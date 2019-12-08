What can you rent in Tokyo for $550 or Less a Month?

In this installment of the “what can you rent” series we feature apartments and share houses that you can rent for $550 (¥60,000) or much less.

If you are looking for a long-term apartment (with a 2-year lease term), you should be aware of the various initial move-in costs, which can add up to between three and six months’ rent. Short-term rentals (like share houses) have much lower move-in costs (usually equal to one or two months’ rent) and can be an inexpensive way to get your life started in Tokyo. The downside, of course, is that share houses offer much less privacy.

Below are hand-picked recommended properties (both long-term and short term Tokyo apartments) currently available or which will soon open up. The busy season for renting an apartment in Japan starts in January, so a good tip is to start your apartment search (and hopefully nail down a place!) in December.

Shared Room in Share House in Okubo – 3-min direct to Shinjuku Station

Location: Excellent location. 6-min walk from Okubo Station on the JR Chuo Line (Rapid), 1-stop (3-min direct) to Shinjuku Station.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥40,000 ($368 USD)

Key Money: None

Deposit: ¥10,000

Agency Fee: None

Guarantor Fee: None

Lease Period: 1-month

Size: Shared bunk-style room in share house

Year built: 2018

Floor: 3rd-floor in 3-story building

3rd-floor in 3-story building Notes: Available from February 1, 2019. Low move-in costs (¥50,000 to move in, pro-rated if you move in mid-month). Super convenient location. Please see the listing for details!

Private Room in Share House Near Itabashi Station – 1-min direct ride to Ikebukuro, 8-min direct to Shinjuku Station – Women Only

Total Monthly Cost: ¥50,000 ($461 USD)

Key Money: None

Deposit: ¥30,000

Agency Fee: None

Guarantor Fee (Required): None

Lease Period: Short-term stay ok!

Size: Private 5-sqm room in share house

Year built: 2007

Floor: 2nd-floor in 2-story building

2nd-floor in 2-story building Notes: Women only, low move-in costs (estimated ¥80,000 to move in, please inquire for exact amount). Private room has bed, A/C, shelf, lock on door. Common areas: WiFi, fully equipped kitchen, shower, toilet, washer and dryer.

Apartment For Rent Near Fujimidai Station – 30-minute ride to Shinjuku – No key money – No Deposit

Location: 10-min walk from Fujimidai Station on the Seibu Ikebukuro line in Nerima Ward. Excellent for commuting to Ikebukuro (14-min direct) and Shinjuku (30-min with one transfer).

Total Monthly Cost: ¥56,000 ($519 USD)

Key Money: None

Deposit: None

Agency Fee: ¥57,240

Guarantor Fee (Required): ¥28,000

Lease Period: 2-Year

Size: 1R studio apartment, 18.04 m² (194-sqft)

Year built: 2017

Floor: 1st-floor in 2-story building

1st-floor in 2-story building Notes: Available from January 6, 2020. You can inquire now to be the queue for a room view and to apply. This is a good value apartment for the location, size, and year built.

Apartment for Rent Near Minami Asagaya Station — 13-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station

Location: 12-min walk from Minami Asagaya Station on the Marunouchi line, 13-min direct ride to Shinjuku Station.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥54,950 ($506 USD)

Key Money: None

Deposit: None

Agency Fee: ¥43,200

Guarantor Fee (Required): Please inquire for amount

Lease Period: 2-Year

Size: 1R studio apartment, 9.88 m² (106-sqft)

Year built: 2013

Floor: 1st-floor in 2-story building

Notes: Available from January 20, 2020 . You can inquire now to be the queue for a room view and to apply. This apartment is offered through the GaijinPot Housing Service .

GaijinPot Housing Service This is a housing service for foreigners looking for an apartment in Japan. With this service: You can apply from overseas. Don't have to speak or read Japanese – You will get full bilingual support throughout the application process and post move-in support (help with setting up utilities and any problems you have while living in the apartment). Don't need a guarantor. Can pay for everything with a credit card. Will not be rejected for an application because of your nationality.



Apartment on the Nippori-Toneri Liner – 34-min commute to Ueno Stn – No key money, no deposit, no agency fee – Furnished

Location: 6-min walk from Minumadai-shinsuikoen Station on the Nippori Toneri Liner, about a 34-minute ride to Ueno Station with a transfer at Nippori Station.

Total Monthly Cost: ¥57,550 ($530 USD)

Key Money: None

Deposit: None

Agency Fee: None

Guarantor Fee (Required): Please inquire for amount.

Lease Period: 2-Year

Size: 1K studio apartment, 19.87 m² (214-sqft)

Year built: 2007

Floor: 1st-floor in 2-story building

1st-floor in 2-story building Notes: Available from December 7, 2019. Furnished, WiFi installed. Room sharing (up to 2 people) ok! Inquire to the agent for a room view!

