What can you rent in Tokyo for $650 or less?

In this feature, we highlight apartments that are currently available now or in the next few months on Real Estate Japan with a Total Monthly Cost of $650 USD (¥70,000) a month or much less.

Unless noted, these properties require long-term (two year) leases. If you are looking for a good example of a Tokyo short term apartment, please scroll to the bottom of the page and check out this week’s featured short-term apartment.

When looking for an apartment, also remember to budget for move-in costs, which can total between four and six month’s rent. These fees are due upfront, at the time of lease signing; so to cut down on your cash layout, look for properties that don’t charge any combination of key money, deposit or agency fee. However, almost all long-term rental properties require a guarantor company fee, lock exchange fee, and renters insurance, so these are upfront costs that are difficult to avoid.

Now let’s take a look at the featured properties!

1R Apartment in Numabukuro — 18-min direct ride to Seibu Shinjuku Station — 11-min direct to Takadanobaba

Total Monthly Cost: ¥59,000 ($546 USD)

Move in costs, if any:

No deposit

No key money

Location: 8-minute walk to Numabukuro on the Seibu Shinjuku line, 18-minute direct ride to Seibu Shinjuku Station, 11-min direct ride to Takadanobaba Station

Property Highlights

Built in 2018

9.33 m² room

Bright clean room with lofted sleeping space

Great option for students or working folks who want a short direct commute to Takadanobaba or Shinjuku

or Quiet neighborhood with a shoutengai (shopping arcade) at the station

Walkable (about 15-minute) to Nakano Station, where there are many shopping and dining options

For long-term (2-year) contract

1R Apartment in Ota Ward – Built in 2020

Total Monthly Cost: ¥54,000 ($497 USD)

Move in costs, if any:

No deposit

No key money

Other move-in fees: agency fee, guarantor company fee, cleaning fee

Location: 6-minute walk from Rokugodote Station on the Keikyu Main line. Near the Tama River, Rokugodote Station is the southernmost station in the Tokyo 23 Wards and just across the river from Kawasaki Station.

6-minute direct ride to Kawasaki Station

27-min direct to Shinbashi Station

Property Highlights

Available May 30, 2020

12.73 m² room

Brand new property, built in 2020

1K Apartment in Hachioji — 38-minute direct ride to Shinjuku

Total Monthly Cost: ¥56,000 ($515 USD)

Move in costs, if any:

No deposit

No key money

No agency fee

Other move-in fees: 2 months’ rent upfront, guarantor company fee, cleaning fee

Location: 23-minute walk from Hachioji Station on the Keio Hachioji line.

38-minute direct ride to Shinjuku

Property Highlights

Built in 2018

25.07 m² room

Relatively spacious studio apartment with closet space, toilet and vanity separate from bathroom; kitchenette with two burners

For long-term (2-year) contract

1K Apartment in Ome-shi – Brand new property, built in 2021

Our next featured property is also in the Tokyo western suburbs!

Total Monthly Cost: ¥65,500 ($603 USD)

Move in costs, if any:

No deposit

No key money

Other move-in fees: Guarantor company fee, cleaning fee

Location: 8-minute walk from Kabe Station on the JR Ome line, about 1 hour 15-minute direct ride to Shinjuku.

Property Highlights

Built in 2021

25.83 m² room

Relatively spacious studio apartment with big closets, full kitchen, toilet and vanity separate from bathroom, auto lock

For long-term (2-year) contract

Private room in guest house — Easy commute to Ikebukuro and Iidabashi — Ok to keep pets in your room! — Short Term Rental

Total Monthly Cost: ¥45,000 ($414 USD)

Move in costs, if any:

Deposit: ¥10,000

No key money

No agency fee

No other move-in fees

Location: 10-minute walk from Shimura San Choume Station on the Mita line.

Property Highlights

Built in 2018

7.30 m² private room in share house

Shared kitchen, laundry, and bathroom areas

Utilities (gas, water, electricity, Internet) included

Minimum stay : 2 months

Reservation from overseas possible

