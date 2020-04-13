What can you rent in Tokyo for $550 or Much Less a Month?

In this installment of the “what can you rent” series, we focus on what you rent in Tokyo for $550 (¥60,000) or much less a month!

No one likes to pay key money, so none of the featured properties below require payment of this non-refundable “gift money”. Included in the listings below are two excellent share house options for those not looking to make a long-term two-year commitment.

Let’s take a look at the featured listings!

Apartment For Rent in Toneri – Arakawa Ward – No key money, no deposit, no agency fee, no guarantor required

Location: Toneri is a neighborhood in Arakawa Ward. This apartment is located a 5-min walk from Minumadai-shinsuikoen Station on the Nippori-Toneri liner. This is the northern terminus of this line (with the other terminus at Nippori Station), so it gives you a shot at getting a seat for your morning commute. About a 32-min ride to Ueno Station.

Apartment for rent in Toneri, Arakawa Ward. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥57,367 ($531)/month
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: None
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: 2-year lease
  • Size: 24.84 m²(258-sqft) 1K (Studio Apartment)
  • Floor: 2nd-floor in 2-story building
  • Notes: This apartment is offered through the GaijinPot Housing Service. No guarantor required, bilingual support throughout application process and post-move-in support including utility set-up. All payments by credit card or debit card.

Dormitory-Style Guest House in Harajuku – Minutes from Takeshita Street

Location: Tourist-friendly, central Tokyo location in Harajuku, a few minutes walk from Takeshita Street, 11-min walk from Omotesando Hills, 3-min walk to Yoyogi, 10-min walk to Shinjuku Gyouen (Shinjuku National Garden)

With easy access to three major stations:

  • 8-min walk from Harajuku Station (JR Yamanote line)
  • 7-min walk from Meiji Jingumae Station (Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin line)
  • 10-min walk from Gaienmae Station (Tokyo Metro Ginza line)

Takeshita shopping street, Harajuku’s famous pedestrian shopping street that’s chock a block full of fashion boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. Photo: Flickr User IQRemix

Dorm-style room available for rent in this affordable and centrally located guest house. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the owner.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥53,000 ($490)/month
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: None
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: Short-term
  • Size: Dorm-style shared room with bunkbeds, common area kitchen and bathroom
  • Floor: 2-story building
  • Notes: Unbeatable central location. Fully-furnished kitchen. WiFi included.

Apartment For Rent Near Kumanomae Station – 17-min commute to Ueno

Location: Quiet, residential neighborhood in Arakawa Ward, Tokyo. 2-min walk from Kumanonmae Station on the Toden Arakawa line, 18-min walk from Tabata Station on the Yamanote line. About a 17-min commute to Ueno, 15-min to Nippori, 16-min to Ikebukuro.

Apartment for rent near Kumanomae Station in Arakawa Ward. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥55,000 ($509)/month
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: None
  • Agency Fee: ¥60,500
  • Lease Period: 2-year lease
  • Size: 17.95 m² (182-sqft) 1R (Studio Apartment)
  • Floor: 2nd-floor in 7-story building
  • Notes: Guarantor fee of ¥44,000 also required (no guarantor required, but you have to sign-up for guarantor company). Supermarket, convenience store, drug store nearby. Please see the full listing for other move-in costs.

Private Room in Share House – Near Shakuji Park – Private Shower Booth & Toilet in Each Room!

Location: Great location in residential area near Musashi Seki Station on the Seibu Shinjuku line, about a 22-min direct ride to Shinjuku. Near Shakuji Park, one of Tokyo’s largest parks (after Ueno)!

Shakuji Park, Nerima Ward, Tokyo. Photo: Wikimedia

Clean, well maintained share house for rent near Musashi Seki Station. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥48,000 ($444)/month
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: None
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: 11-month lease (short-term available)
  • Size: 18.03 m² (193-sqft) private room in share house
  • Floor: 2nd-floor in 2-story building
  • Notes: This is a great opportunity to live in a share house that offers a chance to interact with other international residents, while still giving you a level of privacy (each room comes with a private shower stall and toilet). Very well maintained property in great location!

Apartment For Rent Near Otsuka Station – 1 stop from Ikebukuro, 5 stops from Shinjuku

Location: Great location right on the Yamanote line, 1 stop from Ikebukuro, 5 stops from Shinjuku.

Apartment for rent near Otsuka Station. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥57,000 ($527)/month
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: ¥53,000
  • Agency Fee: ¥53,000
  • Lease Period: 2-year lease
  • Size: 19.00 m² (204-sqft) 1R (Studio Apartment)
  • Floor: 1st-floor in 2-story building
  • Notes: Bright, clean room! Affordable place that gives you easy access to major stations.

Lead photo: Takeshita shopping street, Flickr User IQRemix