ¥87,500 ¥149,600 12 min – direct Kugayama ¥69,500 ¥107,600 18 min – direct Senkawa ¥73,300 ¥121,900 20 min – direct Chitose-Funabashi ¥76,500 ¥131,000 22 min – 1 transfer Kiyosumi-shirakawa ¥97,900 ¥120,900 25 min – direct

Yoga is located along the Tokyu Denentoshi line and provides a very quick and easy route into downtown Shibuya. However, this convenience is offset by the typically higher monthly cost compared to apartments closer to the 30 min commute time. You’ll find major chain stores (including a Kojima Denki and BIC Camera), grocery stores (including OK Store Yoga and FUJI Yoga) and drug stores around the station making it very convenient for when you have to pick up daily necessities. There is also a rather large park, Kinuta Park, in Yoga which is well-known for its cherry blossoms and is popular year-round for baseball, soccer, and cycling.

Price: ¥96,005/month – NO DEPOSIT

Year built: 2014

Size: 27.29 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 11 min to Yoga Station (Tokyu Denentoshi line)

Closest major hub: 2 min to Futako-tamagawa Station ; 12 min to Shibuya Station

Browse more listings near Yoga Station

Kugayama is a residential neighborhood nestled between Kichijoji and Shibuya. Having access to these two great hubs of entertainment, dining, and shopping is a real bonus. Speaking of just the area around Kugayama Station, there is a SUMMIT supermarket that is open until 1AM, a DAISO 100-yen store, and a handful of restaurants. The Kanda River and Kugayama Central Green Space add some nice scenery nearby, and if you’re looking for even more open space, Inokashira Park is just a 5 min train ride away.

Price: ¥87,550/month – NO DEPOSIT/NO KEY MONEY

Year built: 2018

Size: 25.70 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 8 min to Kugayama Station (Keio Inokashira line)

Closest major hub: 5 min to Kichijoji Station ; 18 min to Shibuya Station

Browse more listings near Kugayama Station

At just 4 min to the major hub of Ikebukuro Station, the Senkawa neighborhood offers a good balance between a calm neighborhood and nearby city excitement. This neighborhood would give residents the option of stopping through Ikebukuro on the way home to do any shopping or to grab a bite to eat. The nearby LIFE supermarket is open until midnight as well for any late night cravings.

Price: ¥93,000/month

Year built: 2016

Size: 25.58 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 9 min to Senkawa Station (Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin line, Tokyo Metro Yurakucho line)

Closest major hub: 4 min to Ikebukuro Station ; 20 min to Shibuya Station

Browse more listings near Senkawa Station

The area around Chitose-Funabashi Station is definitely on the residential, calmer side of the Tokyo neighborhood spectrum. Of all the apartments/neighborhoods featured in this article, this is the only one requiring a transfer to get to Shibuya Station. There is a silver lining to this: the particular transfer station in question is the popular Shimokitazawa Station on the Keio Inokashira Line. Depending on how you look at it, this gives residents near Chitose-Funabashi the option of stopping by the trendy Shimokitazawa neighborhood whenever, while also enjoying the calmer streets and lower monthly rent around Chitose-Funabashi.

Price: ¥94,733/month – NO KEY MONEY + GaijinPot Housing Service

Year built: 2017

Size: 32.67 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (3rd)

Closest station: 8 min to Chitose-Funabashi Station (Odakyu line)

Closest major hub: 22 min to Shibuya Station – 1 transfer

Browse more listings near Chitose-Funabashi Station

Although the other neighborhoods/apartments in the list lie west of Shibuya, Kiyosumi-shirakawa is a charming option for those who would rather be located in eastern Tokyo. This opens up options for quickly getting around business districts near Tokyo Station. On top of that, there are two lines available at this station, offering even more convenience in terms of transportation access. From Kiyosumi-shirakawa Station it’s a short walk to the open green space of Kiyosumi Park, and the Sumida River is also not too far away.

Price: ¥97,000/month – NO DEPOSIT

Year built: 2013

Size: 23.23 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 7 min to Kiyosumi-shirakawa Station (Tokyo Metro Hanzomon line, Toei Oedo line)

Closest major hub: 7 min to Otemachi Station ; 21 min to Roppongi Station ; 25 min to Shibuya Station

Browse more listings near Kiyosumi-shirakawa Station

The GaijinPot Housing Service partners with Japanese real estate agencies and property management companies who want to lease their properties to foreigners, but don’t have the language skills or knowledge to do so. The bilingual team bridges the gap and allows these companies to reach new potential tenants, and foreigners to have access to more options.

Bilingual support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required. Apply from overseas and have your place set up before you arrive. This service makes it easy to rent your home in Japan! Check out more information in this FAQ written by the GaijinPot Housing Service team!

