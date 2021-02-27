What does a $450 Apartment Look Like in and Around Tokyo?

If keeping your monthly expenses low is a priority, one of the first things you’ll want to look at is your housing budget. The Tokyo 23 Ward average rent for a 1R apartment is about ¥72,000 ($675 USD). Is it possible to cut that way down to less than about $500 USD a month?!

In this feature, we highlight long-term apartments that are currently available now or in the next few months on Real Estate Japan with a Total Monthly Cost of $450 USD (¥48,000). Long-term apartments are apartments that require a minimum two-year lease.

You may expect to see examples of only 1K or 1R apartments but this isn’t the case! Let’s take a look at what’s out there at this seemingly impossible price point.

1R Apartment in Nogata – 13-min direct to Seibu Shinjuku Station – Approx $405 USD Total Monthly Cost

Total Monthly Cost: ¥43,000 ($405 USD)

Estimated Total Move In Cost: ¥163,200 ($1,531 USD)

Location: 4-minute walk from Nogata Station on the Seibu Shinjuku line in Nakano Ward, 13-min direct ride to Seibu Shinjuku Station

1R apartment for rent near Nogata Station on the Seibu Shinjuku line in Nakano Ward, Tokyo. Listed by Beniya Real Estate. Available March 25, 2021. Please click on the photo for more details and to get in touch with the agent for a room view!

Exterior of the Nogata apartment above. Please click on the photo for the details and to get in touch with the agent!

Nogata apartment floor plan. This 1R apartment has a closet (which is not typical for 1R apartments) and lofted sleeping space. The space for the the washing machine (which is not included with the apartment) is located on the balcony. You also have a standard unit. Please click on the image for more details.

1K Apartment for Rent in Machida – About 35-minutes direct to JR Shinjuku

Total Monthly Cost: ¥42,976 ($404 USD)

Estimated Total Move In Cost: ¥204,476 ($1,918 USD)

Location: Machida City, western suburb of Tokyo

  • 12 min. walk to Machida Station (JR Yokohama Line)
  • 13 min walk to Machida Station (Odakyū Line)
  • 28-min walk to Sagamiono Station (Odakyū Enoshima Line)

1R apartment for rent near Machida Station. Available late April 2021. Listed by SkyCourt Chintai Center K.K. (Shinjuku Branch). This unit is provided through the GaijinPot Housing Service. Please click on the photo for more details and to get in touch with the agent for a room view!

This unit comes with a closet and indoor space for a washing machine.

A unit bath, like this one, is typical for a 1R apartment.

Machida Station is a major station in the west Tokyo suburbs. There is plenty of shopping and dining near the station so you don’t have to go “into town” (Shinjuku) for shopping, unless you want to!

2K Apartment in Sagamihara – Plenty of space and closets!

Total Monthly Cost:¥47,414 ($445 USD)

Total Estimated Move-In Fees: ¥54,000 ($508 USD)

Location: 14-min Soubudai Mae Station on the Odakyu line. About 45-minutes to Yokohama Station and an hour commute to Shinjuku.

Spacious 29.81 m² 2K apartment for rent in the city of Sagamihara on the Odakyu line. This unit is offered through the GaijinPot Housing Service. For more info on this apartment and to get in touch with the GaijinPot Housing Service, please click on the photo and fill in the short inquiry form on the property detail page.

Exterior of the Sagamihara apartment described above.

Closet space is always nice!

Autolock with video intercom so that you can screen visitors before opening the door.

Floor plan of apartment above. There are two large closets in this apartment and the toilet is separate from the bathroom.

2K Apartment in Kawagoe — About 40-minute direct to Ikebukuro

Total Monthly Cost:¥46,000 ($432 USD)

Total Estimated Move-In Fees: ¥56,000 ($525 USD) — No deposit, no key money, no agency fee

Location: 10-min walk to Kawagoe-shi Station on the Tobu Tojo line in Kawagoe, Saitama

Spacious 28.98 m² 2K apartment for rent in Kawagoe. Please click on the photo for more details and to get in touch with the agent for a room view!

2DK Apartment in Funabashi – But no bathtub or shower!

Total Monthly Cost:¥44,000 ($414 USD)

Total Estimated Move-In Fees: ¥54,000 ($508 USD) — No key money, no deposit, no agency fee

Next up is this spacious 45.36 m² 2DK apartment for rent in Funabashi, 3-min walk from Futawamukodai Station on the Shin-Keisei line, about a one-hour commute to Tokyo Station. It is also just 8-min direct to Kita Narashina Station, which is an interchange station that will give you access to the Toyo Rapid line.

This property is spacious for a 2DK and is certainly much more space than you would be able to rent in Tokyo. It has a huge amount of storage space and balcony access from both bathrooms. It’s also in a convenient location in Chiba, with a convenience store, supermarket, (fast food) restaurants, and even a karaoke joint nearby.

However, there is no bathroom or shower in this unit! For more on this, please see this article: Brief primer on budget apartments in Japan

Another important thing to note about this property is that it was built in 1962, and may have been earthquake retrofitted since then). In general, properties built after the 1981 earthquake building codes were implemented tend to be more desirable (because the building code was made more stringent that year, following the 1978 Miyagi quake). Older properties that have not been renovated or properties built before 1981 that have not been earthquake retrofitted tend to have lower average rents.

For the full listing, including photos, please see the property detail page here: 2DK apartment for rent in Funabashi.

There is no bathroom or shower in this 2DK apartment but offers a huge amount of space for the monthly rent is located near a convenient station in Chiba. Listed by Village House Management Co.,Ltd. Please click on the photo for more details and to get in touch with the agent for a room view!

Tatami room in the Funabashi apartment described above.

Exterior of Funabashi 2DK apartment.

