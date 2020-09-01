What can you rent in Tokyo for ¥70,000 or Less in Nakano Ward?

Welcome to this installment in our series on “what can you rent for” in popular price ranges.

Nakano Ward

Tokyo’s Nakano Ward is found just west of Shinjuku Ward, offering residential neighborhoods with quick transportation into the city center of Shinjuku. Compared to downtown apartments, those in Nakano Ward tend to be in more residential neighborhoods where you can relax without feeling too cramped right in the middle of the busy city center. As such, this area can be a very appealing spot to start your Tokyo apartment hunt.

In today’s article, we’re going to take a look at apartments in the area around the ¥70,000/month price point.

Keep in mind that at the ¥70,000/month price point the majority of apartments will be in the 1R and 1K layout (for more info, check out our article on Japanese apartment layouts). This is a good starting range for those moving into their first apartment in Tokyo. The price of an apartment is dependent on a variety of factors, but in general, apartments in this range should provide a comfortable living environment for a single young professional.

Price: ¥70,000/month – NO DEPOSIT/NO KEY MONEY

Year built: 2016

Size: 15.00 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (3rd)

Closest station: 8 min to Nakano Station (Chuo Line, Chuo-Sobu Line, Tozai subway line)

to Nakano Station (Chuo Line, Chuo-Sobu Line, Tozai subway line) Closest major hub: 6 min to Shinjuku Station via Nakano Station Chuo Line

Price: ¥77,000/month

Year built: 2000

Size: 20.18 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (3rd)

Closest station: 4 min to Higashinakano Station (Chuo Line, Chuo-Sobu Line, Oedo subway line)

to Higashinakano Station (Chuo Line, Chuo-Sobu Line, Oedo subway line) Other features: Corner unit

Closest major hub: 5 min to Shinjuku Station via Higashinakano Station Chuo-Sobu Line

Price: ¥67,000/month – NO DEPOSIT/NO KEY MONEY

Year built: 1986

Size: 22.20 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: No

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 3 min to Saginomiya Station (Seibu Shinjuku Line)

to Saginomiya Station (Seibu Shinjuku Line) Closest major hub: 8 min to Takadanobaba Station via Saginomiya Station Seibu Shinjuku Line

Price: ¥65,000/month – NO KEY MONEY

Year built: 2011

Size: 11.04 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: No

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 1 min to Nakanoshinbashi Station (Marunouchi subway line)

to Nakanoshinbashi Station (Marunouchi subway line) Closest major hub: 7 min to Shinjuku Station via Nakanoshinbashi Station Marunouchi subway line

via Nakanoshinbashi Station Marunouchi subway line Other features: Lofted space

Price: ¥60,000/month – NO DEPOSIT/NO KEY MONEY + UTILITIES INCLUDED

Year built: 2019

Size: 16.78 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (2nd)

Closest station: 6 min to Nakanoshinbashi Station (Marunouchi subway line)

to Nakanoshinbashi Station (Marunouchi subway line) Closest major hub: 7 min to Shinjuku Station via Nakanoshinbashi Station Marunouchi subway line

via Nakanoshinbashi Station Marunouchi subway line Other features: Fully furnished (bed, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave, TV, desk), utilities included

Price: ¥70,330/month – NO DEPOSIT/NO KEY MONEY + UTILITIES INCLUDED

Year built: 1978

Size: 9.19 m²

Separate toilet/bathroom: Yes

2nd floor or higher: Yes (4th)

Closest station: 7 min to Nakanosakaue Station (Marunouchi subway line, Oedo subway line)

to Nakanosakaue Station (Marunouchi subway line, Oedo subway line) Closest major hub: 4 min to Shinjuku Station via Nakanosakaue Station Marunouchi subway line

via Nakanosakaue Station Marunouchi subway line Other features: Fully furnished, washer/dryer

Remember, these are just a few of the apartments listed on our website. Head over to our listings to find more apartments in Nakano Ward, or apartments near Nakano Station.

Lead photo: Looking toward Sun Mall shopping plaza across from Nakano Station – Kae Lu

If you’re considering the Nakano area and are looking for additional information about renting an apartment in Japan, take a look at our online seminar on “How to Rent an Apartment in Japan as a Foreigner” September 19, 2020 (Saturday) 12:10 PM – 1:10 PM JST. This is your chance to get information on the rental process, language/culture barriers facing foreign renters, and common frustrations from foreign renters. On top of that, the presentation will cover apartments in the Nakano area and what it would be like to live in this part of Tokyo! Head to the registration page (here) for details!

