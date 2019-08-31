What can you rent within a 10-min ride of Shinjuku? — No Key Money, No Deposit, No Agency Fee

This installment of the “what can you rent” series is for people who want to have easy access to Shinjuku, without actually living in Shinjuku. By living a few minutes (or even 10- or 15-minutes) away, you can enjoy all that Shinjuku has to offer, without having to pay Shinjuku prices. We get that!

Popular stations within a 10-minute (or less) direct ride to Shinjuku include:

Below we highlight some recommended properties (both long-term and short-stay) currently available for rent. And, of course, none of these properties require key money, a deposit, or agency fee!

Studio Apartment in Koenji – Built in 2019!

Nearest Station: Koenji Station on the JR Chuo Sobu Line

Get me to Shinjuku: 10-min direct ride from Koenji Station to Shinjuku

Why this neighborhood?:  “Just minutes away from Shinjuku, Koenji is a residential area with a strong appreciation for the arts and independent expression. Boasting a large number of independently owned shops and music venues, Koenji has won the hearts of many artistically-inclined individuals. Creativity aside, this laid-back area is very livable for just about anyone who wants to stay relatively close to Shinjuku and Tokyo.”…..Read the full Korenji Area Guide.

Looking down Pal shopping arcade to the south of Koenji Station. The variety of stores and restaurants close to the station makes Koenji an attractive area to live in. Photo: Scott Kouchi

Property Details

Brand new (2019) studio apartment for rent near Koenji Station. Please click on the photo for the full listing and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥83,000 ($781)
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: None
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: 2-Year lease
  • Size: 1R studio apartment, 23.37 m² (248-sqft)
  • Floor: 2nd-floor in 2-story building
  • Notes: Built in 2019, room sharing (up to 2 people) ok, please check the listing for total estimated move-in costs

Studio Apartment in Koenji – Total Monthly Cost ~ $620 USD – No guarantor required

Nearest Station: Koenji Station on the JR Chuo Sobu Line

Get me to Shinjuku: 10-min direct ride from Koenji Station to Shinjuku

Why this neighborhood?:  Read the full Koenji Area Guide to learn more!

Property Details

Budget studio apartment for rent in Koenji. Please click on the photo for the full listing, more photos, and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥63,637 ($602)
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: None
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: 2-Year Lease
  • Size: 1R studio, 11.16 m² (118-sqft)
  • Floor: 2nd-floor in 3-story building
  • Notes: Everything you need in a compact space! Perfect if you don’t plan on spending a lot of time at home. This is a GaijinPot Housing Service apartment, which means you can apply from overseas, don’t need a guarantor, and can do the whole application in English!

Apartment for Rent in Shin Okubo – Tokyo’s Korea Town – Next to Shinjuku on the Yamanote Line

Nearest Station: Shin Okubo Station on the JR Yamanote line

Get me to Shinjuku: 17-min walk to Shinjuku Station, or 2-min ride on the JR Yamanote line.

Why this neighborhood?:  Shin Okubo is Tokyo’s unofficial Korea Town. Live here (and visit here!) for all things Korean, from restaurants and groceries to beauty produce shops and K-Pop.

A street in Shin Okubo. Image: Stock photo

Property Details

Studio apartment for rent in Shin Okubo. Please click on the photo for the full listing, more photos, and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥88,000 ($828)
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: None
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: 2-Year Lease
  • Size: 1K studio, 19.87 m² (205-sqft)
  • Floor: 1st-floor in 5-story building
  • Notes: Fun neighborhood, lots of inexpensive restaurants nearby. Walkable to Shinjuku. Room will be available September 30, 2019.

Private Room in Share House in Hatsudai – Short Stay OK!

Nearest Station: Hatsudai Station on the Keio New Line

Get me to Shinjuku: 2-min direct ride from Hatsudai Station to Shinjuku

Why this neighborhood?: Quiet and relaxing residential neighborhood, just minutes by train from Shinjuku! Lots of shopping and Opera City nearby, 2-minutes from Honnachi Park. This apartment is perfect for both longer term business stays as well as the casual traveller looking for a centrally located apartment within Tokyo.

A shopping street in Hatsudai. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Property Details

Furnished private room for rent in share house in Hatsudai. Please click on the photo for the full listing, more photos, and to inquire directly to the agent.

Common area kitchen and dining area in Hatsudai share house. Please click on the photo for the full listing, more photos, and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥69,000 ($649)
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: None
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: Short stay available
  • Size: 14-sqm private room in a share house
  • Floor: 5th-floor in 10-story building
  • Notes: Just came online a few days ago. Note from the owner: “My place is conveniently located near the station so you don’t have to worry about getting to places.”

Furnished Short Stay Apartment in Hatagaya – Utilities and WiFi Included!

Nearest Station: Hatagaya Station on the Keio New Line

Get me to Shinjuku: 4-min direct ride from Hatagaya Station to Shinjuku

Why this neighborhood?: Quiet and convenient residential neighborhood, just minutes from Shinjuku! Need we say more?

Shopping street in Hatagaya. Stock photo.

Property Details

Furnished short stay apartment near Hatagaya. Please click on the photo for the full listing, more photos, and to inquire directly to the agent.

  • Total Monthly Cost: ¥100,000 ($941)
  • Key Money: None
  • Deposit: None
  • Agency Fee: None
  • Lease Period: One month lease (short stay rental)
  • Size: 1K studio, 18.67 m² ( 194-sqft)
  • Floor: 11th-floor in 13-story building
  • Notes: All utilities and WiFi included in rent. No guarantor required.

