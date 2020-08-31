What is the average rent in Chiba?

The overall average rent for the major municipalities in Chiba prefecture is ¥64,412 ($606), but of course average rent varies widely by the size and location of the property, among many other factors.

1R 1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK 3LDK・4K・4DK 4LDK〜
Chiba Prefecture average monthly rent in JPY 40,281 41,277 50,267 62,729 77,640 96,274

Main factors affecting how rent is set

There are many factors that affect average rent. Even units in the same building can have different rent, depending on some of the main factors below.

  • Size and layout
  • Distance from nearest station (measured by number of minutes to walk to station)
  • Year built
  • Construction material (wood, reinforced concrete, steel-reinforced concrete, steel frame)
  • Floor number (the higher the floor, the higher the rent. First-floor apartments are on average less expensive)
  • Corner unit (corner units have higher average rent than middle units on the same floor)
  • Direction facing (south-facing apartments on average have higher rent)
  • Amenities
    • Examples include pre-installed A/C unit, auto lock, on-site building manager, garbage room, whether is a balcony and size of balcony, availability of on-site parking, availability of earthquake resistant construction. For very high-end apartments, amenities can include on-site gym, bilingual concierge service, party room, communal observation deck, city views from high floors, and much more.

Main municipalities in Chiba – By Average Monthly Rent and Layout

Apartment layouts in Japan are described by the number of rooms + the living/dining/kitchen area, if any.

In the charts below:

  • 1R = 1 Room: One room studio apartment. Usually between 13-sqm and 20-sqm in size.
  • 1K = K stands for kitchen. One-room studio apartment with a kitchen that is usually separated from the other room by a wall. Usually between 13-sqm and 25-sqm of floor space.
  • 1DK = D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. Two-room apartment with a kitchen and dining space that is separated from the other room. Usually between 25-sqm and 30-sqm of floor space.
  • 1LDK = L stands for living, D stands for dining, K stands for kitchen. One-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 23-sqm and 35-sqm of floor space.
  • 2LDK = Two-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually between 40-sqm and 80-sqm of floor space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.
  • 3LDK = Three-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area. Usually at least 70-sqm of living space but can be bigger in the case of higher-end apartments.
  • 4LDK = Four-bedroom apartment with a living/dining room and a kitchen separate from the living/dining area.

AVERAGE MONTHLY RENT IN CHIBA BY WARD AND BY LAYOUT IN JPY

Source: National Association of Real Estate Transaction Associations (全国宅地建物取業協会連合会), August 2020 Data

Please click on the ward name to see properties currently available for rent in this ward.

Ward 1R 1K・1DK 1LDK・2K・2DK 2LDK・3K・3DK 3LDK・4K・4DK 4LDK〜
Chuo Ward – Chiba City 42,000 41,700 55,200 76,000 99,800 102,900
Hanamigawa Ward – Chiba City 36,000 44,900 52,200 65,700 82,900 94,300
Inage Ward – Chiba City 33,800 41,900 54,000 65,700 86,800 123,500
Wakaba Ward – Chiba City 38,100 39,500 46,700 56,200 70,000 112,500
Midori Ward – Chiba City 45,000 39,300 46,900 58,100 67,200 99,000
Mihama Ward – Chiba City 73,300 44,900 59,900 59,500 84,300 180,000
Choshi 39,000 41,700 45,300 59,500 46,500 65,000
Ichikawa 55,400 56,800 72,000 94,200 115,100 138,800
Funabashi 45,400 54,800 64,000 79,100 98,600 128,300
Tateyama 38,700 51,600 53,100 60,300 75,000 N/A
Kisarazu 39,400 44,500 44,500 62,000 85,500 68,300
Matsudo 46,800 45,100 54,400 70,900 84,600 110,600
Noda 33,500 35,100 43,200 51,600 71,800 63,500
Mobara 29,800 35,700 40,600 49,800 54,200 64,000
Narita City 47,700 43,600 52,000 62,900 81,800 70,000
Sakura 30,300 40,100 46,400 56,300 68,100 82,700
Togane 31,400 32,500 40,000 52,100 63,300 63,300
Asahi 32,500 37,900 44,300 57,800 85,000 N/A
Narashino 40,600 44,200 60,900 77,800 89,000 106,900
Kashiwa 43,500 46,600 56,200 68,700 87,700 96,200
Katsuura 27,000 30,800 48,400 110,000 67,000 50,000
Ichihara 34,600 35,000 46,300 53,700 73,300 85,100
Nagareyama 47,100 40,600 54,500 71,000 90,500 88,800
Yachiyo 39,000 40,200 47,800 60,300 78,700 92,500
Abiko 31,500 37,600 46,500 57,200 82,300 74,000
Kamogawa 55,000 65,900 81,300 108,000 92,000 N/A
Kamagaya 35,900 40,800 52,000 63,500 67,100 N/A
Kimitsu 45,000 34,800 46,900 54,400 89,700 92,500
Futtsu N/A N/A 48,000 49,900 N/A N/A
Urayasu 54,400 60,700 78,700 95,900 129,700 305,000
Yotsukaido 40,700 46,800 45,200 55,000 104,500 94,000
Sodegaura 39,000 32,800 47,100 52,100 82,300 N/A
Yachimata N/A 32,500 41,000 49,900 55,100 66,400
Inzai City 31,200 32,500 42,800 54,500 62,700 139,000
Shiroi N/A N/A 51,700 57,000 74,000 150,000
Tomisato 35,300 33,800 43,600 54,400 65,100 65,700
Minamiboso 45,300 52,000 45,000 58,500 N/A N/A
Sosa N/A 39,400 45,500 53,100 54,000 N/A
Katori 33,300 33,300 46,300 53,700 63,300 64,100
Sammu 27,300 28,800 41,100 45,000 52,000 62,600
Isumi N/A N/A 42,800 52,500 N/A 64,000
Oamishirasato N/A 30,000 40,500 48,700 65,500 59,200
Average 40,106 41,300 50,352 62,917 78,103 97,726

Lead photo: Lalaport Tokyo Bay, an open-air retail complex offering about 440 shops, plus a food court, cinema and rental strollers located in Funabashi, Chiba. Stock photo.