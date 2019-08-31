What can you rent within a 10-min ride of Shinjuku? — No Key Money, No Deposit, No Agency Fee

This installment of the “what can you rent” series is for people who want to have easy access to Shinjuku, without actually living in Shinjuku. By living a few minutes (or even 10- or 15-minutes) away, you can enjoy all that Shinjuku has to offer, without having to pay Shinjuku prices. We get that!
Popular stations within a 10-minute (or less) direct ride to Shinjuku include:
- Hatsudai Station on the Keio New Line (2-min direct ride or 18-min walk)
- Hatagaya Sation on the Keio New Line (4-min direct ride)
- Shin Okubo Station on the JR Yamanote Line (2-min direct or 17-min walk)
- Koenji Station on the JR Chuo Sobu Line (10-min direct ride)
Below we highlight some recommended properties (both long-term and short-stay) currently available for rent. And, of course, none of these properties require key money, a deposit, or agency fee!
Studio Apartment in Koenji – Built in 2019!
Nearest Station: Koenji Station on the JR Chuo Sobu Line
Get me to Shinjuku: 10-min direct ride from Koenji Station to Shinjuku
Why this neighborhood?: “Just minutes away from Shinjuku, Koenji is a residential area with a strong appreciation for the arts and independent expression. Boasting a large number of independently owned shops and music venues, Koenji has won the hearts of many artistically-inclined individuals. Creativity aside, this laid-back area is very livable for just about anyone who wants to stay relatively close to Shinjuku and Tokyo.”…..Read the full Korenji Area Guide.
Property Details
- Total Monthly Cost: ¥83,000 ($781)
- Key Money: None
- Deposit: None
- Agency Fee: None
- Lease Period: 2-Year lease
- Size: 1R studio apartment, 23.37 m² (248-sqft)
- Floor: 2nd-floor in 2-story building
- Notes: Built in 2019, room sharing (up to 2 people) ok, please check the listing for total estimated move-in costs
Studio Apartment in Koenji – Total Monthly Cost ~ $620 USD – No guarantor required
Nearest Station: Koenji Station on the JR Chuo Sobu Line
Get me to Shinjuku: 10-min direct ride from Koenji Station to Shinjuku
Why this neighborhood?: Read the full Koenji Area Guide to learn more!
Property Details
- Total Monthly Cost: ¥63,637 ($602)
- Key Money: None
- Deposit: None
- Agency Fee: None
- Lease Period: 2-Year Lease
- Size: 1R studio, 11.16 m² (118-sqft)
- Floor: 2nd-floor in 3-story building
- Notes: Everything you need in a compact space! Perfect if you don’t plan on spending a lot of time at home. This is a GaijinPot Housing Service apartment, which means you can apply from overseas, don’t need a guarantor, and can do the whole application in English!
Apartment for Rent in Shin Okubo – Tokyo’s Korea Town – Next to Shinjuku on the Yamanote Line
Nearest Station: Shin Okubo Station on the JR Yamanote line
Get me to Shinjuku: 17-min walk to Shinjuku Station, or 2-min ride on the JR Yamanote line.
Why this neighborhood?: Shin Okubo is Tokyo’s unofficial Korea Town. Live here (and visit here!) for all things Korean, from restaurants and groceries to beauty produce shops and K-Pop.
Property Details
- Total Monthly Cost: ¥88,000 ($828)
- Key Money: None
- Deposit: None
- Agency Fee: None
- Lease Period: 2-Year Lease
- Size: 1K studio, 19.87 m² (205-sqft)
- Floor: 1st-floor in 5-story building
- Notes: Fun neighborhood, lots of inexpensive restaurants nearby. Walkable to Shinjuku. Room will be available September 30, 2019.
Private Room in Share House in Hatsudai – Short Stay OK!
Nearest Station: Hatsudai Station on the Keio New Line
Get me to Shinjuku: 2-min direct ride from Hatsudai Station to Shinjuku
Why this neighborhood?: Quiet and relaxing residential neighborhood, just minutes by train from Shinjuku! Lots of shopping and Opera City nearby, 2-minutes from Honnachi Park. This apartment is perfect for both longer term business stays as well as the casual traveller looking for a centrally located apartment within Tokyo.
Property Details
- Total Monthly Cost: ¥69,000 ($649)
- Key Money: None
- Deposit: None
- Agency Fee: None
- Lease Period: Short stay available
- Size: 14-sqm private room in a share house
- Floor: 5th-floor in 10-story building
- Notes: Just came online a few days ago. Note from the owner: “My place is conveniently located near the station so you don’t have to worry about getting to places.”
Furnished Short Stay Apartment in Hatagaya – Utilities and WiFi Included!
Nearest Station: Hatagaya Station on the Keio New Line
Get me to Shinjuku: 4-min direct ride from Hatagaya Station to Shinjuku
Why this neighborhood?: Quiet and convenient residential neighborhood, just minutes from Shinjuku! Need we say more?
Property Details
- Total Monthly Cost: ¥100,000 ($941)
- Key Money: None
- Deposit: None
- Agency Fee: None
- Lease Period: One month lease (short stay rental)
- Size: 1K studio, 18.67 m² ( 194-sqft)
- Floor: 11th-floor in 13-story building
- Notes: All utilities and WiFi included in rent. No guarantor required.
